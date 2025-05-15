



Honka, a pioneer in modern wood construction, launches a new generation of CLT logs: Honka Fusion+

Honka launches a new non-settling CLT log, Honka Fusion+, that facilitates even more ambitious and ecological massive wood construction. The new solid construction and streamlined design make non-settling CLT logs even more environmentally friendly, natural-looking and technically efficient than before. Honka Fusion+ is an innovative solution for modern architecture – genuine massive wood works both on the façade and interior surface as it is without additional cladding, and it can be easily combined with other building materials, such as glass, stone and steel.

Honkarakenne has the most extensive experience in non-settling CLT logs in the industry. The first generation of Honka Fusion, a truly non-settling cross-laminated log invented by Honka, was developed 22 years ago. With the introduction of the CLT log, Honka created a minimalist architectural language for modern log architecture and log houses became suitable for urban environments again.

“The non-settling CLT log is a unique Honka innovation. It is the most tried and tested non-settling log product, backed with the experience of tens of thousands of log buildings manufactured and built around the world. At Honka, product development is continuous. The result is now the fourth generation of CLT logs, Honka Fusion+,” says Product Director Eino Hekali.





Apartment buildings and larger log buildings with the new CLT log

Honka Fusion+ is manufactured at the Karstula factory, where millions of euros have been invested in developing state-of-the-art production technology.

The new CLT log differs from its predecessors in having a wider, vertical central lamella. “The new log further improves the stability and strength of log walls. A patent is pending for the innovative Honka Fusion+ CLT log,” Hekali says.

“There is a growing demand to build larger log buildings, such as apartment buildings and schools. The new Honka Fusion+ is suitable for small houses as well as large buildings, meeting the need for technically safe and long-lasting buildings.





Modern and sleek log houses

Thanks to Honka’s product development work, the seam between the CLT logs is very narrow and designed to minimise the shadow gap. The minimalist and finished design of the log wall, which has been refined over the years, allows for a modern architectural style.

“Our products give a modern look to a log building and its interior. Non-settling solid wood is easy to combine with other building materials, such as glass, stone and steel. The combination of materials gave the CLT log the name Honka Fusion,” says Hekali.





Ecological and healthy CLT logs

As in the previous version, Honka’s new CLT logs only use a safe and M1-approved low-emission adhesive. The adhesive does not contain formaldehyde and is odourless. Glued lamellar log is as breathable and moisture-safe as conventional, single-piece solid logs.

Thanks to the massive wooden parts, the amount of adhesive used in Honka Fusion+ CLT log has been minimised.

“The amount of glue used in wood products is directly proportional to the number and thickness of the wood parts to be glued. We use massive wood parts in Honka Fusion+ logs, which means we need less glue. This makes the product more environmentally friendly and natural,” Hekali says.





Honka is the pioneer of healthy log homes.

“We have developed health-promoting features for our houses, choosing as many tried and tested Honka Healthy House™ solutions and construction products as possible. One of the aims of our constant development work is to ensure that the materials used in our homes are as low-emission and clean as possible.

The new Honka Fusion+ CLT log will be delivered from August 2025 onwards.

Innovations in the 21st century:

2025 Honka Fusion+, new non-settling CLT log

2025 Honka interior styles for log houses

2024 Honka collection with houses that are easy to convert

2023 Honka MultiStorey: a concept for optimised multi-storey construction

2023 Honka Funktio: log house collection for project construction

2023 M1-approved logs

2022 Honka Healthy House concept for healthy living

2020 Honka Landscape Plus glass wall for log houses

2018 Honka Timber Frame solid wood houses

2014 VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland’s Healthy House Certificate

2013 Honka zero corner for modern urban architecture

2008 Modern insulation-plastered Honka Fusion CLT log wall structure

2006 Low-joint modern log profile

2004 CE-marked CLT log house

2003 Honka Fusion, first non-settling CLT log in the world







