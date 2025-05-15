Indonesia Elevator and Escalator Market Forecast Report 2025-2030: Integration of AI to Unlock Future Opportunities, Sustainable Construction Practices to Be a Major Demand Driver

Dublin, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Elevator and Escalator Market Size & Growth Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indonesia Elevator and Escalator Market was valued at 10,257 Units in 2024, and is projected to reach 12,886 Units by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 3.88%. The modernization marketfor elevators and escalators in Indonesia is projected to reachUSD 231.8 million by 2029.

TheIndonesia elevators marketis projected to reach aninstalled base of 152 thousand units by 2030. In 2024,residential sector elevatorsheld the largest market share, despite challenges from low purchasing power caused by high interest rates. A recovery is expected in 2025, supported bygovernment expenditureon the development of theNusantara Capital City. Themachine room-less traction segmentled the market due to its strong popularity.

TheIndonesia escalators marketis expected to reach aninstalled base of 25 thousand units by 2030. In 2024,commercial buildingsaccounted for the largest share, driven by a growing pipeline ofcommercial and mixed-use projects. Theparallel escalators segmentheld the largest share, reflecting the high preference for commercial escalator solutions.

MARKET DRIVERS & OPPORTUNITIES

Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Expected to Unlock Future Opportunities in the Indonesia Elevator and Escalator Market

The integration of AI in the Indonesia elevator and escalator industry reflects a growing trend in the modernization of urban infrastructure. AI-driven solutions enhance safety, efficiency, and user experience in public and private transportation systems.

AI monitors real-time data from sensors installed in elevators and escalators to predict and prevent potential malfunctions. This reduces downtime and improves the reliability of equipment. Companies like KONE and Otis have already implemented AI-based predictive maintenance globally, including in Asia-Pacific regions like Indonesia.

Sustainable Construction Practices to Be a Major Demand Driver

Indonesia's growing emphasis on modular construction, particularly in the housing market, is creating opportunities in the Indonesia elevator and escalator market. This shift is closely tied to the country's move toward sustainable building practices, supported by collaborations between the government and the private sector.

With a housing deficit of 12.7 million units, especially in urban centers like Jakarta and Surabaya, the government has launched initiatives such as the three-million-house program under the National Affordable Housing Program (NAHP). Modular construction, with its faster build times and cost-efficiency, is positioned as a key solution to address this housing shortage.

Rapid Urbanization Is Driving the Demand for Infrastructure and Supports Indonesia Elevator and Escalator Market Growth

Urbanization has become prominent in Indonesia, transforming cities like Jakarta, Surabaya, and Medan over the decades. According to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), 56.7% of Indonesia's population resided in urban areas by 2020, a significant increase from 49.8% in 2010.

IKN is projected as a new economic hub, expected to contribute USD 180 billion to Indonesia's GDP and create 4 million jobs by 2045. Early signs of transformation are already visible in East Kalimantan, where economic growth accelerated from 4.48% in 2022 to 6.22% in 2023, driven primarily by the construction sector.

Booming Manufacturing Sector Driving Demand

Indonesia's manufacturing sector has emerged as a base of the nation's economic growth, contributing significantly to its GDP and attracting substantial foreign direct investment (FDI). With its large domestic market, and government-led incentives, Indonesia has positioned itself as a key player in the global manufacturing landscape.

Indonesia's nickel reserves are driving significant international projects. In April 2024, Huayou Cobalt's subsidiary, Huaneng New Material Indonesia, began construction of a precursor production facility in the Weda Bay Industrial Park. This initiative is a key component of Huayou's strategy to establish an integrated nickel supply chain, enhancing its competitiveness in the new energy materials sector. Furthermore, the rise of these production hubs has driven increased demand for elevators and escalators, critical for supporting the infrastructure of modern manufacturing facilities. As more plants are established across Indonesia, the need for vertical transportation solutions will grow, fueling the expansion of the Indonesia elevator and escalator market.

INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Skilled Labor Shortage in The Country to Hamper the Demand

In 2024, this outflow of talent became a common phenomenon, particularly among the younger generation. According to an IMF report, the country's unemployment rate stood at 5.2% in April 2024, with many graduates struggling to secure jobs domestically.

The migration of skilled workers abroad has created a pronounced skills gap, making it difficult for industries to find and retain qualified labor. This shortage is expected to hinder domestic innovation and infrastructure development, including the installation and maintenance of the Indonesia elevator and escalator market.

Declining Middle-Class Population in Indonesia

The decline in Indonesia's middle-class population has emerged as a significant concern, highlighted during the Economic Outlook 2025 conference in 2024, hosted by the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN). According to data from the Central Statistics Agency, the trend began during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and has persisted in the years since.

The primary drivers of this decline include increasing economic pressures such as higher taxes and rising living costs. Middle-class households have faced significant challenges, including increased income tax rates, additional levies like TAPERA (a mandatory savings program for housing), and taxes on sweetened food and beverages. These factors have constrained their economic capacity, reducing discretionary spending and investment.

Elevators Market in Indonesia

Market Overview

Growth in Sky-Scrappers

Key Infrastructure Projects Under Construction

Product Life Cycle of Elevators (Age of Elevators)

Elevators Market Size: New Installation & Installed Base

Market Segmentation: Elevators

Machine

Carriage Type

Capacity

End-users

Escalator Market in Indonesia

Elevators Market Size: New Installation & Installed Base

Market Segmentation: Escalator

Product

End-user

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Key Vendors

Otis

KONE

TK Elevator

Schindler

Mitsubishi Electric

Hitachi

Hyundai Elevator

Fujitec

Other Prominent Vendors

Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems Corporation (TELC)

Sigma Elevators

IFE Elevators

Sicher Elevator Co., Ltd.

BLT BRILLIANT LIFTS & ESCALATORS PVT. LTD.

SJEC

Fuji Hengda Elevator Indonesia

Tokyo Elevator Indonesia

Lamda Elevator

CANNY ELEVATOR CO., LTD.

FUJI GLOBAL ELEVATOR

Elevator Market Segmentation

Machine Type

Hydraulic and Pneumatic

Machine Room Traction

Machine Room Less Traction

Others

Climbing

Elevators

Industrial Elevators

Carriage Type

Passenger

Freight

Capacity

2-15 Persons

16-24 Persons

25-33 Persons

34 Persons and Above

End-User

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Others

Public Transit

Institutional

Infrastructural

Escalator Market Segmentation

Product Type

Parallel

Multi Parallel

Walkway

Crisscross

End-User

Public Transit

Commercial

Others

Institutional Sector

Infrastructure

Industrial

