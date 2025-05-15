Nigeria Data Center Market Investment Report 2025-2030 Featuring Key DC Investors - 21st Century Technologies, Africa Data Centres, Digital Realty, Equinix, MTN, Nxtra, Open Access, Rack Centre

Dublin, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nigeria Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Nigeria Data Center Market was valued at USD 278 Million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 671 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 15.82%

This report analyses the Nigerian data center market share. It elaborately analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

As of December 2024, the total core and shell power capacity of third-party data centers in Nigeria was approximately 65.8 MW. Additionally, around 327.8 MW is currently under construction or in the planned stages. Once all these data centers become operational within the next 4-5 years, the total power capacity is expected to increase fivefold.

The government is significantly contributing to the advancement of digital infrastructure throughout the nation. One of the initiatives is Nigeria's National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS 2020-2030), which aims to enhance the digital landscape of the country. There has been a considerable shift from on-premises data centers to cloud and colocation data centers in Nigeria, which has been further accelerated over the last two years, owing to increased digitalization. Nigerian enterprises depend on managed service offerings than on standalone colocation services.

In the coming two to three years, significant investments in data centers are anticipated in Nigeria, driven by the entry of multiple operators in the Nigeria data center market. It is estimated that the total investment in this sector can cross the USD 2.94 billion mark from 2025 to 2030.

NIGERIA DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Some of the leading colocation operators in the Nigeria data center market include Africa Data Centres, Open Access Data Centres, 21st Century Technologies, Nxtra by Airtel, Equinix (MainOne), Digital Realty, and Rack Centre. The possible new entrant in the Nigeria data center market is Kasi Cloud.

Several global colocation providers are entering the Nigeria data center market by forming strategic partnerships with local enterprises or acquiring local companies. For example, in 2022, Equinix entered the market by acquiring data center facilities from MainOne. Likewise, Digital Realty acquired the data center facilities of Medallion Data Centres to establish its market presence.

In March 2025, Open Access Data Centres announced its plan to develop a new data center in Lagos with a power capacity of around 24 MW. The data center will be developed in two stages, with the first phase of 12 MW likely to come online by 2026.

In December 2024, Huawei Technologies launched a local cloud service in Nigeria. This launch ensures data residency within Nigeria, thereby aligning with the data protection regulations and significantly reducing latency from over 80 milliseconds to approximately 15 milliseconds for local customers.

Telecom operators such as MTN, Airtel Africa PLC, and Globacom are the major telecom operators that have launched commercial 5G services across the country.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 99 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $278 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $671 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.8% Regions Covered Nigeria

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity) Lagos Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity) Lagos Other Cities



IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Broadcom

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Arup

BlueSun DC

Edarat Group

Interkel Group

GREA (Gateway Real Estate Africa)

Future-tech

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Envicool

KSTAR

Rehlko (Kohler)

Legrand

Rittal

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

21st Century Technologies

Africa Data Centres

Digital Realty

Equinix (MainOne)

MTN

Nxtra by Airtel

Open Access Data Centres

Rack Centre

New Entrants

Kasi Cloud

