Biofumigation Market Analysis,Trends, Innovations, and Growth Outlook | Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global biofumigation market is gaining significant momentum as agriculture transitions toward more sustainable and eco-friendly practices. Valued at approximately USD 1.2 billion in 2024, the market is projected to reach nearly USD 2.5 billion by 2034, growing at a robust CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period (2025–2034).

This growth is primarily driven by the rising global demand for sustainable crop protection, increased regulatory scrutiny around synthetic chemicals, and the growing awareness among farmers and consumers about the environmental impact of conventional fumigation practices.

Shifting Focus Toward Eco-Friendly Solutions

Biofumigation involves the use of glucosinolate-rich plants, particularly from the Brassicaceae family, as a natural alternative to chemical fumigants. These plants are either grown as cover crops and later incorporated into the soil, or their seed meals and oils are used to release isothiocyanates, naturally occurring compounds known for their pest-suppressing and soil-enriching properties.

This practice has shown promising results in suppressing soil-borne pathogens, nematodes, weeds, and harmful fungi, while simultaneously improving soil health. Unlike chemical fumigants, biofumigants also help reduce environmental toxicity and enhance soil structure, making them a favored choice among both organic and conventional farmers looking to boost long-term productivity.

Key Growth Drivers

Sustainable Agriculture Movement : As agriculture faces increasing pressure to become more environmentally conscious, biofumigation is emerging as a powerful solution that aligns with modern regenerative farming goals.

: As agriculture faces increasing pressure to become more environmentally conscious, biofumigation is emerging as a powerful solution that aligns with modern goals. Regulatory Push for Chemical Alternatives : Governments and agricultural agencies worldwide are encouraging reduced dependence on synthetic fumigants by supporting bio-based crop protection methods , which further fuels market adoption.

: Governments and agricultural agencies worldwide are encouraging reduced dependence on synthetic fumigants by , which further fuels market adoption. R&D and Product Innovation : Leading players in the biofumigation space are actively investing in the development of high-performance seed meals, oils, and green manure products that deliver consistent results in diverse climates and soil types.

: Leading players in the biofumigation space are actively investing in the that deliver consistent results in diverse climates and soil types. Worker and Consumer Safety: Biofumigants significantly reduce exposure to hazardous chemicals, offering safer alternatives for farm workers and helping producers meet rising consumer expectations for cleaner, more responsibly grown food.

A Versatile Tool for Modern Farming

Biofumigation is now widely recognized as a valuable tool in integrated pest management (IPM) strategies across various crops. It offers numerous benefits beyond pest suppression, including:

Enhancing soil permeability and structure

Increasing organic carbon and microbial activity

Supporting higher yields in both organic and conventional systems

This multi-functional approach makes biofumigation a cost-effective, scalable, and environmentally conscious solution for farms of all sizes.

Key Market Drivers

1. Surge in Organic Farming Practices

With consumers increasingly opting for chemical-free food, organic farming is on the rise. Biofumigation—an eco-friendly technique using natural compounds from plants like mustard and brassicas—is proving to be a reliable alternative for soil-borne pest and disease control. This method fits well within organic farming standards, helping farmers boost productivity while preserving soil health and biodiversity.

2. Regulatory Pressure on Chemical Pesticides

As global regulations tighten on the use of synthetic pesticides, biofumigants are gaining favor. Governments and regulatory bodies are encouraging the use of natural fumigants, which are not only safer for workers and consumers but also environmentally sustainable. This shift is accelerating the adoption of biofumigation across developed and emerging agricultural economies.

3. Growing Focus on Soil Health and Long-Term Sustainability

Modern agriculture is increasingly prioritizing soil health as a foundation for resilient farming. Biofumigants, when incorporated into the soil, enhance microbial diversity, improve organic matter, and help suppress harmful pathogens. This long-term benefit is fostering strong interest among progressive farmers and agribusinesses alike.

Key Players in the Biofumigation Landscape

Some of the prominent companies leading innovation and development in this space include:

BASF SE

UPL Group

Isagro USA, Inc.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.

Senova

P.H. Petersen

Eastman Chemical Company

Mighty Mustard

Tozer Seeds

Harley Seeds, among others.

These players are focusing on product innovation, including the development of new biofumigant seed species, seed meals, and oil-based formulations, tailored to meet the rising demand for natural crop protection.

Market Insights by Application

Biofumigation serves multiple functions across various farming systems:

Soil Health Improvement – Accounted for USD 0.75 billion in 2023, driven by the demand for enriched soil quality and organic matter.

– Accounted for USD 0.75 billion in 2023, driven by the demand for enriched soil quality and organic matter. Pest Control – Valued at USD 0.65 billion, offering an effective tool for suppressing harmful insects and pests.

– Valued at USD 0.65 billion, offering an effective tool for suppressing harmful insects and pests. Nematode Management – Represented USD 0.45 billion, targeting root-knot and soil nematodes.

– Represented USD 0.45 billion, targeting root-knot and soil nematodes. Disease Management – Held USD 0.4 billion, addressing soil-borne fungal and bacterial pathogens.

This broad spectrum of benefits underscores biofumigation’s growing relevance in modern sustainable agriculture.

Mustard: A High-Demand Ingredient

Among active ingredients, mustard seed stands out for its high concentration of glucosinolates, which convert into potent pest-suppressing compounds. Its use in seed meals and oils is increasing rapidly due to effectiveness in managing weeds, nematodes, and soil-borne diseases, particularly in high-value crops such as strawberries and raspberries.

Market Insights by Method

Soil Incorporation : Direct mixing of green manure into the soil for effective microbial activation.

: Direct mixing of green manure into the soil for effective microbial activation. Cover Cropping : Often used in rotation to naturally suppress pests while improving soil fertility.

: Often used in rotation to naturally suppress pests while improving soil fertility. Composting: A growing method for waste recycling and natural pathogen suppression.

Each technique plays a pivotal role in enhancing soil vitality and reducing chemical dependency.

End-Use Sectors Driving Adoption

Agriculture : The core user segment, driven by the need for eco-friendly pest control.

: The core user segment, driven by the need for eco-friendly pest control. Horticulture : Rapid growth due to demand for clean produce and ornamental plant care.

: Rapid growth due to demand for clean produce and ornamental plant care. Landscaping: Increasing use of biofumigants in urban environments to support green initiatives.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific

Poised for significant growth due to rising pest outbreaks, increased awareness of sustainable practices, and strong government backing for environmentally safe farming inputs. Countries like India, China, and Australia are spearheading the regional momentum.

North America

Maintains a strong market presence thanks to advanced organic farming infrastructure, favorable regulatory environments, and a solid base of leading biofumigation companies such as Marrone Bio Innovations and Eastman Chemical Company.

Challenges & Opportunities

While the biofumigation market faces challenges such as limited awareness, higher product costs, and regulatory complexities, the long-term benefits outweigh the hurdles. Continuous investment in R&D, coupled with farmer education initiatives, is expected to close these gaps and foster stronger adoption.

Recent Industry Developments in the Biofumigation Market

1. BASF SE – January 2023

Product Innovation for Soil Health

BASF launched a novel biopesticide aimed at enhancing both soil and plant health through biofumigation. This innovative product underscores BASF’s commitment to sustainable agriculture and positions the company at the forefront of eco-friendly crop protection solutions.

2. Bayer AG – March 2023

Strategic Partnership to Empower Smallholder Farmers

Bayer announced a collaborative initiative with TechnoServe to promote sustainable agricultural practices, including biofumigation, across smallholder farms in Africa. This strategic move aims to improve soil health, boost productivity, and enhance the livelihoods of local farming communities through science-backed solutions.

3. Corteva Agriscience – April 2023

Acquisition to Strengthen Biofumigant Capabilities

Corteva expanded its presence in the biofumigation sector by acquiring a biotechnology firm specializing in biofumigant crop varieties. This acquisition aligns with Corteva’s broader strategy of delivering innovative, natural solutions to support resilient and productive farming systems.

4. Syngenta AG – May 2023

Launch of Integrated Biofumigation Solutions

Syngenta introduced a comprehensive package of biofumigation solutions that integrates digital agriculture tools for enhanced application precision and field performance. This launch reflects Syngenta’s focus on leveraging data-driven agriculture to maximize the impact of sustainable pest and disease management practices.

5. FMC Corporation – June 2023

Investing in Next-Generation Bio-Based Products

FMC made a strategic investment in the development of bio-based pest control solutions, aiming to significantly improve the effectiveness and scalability of biofumigation. This move reinforces the company’s commitment to advancing environmentally responsible crop protection technologies.

6. UPL Limited – July 2023

Joint Venture to Expand Market Reach in Asia-Pacific

UPL formed a joint venture with a regional agritech firm to introduce and scale biofumigation practices across key Asia-Pacific markets. This partnership is focused on offering growers effective, eco-friendly alternatives to chemical fumigants, while enhancing regional food security and environmental stewardship.

Biofumigation Market Segment Analysis

By Type of Biofumigants

- Mustard and Other Brassicas

- Non-Brassica Crops

- Biocontrol Agents

By Application

- Agricultural Crop Protection

- Soil Health Improvement

- Pest and Nematode Control

By Formulation

- Solid Formulations

- Liquid Formulations

- Granular Formulations

By End-use

- Fruits and Vegetables

- Field Crops

- Turfs and Ornamental Plants

By Distribution Channel

- Direct Sales

- Distributors/Wholesalers

- Online Sales

By Region

- North America

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East and Africa

This report is also available in the following languages : Japanese (バイオ燻蒸市場), Korean (생물 훈증 시장), Chinese (生物熏蒸市场), French (Marché de la biofumigation), German (Markt für Biofumigation), and Italian (Mercato della biofumigazione), etc.

