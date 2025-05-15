Core Gaming Gear Market Focused Insights Report 2025: Global Market to Reach $5.72 Billion by 2030 with Alienware, Corsair, HyperX, Logitech, Razer, and SteelSeries Leading

Dublin, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Core Gaming Gear Market - Focused Insights 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Core Gaming Gear Market was valued at USD 4.74 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 5.72 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 3.18%

One of the ongoing challenges in the core gaming accessories market is the presence of counterfeit or low-quality products, particularly in online marketplaces or less-regulated regions. Gamers increasingly value immersive audio, responsive controls, and ergonomic design, leading vendors to invest in premium peripherals like mechanical keyboards, high-fidelity headsets, and high-DPI mice. Razer's AI-powered headset signals a growing interest in smart gaming gear that offers in-game assistance, voice translation, and adaptive performance.

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is currently one of the most dynamic and fastest-growing global core gaming gear markets, with a CAGR of 3.76% during the forecast period. The rapid growth of digital infrastructure, esports ecosystems, and a young, tech-savvy population is significantly fueling the growth of advanced gaming accessories in the region. China, India, South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, and Indonesia are among the key contributors, each with unique market behavior and preferences driving growth in different product segments.

The runaway expansion of esports events, gaming teams, and streaming platforms has had a great influence on APAC peripheral purchases. APAC has a largely young and digitally native consumer base, particularly in emerging markets. This audience is extremely driven by streamers, online feedback, and social media posts, and they often look for trending or influencer-recommended gaming hardware.

CORE GAMING GEAR MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Customization and RGB Integration



One of the strongest and most sustainable trends within the global core gaming accessories market is the rising popularity of RGB integration and customization. The trend has transcended pure aesthetics and now represents an essential aspect affecting the purchasing power of casual as well as professional esports enthusiasts. Today's gamers tend to consider their gaming rigs an extension of themselves. Customizable hardware, whether it's in the form of RGB lighting profiles or removable faceplates, enables users to project their personality, coordinate their setup themes, or identify with a beloved game or character.

The proliferation of social media sharing of gaming setups, particularly on Instagram, Reddit, and TikTok, has increased the appeal of equipment that is visually appealing. Visually appealing RGB configurations have become something of a status symbol among gamers. Razer's Chroma RGB platform makes it possible to coordinate lighting effects on mice and keyboards. To further encourage the trend for customization, companies tend to roll out limited editions of gear co-branded with game franchises, esports teams, or influencers. Such products often come with specialized RGB profiles, themed designs, and customizable light effects that will appeal to gamers.



Ergonomic And Health-Focused Designs



One of the most influential trends in the market for core gaming gears is the growing emphasis on health-focused and ergonomic design. Because gaming has transformed from a casual hobby to an all-out lifestyle and even career. Gamers are sitting for extended periods at their workstations, playing competitively or streaming. Ergonomic gaming gears are designed to encourage natural body position, reduce muscle tension, and prevent repetitive stress injury. Some examples are wrist rests for mice and keyboards, ergonomically shaped mouse designs to enhance grip and reduce wrist tension, and mechanical switches with reduced actuation force.

These technologies are created to reduce the risk of conditions like carpal tunnel syndrome, chronic back pain, and eye strain, which are increasing among core gamers. Players are increasingly sensitive to how ergonomics can impact their long-term health. Therefore, they are spending money on equipment that gives them preventive care, along with enhanced performance. This is also driven by influencers and health experts in the gaming community. Companies are making physical wellness within the gaming ecosystem. They are focusing on the trend for not only performance but also ultimate user wellness as a long-term concern, as a selling feature. This is a driving growth factor within the core gaming accessories market.



Global Expansion of Esports



The expansion of global eSports competitions such as the League of Legends World Championship, The International (Dota 2), Valorant Champions Tour, and CS:GO Majors has created aspirational value for gaming. These major competitions are streamed worldwide, drawing millions of viewers. Potential gamers and enthusiasts are likely to want to emulate professionals by purchasing the same or similar gear, which subsequently boosts sales of core gaming gear.

The success of streaming websites like Twitch, YouTube Gaming, and Kick has made eSports and game streaming popular among the masses across the globe. The viewers are not only introduced to the gameplay but also to the hardware and setup utilized by their favorite streamers. Such exposure creates curiosity and purchasing behavior, especially among young gamers. Esports has changed the definition of being a professional gamer, and gaming has become a career path. Young players dream of becoming pros or content creators, and owning professional-grade equipment is the key to making that dream come true. This aspirational culture is fueling a long-term demand for gaming gear that is high-performance and pro-endorsed.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

High Cost of Premium Equipment



The exorbitant price of premium gaming hardware is a major challenge in the global market for core gaming gear, especially for casual gamers and buyers in price-sensitive markets. High-end gaming equipment like mechanical keyboards, high-DPI gaming mice, and AI-powered headsets feature specialized components in the form of optical switches, precise sensors, haptic feedback systems, and AI-based processors.

These components are not only costly to manufacture, but they also have to be assembled with special processes, adding to the final cost of the product. Large gaming gear brands such as Razer, Logitech, Corsair, and SteelSeries tend to market their top-of-the-line products as luxury or professional-level equipment, aiming at eSports professionals and technologically advanced gamers. Such branding automatically involves a high price tag, which promotes quality perception but at the same time bars cost-sensitive consumers.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

By Product Type: The headset segment accounted for the largest market share of over 43% in 2024, driven by the need for intense audio immersion, synchronous communication in online multiplayer games, and professional-quality sound reproduction.

By Technology: The wireless segment shows the highest growth of 3.62%, as wireless gear offers mobility, a cleaner setup, and multi-device compatibility.

By Distribution Channel: The offline segment holds the largest global core gaming accessories market share, as the offline channels allow users to physically test the product, get in-store support, and benefit from hands-on service.

By Gender: The male segment dominates the global core gaming gear market share, as male gamers often seek high-dpi gaming mice, mechanical keyboards, and surround-sound headsets optimized for FPS, MOBA, and RTS games.

By Geography: The APAC region dominates the global core gaming accessories market and shows the highest growth of 3.76%, fueled by a massive and youthful gaming population across countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

Growth Factor: The global core gaming gear market is set to grow due to the global expansion of esports and gaming as a lifestyle & culture.

NEW PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT IN THE GAMING ACCESSORIES MARKET

October 31, 2024 - CORSAIR has introduced the K70 PRO TKL keyboard, which integrates the advanced MGX magnetic switch technology into a competitive tenkeyless form factor. Equipped with cutting-edge features such as FlashTap and Rapid Trigger, the K70 PRO TKL is engineered to meet the rigorous demands of competitive gaming.

March 11, 2025 - CORSAIR announced the launch of CORSAIR Custom Lab in Europe. This new initiative enables European gamers to create personalized gaming peripherals that reflect their tastes and styles.

How big is the global core gaming gear market?

What is the growth rate of the global core gaming gear market?

What are the factors driving global core gaming accessories market growth?

Who are the major players in the global core gaming gear market?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.74 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.72 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.1% Regions Covered Global



Key Vendors

Alienware

Corsair

HyperX

Logitech

Razer

SteelSeries

Other Prominent Vendors

Acer

ASUSTeK Computer

AULA

BenQ

Cooler Master Technology

EVGA Corporation

G.SKILL International Enterprise

GAMDIAS

Mad Catz

Metadot

Micro-Star International

Redragon

SADES

Samsung

Sennheiser

Sony

Thrustmaster

Turtle Beach

Zebronics

