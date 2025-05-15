Europe Data Center Market Landscape Report 2025-2030 | District Heating Concept Gains Traction in European Data Centers, Enhancing Sustainability

Dublin, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Data Center Market Landscape 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The European Data Center Market was valued at USD 47.23 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 97.30 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 12.80%.

FLAP-D markets (Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, Dublin) lead the sector, but emerging markets like Spain, Italy, and Greece are gaining traction due to space and cost considerations.

Nordic countries are attractive for data center investments, boasting cool climates, renewable energy, and government incentives.





KEY TRENDS

High Adoption of Artificial Intelligence

The integration of artificial intelligence into data centers across Europe has increased, leading to a rise in demand for AI-driven infrastructure. Several industries, including financial services, consulting companies, IT, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and agriculture, are adopting artificial intelligence to boost their productivity and enhance operational efficiency.

In February 2025, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Data4 announced plans to invest over USD 20.7 billion in developing AI infrastructure across France over the next five years.

In October 2024, Microsoft revealed plans to invest over USD 4.8 billion to enhance AI and cloud infrastructure in northern Italy, where industries like manufacturing, healthcare, finance, and agriculture are increasingly adopting AI technologies.

Artificial Intelligence adoption is expected to rise across Europe, driving significant growth in data center development to support increased computing and storage needs.

Increase in 5G Deployments Aiding in Growth of Edge Data Centers

The development of 5G technology is transforming the Europe data center market, leading to increased investments for the development of edge data centers to significantly address the need for low latency and fast connectivity.

In October 2024, Vodafone Germany inaugurated its nationwide 5G Standalone network, covering over 92% of the population by using 700 MHz, 1.8 GHz, and 3.5 GHz frequency bands to support real-time communication.

Edge data center providers like Quetta and EDGNEX Data Centers by DAMAC are rapidly expanding their presence across multiple European nations to support local data processing.

Sustainability Initiatives: Attracting Data Center Operators

As the demand for digital services rises, sustainability has become a focal point in the European data center market. Leaders like Google and Microsoft are pioneering the shift to 100% renewable energy sources and innovative cooling solutions.

Verne Global's transition from diesel to hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) at their London facility underscores an industry-wide move to slash CO2 emissions dramatically.

Amazon's renewable energy deals in Greece highlight the drive towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions through sustainable practices.

Rise in the District Heating Concept

District heating is a sustainable solution that distributes centrally generated heat to nearby buildings via insulated pipes and improves energy efficiency by utilizing local renewable energy sources and waste heat.

In April 2025, atNorth, a developer in the Europe data center market, entered into a heat-reuse agreement with Finnish retail group Kesko Corporation to provide waste heat from its FIN02 data center in Espoo to a nearby Kesko store to reduce the store's heating emissions by over 200 tons of CO2 each year.

In January 2025, Queen Mary University of London utilized waste heat from its Tier II data center to heat campus buildings, using a multi-stage heat recovery system developed in collaboration with Schneider Electric and APT.

The district heating system in Europe is significant in advancing sustainability in Europe. Data center operators are incorporating renewable energy sources in district heating systems to enhance sustainability, further drive energy efficiency, and support local economic growth across the region.

Innovative Construction Techniques for Data Centers

The Europe data center market is growing due to technological advancements and the integration of digital services. To address the sustainability challenges in this sector, innovative construction methods are being employed to improve energy efficiency, operational flexibility, and overall data center performance.

European countries have adopted several innovative techniques, including advanced cooling solutions, modular and prefabricated designs, digital twin technology, and the use of sustainable construction materials.

The rapid expansion of data centers in Europe is increasing the need for innovative construction methods that meet the rising demand for digital services while prioritizing sustainability. Europe is focusing on sustainability by adopting energy-efficient technologies, such as promoting modular designs and employing advanced cooling and power infrastructure solutions in data centers.

EUROPE DATA CENTER MARKET SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

The adoption of HVO fuel as an alternative to diesel in generators is anticipated to grow in the Europe data center market due to its sustainability. Many operators, including Equinix, Digital Realty, STACK Infrastructure, and Green Mountain, have opted to replace diesel with HVO fuel to power their backup generators.

Real-time monitoring software featuring AI automation is expected to gain traction in the forecast period. This technology can help in data center maintenance efficiently and detect component failures to ensure continuous operations.

The implementation of modular power infrastructure, such as containerized power solutions in data centers, is expected to yield long-term cost savings. These systems are more efficient, allowing for space optimization and reducing maintenance requirements.

Adopting Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) systems is a key driver, where lithium-ion batteries are gaining traction for backup power.

District heating is the innovative concept that is expected to grow significantly among data center facilities in the Europe data center market. For instance, in January 2025, a new data center development plan was initiated at Erkrath, outside of Dusseldorf, in Germany. The new data center will supply waste heat to support district heating through agreements with the municipal utilities in Erkrath, Germany.

The Nordic countries consist of abundant renewable energy sources, particularly wind power. The favourable climate conditions in this region make it an ideal spot for extensive free cooling, which is beneficial for data centers. These countries offer a minimum of 4,000 hours of annual free cooling, increasing the investments in air/water-side economizers and indirect evaporative coolers.

As the enterprises across various industries are embracing artificial intelligence, data center operators are investing significantly to develop AI-ready data center facilities to meet the growing demands for AI workloads across the region. To manage the heat produced by servers in AI data centers, traditional cooling techniques are insufficient. Therefore, data center facilities will be equipped with liquid cooling techniques to support AI workloads.

EUROPE DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The Europe data center market consists of all the leading global and local colocation operators, including Equinix, Digital Realty, CyrusOne, DataBank, Iron Mountain, Green Mountain, Vantage Data Centers, Aruba S.p.A., NTT DATA, Telehouse, VIRTUS Data Centres, and STACK Infrastructure.

The growing demand for data centers will create substantial opportunities for construction contractors in the forecast period. Significant contractors operating in Europe data center market include AECOM, Arup, Astron Buildings, DPR Construction, HDR Architecture,Artelia, Coromatic AB, Ferrovial, YIT, Turner & Townsend, TTSP, Mercury, and Bouygues Construction.

The Europe data center market includes numerous global and local support infrastructure providers such as 3M, ABB, AERMEC, Airedale, Aksa Power Generation, Baudouin, Carrier, Caterpillar, Cummins, Delta Electronics, Eaton, EMICON, HITEC Power Protection, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Rehlko, Legrand, Mitsubishi Electric, Munters, Perkins Engine, Pillar Power Systems, Riello Elettronica, Rittal, Rolls-Royce, Schneider Electric, Siemens, STULZ, Trane Technologies and Vertiv.

Key hyperscale operators investing in the Europe data center market include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, Meta (Facebook), and Google. They are expanding their operations across major data center hubs throughout Europe.

The Europe data center market has seen the entry of several new players, including Blue, Bluestar Datacenter, CloudHQ, dataR, DATA CASTLE, Apto Data Centers, DATA for MED, Form8tion Data Centers, and EDGNEX Data Centers by DAMAC. The arrival of these new entrants could disrupt the market share of existing companies, increasing the competition in the market.

Companies such as Arista Networks, Atos, Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Extreme Networks, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Hitachi Vantara, Huawei Technologies, IBM, Inspur Group, Lenovo, MiTAC Holdings, NEC Corporation, NetApp, Pure Storage, Supermicro, Wiwynn and Quanta Cloud Technology offers IT infrastructure solutions for data centers.

The competition in the Europe data center market among infrastructure providers and construction contractors is expected to increase significantly in the forecast period, with data center operators' investments in the development of sustainable and advanced data center facilities.

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Extreme Networks

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Hitachi Vantara

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur Group

Lenovo

MiTAC Holdings

NEC Corporation

NetApp

Pure Storage

Quanta Cloud Technology

Supermicro

Wiwynn

Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers

3M

ABB

AERMEC

Airedale

Aksa Power Generation

Alfa Laval

AVK

Baudouin

Carrier

Caterpillar

Condair Group

Climaveneta

Cummins

D'Hondt Thermal Solutions

Daikin Applied

Delta Electronics

EATON

EBM-PAPST

EMICON

Enrogen

FlaktGroup

Grundfos

Guntner

GESAB

HiRef S.p.A

HITEC Power Protection

Honeywell

INNIO

JAEGGI Hybridtechnologie

Johnson Controls

Rehlko

KyotoCooling

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Munters

NetNordic Group AS

Nlyte Software

Perkins Engine

Pillar Power Systems

Riello Elettronica Group

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Socomec Group

STULZ

Trane

Vertiv

ZIEHL-ABEGG

Prominent Data Center Construction Contractors

ACS Group

AECOM

Altron

AODC

Abbeydale

APL Data Center

ARC:MC

Ariatta

ARSMAGNA GROUP

Artelia

Arup

AtkinsRealis

Aurora Group

Basler & Hoffman

Benthem Crouwel Architects

Bouygues Construction

Bravida

CapIngelec

Caverion

Coromatic AB

Collen Construction

COWI

DataDome

Deerns

The Designer Group

DIPL-ING.H.C. Hollige

Dornan Engineering and Construction

DPR Construction

Engexpor

Equans

EIDA

Exyte (M+W Group)

Eiffage

Ethos Engineering

EYP Mission Critical Facilities

Ferrovial

Fluor Corporation

Future-tech

Generale Prefabbricati S.p.A

Granlund Group

Green MDC

Gottileb Paludan Architects

Haka Moscow

ICT Facilities

IDOM

IMOS

ISG

JCA Engineering

JERLAURE

John Sisk & Son

Kirby Group Engineering

KKCG Group

Linesight

LPI Group

M+W Group

Mace Group

Mercury

Mentor Construction

MiCiM

MT Hojgaard

Nicholas Webb Architects

Norma Engineering

PM Group

PORR Group

PQC

Quark

Ramboll

RED Engineering Design

Reid Brewin Architects

Renco

RKD

Rosenberger

Royal HaskoningDHV

Salboheds

Skanska

SPIE

Starching

STO Building Group

STRABAG

STS Group

Sweco

Techbau

Techko

Tetra Tech

TPF Ingenierie

TTSP

Turner & Townsend

Warbud

Winthrop Technologies

YIT

ZAUNERGROUP

HDR Architecture

CREATE Architecture

RWO Associates

GSE Group

Data Center Investors

3data

3s Group

Aire Networks

Amazon Web Services

Ark Data Centres

ARTNET

Atman

Apple

Aruba S.p.A

AtlasEdge

AQ Compute

atNorth

Atomdata (Rosatom)

Bahnhof

Beyond.pl

Bulk Infrastructure

China Mobile International

Compass Data Centers

Colt Data Centre Services

CyrusOne

Data4

DataCenter United

Datum

DENV-R

Digital Realty

EcoData Center

EdgeConneX

Equinix

Meta (Facebook)

Global Switch

Google

Green Datacenter

Green Mountain

Iron Mountain

IXcellerate

K2 STRATEGIC

Kao Data

Keppel Data Centres

LCL Data Center

Linxdatacenter

maincubes SECURE DATACENTERS

Merlin Properties

Microsoft

MTS

NTT DATA

Penta Infra

Pure Data Centres

Rostelecom

Selectel

STACK Infrastructure

STACKIT

STORESPEED

Switch Datacenters

Telehouse

Thesee DataCenter

Vantage Data Centers

VIRTUS Data Centres

Yondr

New Entrants

Ada Infrastructure

Apto Data Centre

Art Data Centres

Atlantic Data Infrastructure

Best Wonder Business

Blue

Bluestar Datacentre

Castle IT

Ceske Radiokommunikace

CloudHQ

DATA CASTLE

dataR GmbH

DATA for MED

Digital Reef

Eclairion

EdgeNebula

EDGNEX Data Centres by DAMAC

Elementica

Energia Group

Evroc

Form8tion Data Centres

Global Technical Realty

GreenScale

Goodman

Ingenostrum

KEVLINX

Keysource+Namsos DataSenter

Lasercharm

Latos

Mediterra Datacenters

Nation Data Center

Nautilus Data Technologies

Nehos

Nethits' Telecom

OPCORE

PGIM Real Estate

PHOCEA DC

Polar DC

Prime Data Centers

Quetta Data Centers (Azora)

QTS Data Centers

REMOV

SDC Capital Partners

SEGRO

Serve Centric

VITALI

Kasi Cloud

Kemet Data Center (Intro Technology and Oman Data Park)

Khazna Data Centers

Gulf Data Hub

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 341 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $47.23 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $97.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.8% Regions Covered Europe





Key Topics Covered:



Impact of Tariffs on Europe Data Center Market

Investment Opportunities

Investment: Market Size & Forecast

Area: Market Size & Forecast

Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast

Segmentation by Facility Type

Hyperscale Data Centers

Colocation Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Segmentation by Infrastructure

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Server Infrastructure

Storage Infrastructure

Network Infrastructure

Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

Power Distribution Units

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Segmentation by Cooling Techniques

Air-based

Liquid-based

Segmentation by General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Physical Security

Fire Detection & Suppression

DCIM

Segmentation by Tier Standard

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

Segmentation by Geography

Western Europe UK Germany France Netherlands Ireland Switzerland Italy Spain Belgium Portugal Greece Other Western European Countries

Nordic Sweden Norway Denmark Finland Iceland

Central and Eastern Europe Russia Poland Austria Czechia Other Central & Eastern European Countries



