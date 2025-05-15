U.S. Data Center Construction Market Outlook Report 2025-2030: Megawatt to Gigawatt Hyperscale Campus, Impacts of the Ongoing Tariff War, Rise of AI Workloads & Bit Coin Operators, Rise in Rack Power

Dublin, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Data Center Construction Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. Data Center Construction Market was valued at USD 48.18 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 112.33 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 15.15%
The U.S. data center construction market hosts major global colocation operators such as Equinix, Digital Realty, QTS Realty Trust, CyrusOne, Aligned Data Centers, DataBank, Iron Mountain, Vantage Data Centers, and STACK Infrastructure. The competition among these operators has intensified with AI demand skyrocketing the demand for capacity across all key markets.
The U.S. data center construction market has witnessed several new entrants, as well as Bitcoin companies, entering space to support AI workload deployment. Operators with significant land and power resources will dominate in terms of growth compared to others. The entry of new players in the U.S. data center construction market, such as Corscale Data Centers, Crane Data Centers, Edged Energy, Rowan Digital Infrastructure, NE Edge, and Quantum Loophole intensifies competition. PowerHouse Data Centers and Corscale Data Centers are notable for their major developments in Northern Virginia.
The U.S. data center construction market will witness an increase in powered shell data center development compared to turnkey and fully fitted data centers. It will continue to see the entry of new providers with access to land and power, who will rent the space to other data center operators by constructing only the core and shell, reducing investment and increasing ROI.
Leading hyperscale operators, including AWS, Microsoft, Meta, and Google continue to expand their self-built presence across top U.S. data center markets, which are likely to co-exist throughout the forecast period. The American Midwest emerges as a cost-effective alternative to coastal markets, offering strategic connectivity and reliable infrastructure, attracting colocation and hyperscale operators alike.
U.S. DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET KEY TRENDS
Megawatt To Gigawatt Hyperscale Campus
In March 2025, AI contributed over 50% growth in the U.S. data center market in 2024. The power capacity addition by collocation as well as hyperscale self-built was more than 4.5 GW in 2024. With the rise of AI technologies such as ChatGPT by OpenAI, AI has shifted from a supportive role to a key trend that is reshaping the data center Industry.
The uptake of AI in different sectors is still quite low, with the U.S. Census Bureau indicating that only 3.8% of businesses were utilizing AI for production as of 2024. We expect this percentage share to skyrocket in the next five years. Also, in October 2024, OpenAI increased its data center presence through collaborations with Oracle and the establishment of new facilities in Texas. In addition, to open OpenAI, hyperscale cloud service providers and GPU as a service providers are also expanding their presence significantly in the market. These factors are projected to have a positive impact on the U.S. data center construction market.
Innovative Data Center Technologies
The need for innovative techniques has become essential to meet the increasing demand for efficient, sustainable, and scalable infrastructure. As digital transformation accelerates across industries, data centers must evolve to keep pace with growing technological and environmental challenges. By utilizing energy-efficient infrastructure and integrating carbon-free solutions, data centers significantly reduce operational costs and promote environmental responsibility.
A few data center operators are considering nuclear power as a low-carbon energy source. Data center operators might publicly support nuclear as a carbon-neutral option, and some major companies are already mentioning their role in providing low-carbon electricity. Big companies like AWS, Google, and Microsoft also have mentioned nuclear power as a low-carbon electricity option. In October 2024, Google partnered with Kairos Power to utilize small nuclear reactors for powering its AI data centers, aiming to deploy its first reactor by 2030
Companies in the U.S. data center construction market focus on sustainable building materials to reduce carbon emissions. For instance, in October 2024, Microsoft utilized cross-laminated timber (CLT) in the construction of its Northern Virginia data centers, aiming to reduce the embodied carbon footprint by up to 35% compared to steel and 65% compared to concrete.
U.S. DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
- Northern Virginia continues to dominate the data center growth, with strong contributions from local counties such as Fairfax, Loudoun, and Prince William counties. Over 9 GW of data center, capacity is expected to be added across North Viginia during 2025-2030.
- Texas is the second-largest data center market in the United States. Cities like Dallas, Austin, Irving, San Antonio, and Houston are attracting hyperscale self-built and colocation investments. In 2024, Texas contributed to a data center capacity addition of around 350 MW, with colocation contributing to over 60% of the capacity additions.
- In 2024, Georgia has gained significant momentum in data center supply, particularly in Atlanta and surrounding areas like Lithia Springs and Douglasville. The market has transitioned from a Tier-II status to a key destination due to the availability of land and power. The market is expected to witness a capacity addition of over 2.2 GW during 2025-2030.
- Arizona, particularly Phoenix, continues to become an attractive location for colocation and hyperscale development due to better power availability, lower disaster risks, and cost efficiency. Locations like Mesa, Goodyear, and Chandler also continue to witness significant growth.
- Illinois, with key locations such as Chicago, Elk Grove Village, and Aurora, is growing as a Midwest data center hub. The strategic location of Chicago and demand from cloud service providers drives persistent growth.
- Oregon, with locations like Portland and Hillsboro, is one of the fastest-growing data center markets. Abundant power, business-friendly tax policies, and cool climates support sustainable cooling methods.
- New York/New Jersey, while constrained by space for hyperscale development, remains a key market for colocation facilities. The Northeast region is poised for growth in edge data center facilities, particularly in areas with space constraints.
Premium Insights
Key Trends
- Megawatt to Gigawatt Hyperscale Campus
- Innovative Data Center Technologies
Impact of the Ongoing Tariff War
- Impact on Data Center Infrastructure Raw Material
- Impact on Data Center Construction Raw Material
Market Snapshot
- Historical vs Present Market Scenario
- Construction Cost: US vs Global Market
- Data Center Construction Delays
- Data Center Pre-Construction Phase
Construction Documents
- Entitlements and Building Permits
- Will-Serve Letters
- Sourcing of Materials
- Site Preparation
- Data Center Construction Costs
Data Center Construction Certifications
- Uptime Institute Tier Standards
- Leed Certification
- Tia-942 Certification
- Ansi/Bicsi 002-2019 Certification
Market Opportunities & Trends
- AI Transforming the Landscape of the Data Center Market
- Sustainability Initiatives by Data Center Operators
- Rise in Rack Power Density
- Liquid Cooling Solutions for AI/ML Workloads
- Innovative Data Center Technologies
- Adoption of Advanced Ups Batteries
Market Growth Enablers
- Megawatt to Gigawatt Hyperscale Campus
- Rise of AI Workloads & Bit Coin Operators Enterprise Mainstream Data Center Market
- Innovative Data Center Construction Techniques
- M&A and Joint Ventures Enabling Data Center Construction Growth
- Tax and Sales Incentives are a Major Boost for Data Center Growth
- Enhanced Connectivity Through Submarine Cables Driving Growth in Data Center Market
- Data Centers are Becoming More Important due to Big Data, the IoT, as Well as AR and VR
Market Restraints
- Lack of Skilled Workforce
- Power Availability Challenges
- Supply Chain Disruptions
- Concerns Over Carbon Emissions from Data Centers
- Challenges in Picking the Right Location for Building Data Centers
