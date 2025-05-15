Indonesia Golf Equipment Market Focused Insights Report 2025-2030 with Exclusive Data on 22 Vendors Including Acushnet, Callaway, PING, Sumitomo Rubber Industries, and TaylorMade

Dublin, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Golf Equipment Market - Focused Insights 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indonesia Golf Equipment Market was valued at USD 815.97 Million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 1.08 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 4.94%

The Indonesian golf equipment market is moderately competitive, with a clear dominance of global vendors like Acushnet, Callaway, PING, Sumitomo Rubber Industries, and TaylorMade. These companies compete aggressively in the premium and mid-tier segments, focusing on innovation, performance enhancement, and brand loyalty. Product variety is essential in capturing a diverse golfing population from seasoned professionals to casual weekend players. Vendors are focusing on offering a wide spectrum of products. A robust mix of online and offline channels helps brands reach both urban and emerging golf regions.





INDONESIA GOLF EQUIPMENT MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for Customization



The rise in golf has created a demand for customization of golf equipment. Indonesian golfers now demand more and more equipment that aligns with their swing tendencies, body sizes, and game styles. Custom-fit clubs allow the player to adjust club length, lie angle, shaft stiffness, and grip diameter to produce ultimate performance. Custom fitting feels better and may produce improved game results, which further enhance the performance of players.

Manufacturers are leveraging technologies like 3D printing to make customized equipment options available. They enable highly customizable specifications, from clubhead design to shaft composition, tailored to the slight requirements of single golfers. The customization in golf equipment creates a market opportunity for buyers to invest in golf equipment that aligns with their gaming style. Retail digitalization has given way to creating web platforms upon which golfers have the option of creating equipment online. Younger golfers lead the charge in demanding equipment that captures their uniqueness and personalities. They demand uniqueness and would sooner possess equipment with characteristics in the aspect of form as well.



Smart Golf Equipment & Simulators



One of the most thrilling golf technology innovations is the development of smart golf balls. These advanced balls contain microchips that track important statistics like distance, speed, and spin rate. Immediately after a shot, players can view performance statistics through a smartphone app, providing real-time feedback without the need for cumbersome tracking devices. This allows golfers to analyze and enhance their game with increased accuracy and ease. Topgolf Ball offers microchip-embedded golf balls that provide data regarding speed, spin rate, and launch angle. The use of indoor golf simulators is becoming increasingly popular in Indonesia. Indoor golf simulators provide a virtual golf experience, allowing golfers to hone and enhance their game throughout the year. Augmented reality (AR) glasses are also starting to leave their mark on the course.

Smart glasses superimpose digital information directly onto the golfer's line of sight showing data like distance to the pin, wind, and elevation changes. Artificial intelligence-driven golf swing training is revolutionizing the manner in which golfers perfect their game. By using advanced golf technology, it provides customized tips and practice exercises based on individual strengths and weaknesses. These smart tools improve performance by suggesting real-time adjustments, allowing golfers to improve their game with accuracy and effectiveness. Therefore, the use of smart technology in golfing equipment is likely to continue expanding in Indonesia.



Rise in Interest in Golf as a Premium Sport



In Indonesia, golf is seen in relation to wealth and status. The expensive nature of the sport, such as membership rates, equipment, and access to golf courses, places the sport within reach of the wealthy people. This status contributes to the allure of individuals who want to associate themselves with a high-end lifestyle, thus raising participation levels and, by extension, demand for high-end golf equipment. Broadcasting global golf competitions such as the Masters Tournament and PGA (Professional Golfers' Association) Tour have enhanced the popularity of the game in Indonesia.

Awareness of professional-level competitions instills interest and ambitions among the local population, which leads to greater participation and an affinity for top-quality equipment to match the use by professionals. Urbanization and limited access to traditional golf courses have led to indoor golf training facilities and simulators in Indonesian cities. They are accessible locations for the game, introducing new participants to the sport and sustaining interest among existing participants. The growth of such facilities works to generate demand for golf equipment tailored for indoor use.



Increase in Golf Courses and Resorts



The increase in the number of golf courses and resorts in Indonesia is a significant factor in generating demand for golf equipment. The growth has a ripple effect in various segments of the golf equipment market due to greater accessibility, tourism, and lifestyle changes. Indonesia has also experienced consistent development of golf courses, particularly in tourist areas such as Bali, Jakarta, Surabaya, and Bandung. Most of them are complemented by luxury resorts and real estate developments.

Bali National Golf Club and Nirwana Bali Golf Club are two well-known courses both in the domestic market and abroad, welcoming local and international players. New courses such as Palm Hill Golf Club or Damai Indah Golf extend reach into urban and suburban markets. As additional golf courses are constructed, golf is more within reach, and more recreational and beginner golfers participate. Increasing golf courses in Indonesia is not just an infrastructure matter, it's about developing a culture and economy based on golf. The more people are involved, whether through tourism, recreation, or sport, the more equipment demand naturally follows.



INDONESIA GOLF EQUIPMENT MARKET RESTRAINTS

Inclination Towards Alternative Sports



Indonesia has a young and energetic population that is more attracted to faster-paced, social, and convenient sports like badminton, futsal, basketball, and even new pursuits like skateboarding and e-sports. Such sports suit the urban millennials and Gen Z better, who prioritize convenience, social media interaction, and online connectivity.

Golf, by contrast, tends to be regarded as a slow-moving and individual game with a need for extensive hours, costly equipment, and coverage of certain courses, factors that are unattractive to the younger generation interested in instant pleasure and social activities. This lack of interest reduces the influx of new participants into the game, which in turn affects demand for golfing equipment. Badminton is Indonesia's most popular sport, being a national sport and Indonesian pride. Badminton is widely played in villages, schools, and city courts, and is very much part of Indonesian culture. Moreover, football is the country's one of the most watched sports, with enthusiastic supporters for local and international clubs.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 75 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $815.97 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1080 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Indonesia



By Product Type: The golf clubs segment holds the largest market share of over 47% in 2024, as they are the most essential and performance-critical equipment used in the game of golf.

By Distribution Channel: The online channel segment shows the highest growth of 5.74%. Home delivery convenience, hassle-free returns, and being ability to create equipment customized online have huge significance for the marketplace.

By End-Users: The male golfer segment held the largest market share. Golf has traditionally been a male sport in Indonesia, particularly among the rich, professionals, and expatriates.

Growth Factor: The Indonesia golf equipment market is set to grow due to an increase in golf courses and resorts and the rising popularity of golf tourism & recreational activity.

