U.S. Data Center Construction Market Outlook Report 2025-2030: Megawatt to Gigawatt Hyperscale Campus, Impacts of the Ongoing Tariff War, Rise of AI Workloads & Bit Coin Operators, Rise in Rack Power

The "U.S. Data Center Construction Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. Data Center Construction Market was valued at USD 48.18 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 112.33 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 15.15%

The U.S. data center construction market hosts major global colocation operators such as Equinix, Digital Realty, QTS Realty Trust, CyrusOne, Aligned Data Centers, DataBank, Iron Mountain, Vantage Data Centers, and STACK Infrastructure. The competition among these operators has intensified with AI demand skyrocketing the demand for capacity across all key markets.

The U.S. data center construction market has witnessed several new entrants, as well as Bitcoin companies, entering space to support AI workload deployment. Operators with significant land and power resources will dominate in terms of growth compared to others. The entry of new players in the U.S. data center construction market, such as Corscale Data Centers, Crane Data Centers, Edged Energy, Rowan Digital Infrastructure, NE Edge, and Quantum Loophole intensifies competition. PowerHouse Data Centers and Corscale Data Centers are notable for their major developments in Northern Virginia.

The U.S. data center construction market will witness an increase in powered shell data center development compared to turnkey and fully fitted data centers. It will continue to see the entry of new providers with access to land and power, who will rent the space to other data center operators by constructing only the core and shell, reducing investment and increasing ROI.

Leading hyperscale operators, including AWS, Microsoft, Meta, and Google continue to expand their self-built presence across top U.S. data center markets, which are likely to co-exist throughout the forecast period. The American Midwest emerges as a cost-effective alternative to coastal markets, offering strategic connectivity and reliable infrastructure, attracting colocation and hyperscale operators alike.

U.S. DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET KEY TRENDS

Megawatt To Gigawatt Hyperscale Campus



In March 2025, AI contributed over 50% growth in the U.S. data center market in 2024. The power capacity addition by collocation as well as hyperscale self-built was more than 4.5 GW in 2024. With the rise of AI technologies such as ChatGPT by OpenAI, AI has shifted from a supportive role to a key trend that is reshaping the data center Industry.

The uptake of AI in different sectors is still quite low, with the U.S. Census Bureau indicating that only 3.8% of businesses were utilizing AI for production as of 2024. We expect this percentage share to skyrocket in the next five years. Also, in October 2024, OpenAI increased its data center presence through collaborations with Oracle and the establishment of new facilities in Texas. In addition, to open OpenAI, hyperscale cloud service providers and GPU as a service providers are also expanding their presence significantly in the market. These factors are projected to have a positive impact on the U.S. data center construction market.



Innovative Data Center Technologies



The need for innovative techniques has become essential to meet the increasing demand for efficient, sustainable, and scalable infrastructure. As digital transformation accelerates across industries, data centers must evolve to keep pace with growing technological and environmental challenges. By utilizing energy-efficient infrastructure and integrating carbon-free solutions, data centers significantly reduce operational costs and promote environmental responsibility.



A few data center operators are considering nuclear power as a low-carbon energy source. Data center operators might publicly support nuclear as a carbon-neutral option, and some major companies are already mentioning their role in providing low-carbon electricity. Big companies like AWS, Google, and Microsoft also have mentioned nuclear power as a low-carbon electricity option. In October 2024, Google partnered with Kairos Power to utilize small nuclear reactors for powering its AI data centers, aiming to deploy its first reactor by 2030

Companies in the U.S. data center construction market focus on sustainable building materials to reduce carbon emissions. For instance, in October 2024, Microsoft utilized cross-laminated timber (CLT) in the construction of its Northern Virginia data centers, aiming to reduce the embodied carbon footprint by up to 35% compared to steel and 65% compared to concrete.

U.S. DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

Northern Virginia continues to dominate the data center growth, with strong contributions from local counties such as Fairfax, Loudoun, and Prince William counties. Over 9 GW of data center, capacity is expected to be added across North Viginia during 2025-2030.

Texas is the second-largest data center market in the United States. Cities like Dallas, Austin, Irving, San Antonio, and Houston are attracting hyperscale self-built and colocation investments. In 2024, Texas contributed to a data center capacity addition of around 350 MW, with colocation contributing to over 60% of the capacity additions.

In 2024, Georgia has gained significant momentum in data center supply, particularly in Atlanta and surrounding areas like Lithia Springs and Douglasville. The market has transitioned from a Tier-II status to a key destination due to the availability of land and power. The market is expected to witness a capacity addition of over 2.2 GW during 2025-2030.

Arizona, particularly Phoenix, continues to become an attractive location for colocation and hyperscale development due to better power availability, lower disaster risks, and cost efficiency. Locations like Mesa, Goodyear, and Chandler also continue to witness significant growth.

Illinois, with key locations such as Chicago, Elk Grove Village, and Aurora, is growing as a Midwest data center hub. The strategic location of Chicago and demand from cloud service providers drives persistent growth.

Oregon, with locations like Portland and Hillsboro, is one of the fastest-growing data center markets. Abundant power, business-friendly tax policies, and cool climates support sustainable cooling methods.

New York/New Jersey, while constrained by space for hyperscale development, remains a key market for colocation facilities. The Northeast region is poised for growth in edge data center facilities, particularly in areas with space constraints.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 501 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $48.18 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $112.33 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.1% Regions Covered United States



Premium Insights

Key Trends

Megawatt to Gigawatt Hyperscale Campus

Innovative Data Center Technologies

Impact of the Ongoing Tariff War

Impact on Data Center Infrastructure Raw Material

Impact on Data Center Construction Raw Material

Market Snapshot

Historical vs Present Market Scenario

Construction Cost: US vs Global Market

Data Center Construction Delays

Data Center Pre-Construction Phase

Construction Documents

Entitlements and Building Permits

Will-Serve Letters

Sourcing of Materials

Site Preparation

Data Center Construction Costs

Data Center Construction Certifications

Uptime Institute Tier Standards

Leed Certification

Tia-942 Certification

Ansi/Bicsi 002-2019 Certification

Market Opportunities & Trends

AI Transforming the Landscape of the Data Center Market

Sustainability Initiatives by Data Center Operators

Rise in Rack Power Density

Liquid Cooling Solutions for AI/ML Workloads

Innovative Data Center Technologies

Adoption of Advanced Ups Batteries

Market Growth Enablers

Megawatt to Gigawatt Hyperscale Campus

Rise of AI Workloads & Bit Coin Operators Enterprise Mainstream Data Center Market

Innovative Data Center Construction Techniques

M&A and Joint Ventures Enabling Data Center Construction Growth

Tax and Sales Incentives are a Major Boost for Data Center Growth

Enhanced Connectivity Through Submarine Cables Driving Growth in Data Center Market

Data Centers are Becoming More Important due to Big Data, the IoT, as Well as AR and VR

Market Restraints

Lack of Skilled Workforce

Power Availability Challenges

Supply Chain Disruptions

Concerns Over Carbon Emissions from Data Centers

Challenges in Picking the Right Location for Building Data Centers

Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Legrand

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Stulz

Vertiv

Key Data Center Contractors

AECOM

Ames Construction

Arup

Barge Design Solutions

Burns & McDonnell

Corgan

Clayco

DPR Construction

Fortis Construction

Haydon

Holder Construction

Jacobs

KDC

Kiewit Corporation

Lewis Michael Consultants

Morgan Construction

Morgan Corp

Page

Rogers-O'Brien Construction

Rosendin Electric

Syska Hennessy Group

Turner Construction

Key Data Center Investors

Apple

Applied Digital

AWS (Amazon Web Services)

CyrusOne

DataBank

Digital Realty

Equinix

Google

Meta (Facebook)

Microsoft

NTT Data

Other Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

Airedale

Alfa Laval

Asetek

Bloom Energy

Carrier

Condair

Cormant

Cyber Power Systems

Enlogic

FNT Software

Generac Power Systems

Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)

Hitec Power Protection

Johnson Controls

Kohler

KyotoCooling

Mitsubishi Electric

Natron Energy

NetZoom

Nlyte Software

Rittal

Siemens

Trane (Ingersoll Rand)

Tripp Lite

Yanmar (HIMOINSA)

ZincFive

Other Data Center Contractors

Alfatech

Black & Veatch

Bluescope Construction

Brasfield & Gorrie

CallisonRTKL

Clark Construction Group

Climatec

Clune Construction

Emcor Group

EYP McF

Fitzpatrick Architects

Fluor Corporation

Gensler

Gilbane Building Company

Gray

HDR

Hensel Phelps

Hitt Contracting

Hoffman Construction

JE Dunn Construction

JHET Architects

KW Engineering

Walbridge

WSP (KW Mission Critical Engineering)

Linesight

M+W Group (Exyte)

McCarthy Building Companies

Morrison Hershfield

Mortenson

Pepper Construction

Rosendin

Ryan Companies

Salute Mission Critical

Sheehan Nagle Hartray Architects

Skanska

Southland Industries

Sturgeon Electric Company

Structure Tone

Suffolk Construction

Sundt Construction

The Mulhern Group

The Walsh Group

The Weitz Company

Trinity Group Construction

Other Data Center Investors

Aligned Data Centers

American Tower

Aubix

Centersquare

CloudHQ

Cologix

Compass Datacenters

COPT Data Center Solutions

Core Scientific

Corscale Data Centers

DartPoints

DC Blox

DigiPowerX (DigiHost)

EdgeConnex

EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure

Element Critical

Flexential

FifteenFortySeven Critical Systems Realty (1547)

H5 Data Centers

HostDime

Hut 8

Iron Mountain

Netrality Data Centers

Novva Data Centers

PhoenixNAP

Powerhouse Data Centers

Prime Data Centers

QTS Realty Trust

Sabey Data Centers

Skybox Datacenters

Stream Data Centers

Stack Infrastructure

Switch

T5 Data Centers

TierPoint

Vantage Data Centers

Yondr

365 Data Centers

5C Data Centers

New Entrants

Ardent Data Centers

Colovore

Cloudburst Data Centers

Crane Data Centers

Edged Energy

NE Edge

Prometheus Hyperscale

Quantum Loophole

Rowan Digital Infrastructure

Tract

