[Latest] Global Smart Toilet Market Size/Share Worth USD 31.50 Billion by 2034 at a 12.75% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Smart Toilet Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Wall Hung Toilet, Close-Coupled, Single Floor Standing Toilet, One-Piece Toilet), By Connectivity (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth), By Usage (Residential, Commercial), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034" in its research database.





Smart Toilet Market Overview

The Smart toilet market is growing rapidly as there is growing demand for hygiene, automation, and sustainability across residential, commercial, and healthcare sectors. Key players like Toto Ltd., Kohler Co., Roca Sanitario S.A., LIXIL Group Corporation, and GWA Group Limited are adding sensor-based flushing, self-cleaning, heated seats, and health monitoring functionality to their offerings.

Supported by AI and IoT, these innovations offer customized comfort, water savings, and real-time diagnosis. With widespread adoption in the Asia-Pacific region and growing adoption in North America and Europe, these companies are ramping up R&D and collaboration to fuel the international smart sanitation tide.

Smart Toilet Market Growth Factors and Dynamics

Increased Hygiene Consciousness: Public mindsets regarding hygiene have changed miraculously over the past two years, with much more focus given to reducing exposure to possibly germ-grimed surfaces. As germ-transmission points, bathrooms have undergone a revolution in their concept and operation.

Hands-free smart toilets, featuring UV sterilization, automatic flush, etc., are being more and more considered as luxury items and necessary sanitary tools. Buyers are switching more to those that enable the provision of day-by-day cleansing with little by-hand handling.

In August 2024, the Financial Times article “Toilet wars: the race for the quietest flush” illustrates the competitive challenge to toilet manufacturers to create quiet flushing systems since consumers are wanting less noisy bathroom activity and increased controls on the noise in some regions. The article covers the technology and business innovations the firms are taking to outcompete each other in this fairly small but fast-growing segment of the home improvement market.

Urbanization & Smart Homes: Urbanization and the proliferation of smart homes have played a critical role in driving the consumption of smart toilets. With urbanization, population is increasing in cities, and hence demand for creative, efficient, and space-saving bathroom facilities is on the increase.

Smart toilets, with their multi-functional features and sleek designs, are accommodating to the urban dwellers’ style who prefer convenience and luxury. Besides, home automation integration of smart toilets makes it possible for users to control and customize their bathroom experience with ease. For instance, in January 2025, wealthy Indians are shelling out more on high-end bathroom experiences, and some are splurging on high-cost smart toilets costing up to $18,500 (about 1.6 million rupees) with voice assistants like Alexa, ambient audio, and advanced hygiene features.

This is all part of a broader surge in demand for high-end smart home technology and luxurious amenities among India’s high-end consumers, driven by rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and the desire for convenience and comfort in day-to-day living. Though these high-end products are unaffordable for most, success with them is helping to fuel innovation and steer India’s smart bathroom market’s future.

Growing Ageing Population: The growth in the ageing population is driving demand for intelligent toilets that will encourage comfort and security. Seat level adjustment, lid closing, and bidet functionality all allow older citizens to maintain independence, prevent falls, and require less support from caregivers. Increasingly, they are being adopted in homes as well as elderly citizens’ facilities to promote improved hygiene and quality of life.

For example, Toi Labs’ TrueLoo, listed as one of TIME’s 200 Best Inventions of 2024, is an artificially intelligent toilet seat that scans and analyzes stool and urine to track users’ health in October 2024. Designed to look and function like a normal toilet seat, TrueLoo is installable on normal toilets and is already installed in over 50 senior living communities, where it reports health alerts and information to caregivers directly.

The company intends to release a user-centric app at some point in the future, which would simplify frequent, non-obtrusive health monitoring as simple as sitting down, offering an active means of sensing early health changes.

Smart Toilet Market SWOT Analysis

Strengths: Smart toilets offer a combination of convenience, hygiene, and water conservation that is appealing to hordes of consumers. Auto-flush, warm seats, a bidet feature, and self-cleaning priority features make them a luxury bathroom solution. Strong brands such as Toto Ltd., Kohler Co., and LIXIL Group have also established strong brand identity, enabling them to control innovation and consumer trust.

Weaknesses: High prices and complicated fitting processes are significant barriers to the adoption of intelligent toilets, especially in the developing world. Power connection, and associated plumbing supply, is a maintenance barrier. Technical support and training in the country or developing regions could be preventing market access.

Opportunities: There is increasing consumer and commercial demand for smart bathroom solutions, particularly in the wake of COVID-19, with increased sensitivity to hygiene. The ageing population globally also presents opportunities for senior-friendly smart toilet designs. Further, urbanization expansion and smart city development in countries such as the Asia-Pacific and the Middle East provide fertile ground for expansion.

Threats: Economic downturns, particularly in the Third World, can discourage consumers from spending on expensive bathroom fixtures. Intense competition from traditional toilet makers and inexpensive alternatives is also a threat. Moreover, cybersecurity issues, as much as networked devices and data security, are also likely to have an effect on consumer confidence regarding fully integrated smart systems.

Smart Toilet Market Regional Perspective

The Smart Toilet Market can be divided across different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. This is a cursory overview of each region:

North America: North America, particularly the U.S., is at the forefront of smart home technology adoption, including smart toilets. Based on high disposable income and an emphasis on hygiene and water conservation, there is increasing demand for smart bathroom solutions with advanced features such as heated seats, bidet functionality, and integration with home automation. For example, in March 2024, Kohler introduced the limited-series Formation 02 smart toilet, in partnership with artist-designer Dr. Samuel Ross and his studio SR_A, during Milan Design Week 2024. Designed by inspiration from the movement and energy of water, the toilet has a striking brutalist design with striking angles and bold Haptic Orange color. It features premium features such as a heated seat, personalized cleansing, a nightlight, hands-free operation, auto-flush, and a touchscreen remote. An interactive installation, "Terminal 02," at FuoriSalone, followed the introduction, highlighting the integration of water, design, and engineering. Formation 02 is sold in limited numbers via sra.kohler.com, upholding Kohler’s tradition for imaginative, aesthetic bathroom solutions.

Europe: The adoption of smart toilets in Europe has experienced consistent growth, driven by urbanization, growing concern towards the environment, and technological advancements in bathroom facilities. Germany, Italy, and the UK are among the most important countries where consumers expect bathroom products to be both sustainable and effective. Fast-growing urban populations are driving the demand for smart, space-saving, and water-saving products, including touchless toilets that feature advanced hygiene capabilities. This means the conversion of the area into high-tech, eco-friendly products in harmony with nature-friendly living.

Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific is one of the most important markets for the smart toilet market, with Japan, China, and South Korea being quoted. There has been a strong social culture with a focus on hygienic conditions and technological innovations, and this has resulted in top-notch bathroom facility demand. The region boasts a high-achieving industry and a growing middle class. To take a specific example, Nagpur Municipal Corporation installed a new smart toilet with amenities like air conditioning, sensor-controlled smart doors, ladies’ and gentlemen’s toilets and change rooms, and solar panels to derive power from sunlight at Walkers Street in Civil Lines in October 2024. The premises also have hand dryers, a washbasin, a staff restroom, and a landscaped backdrop for additional beautification. Urinals are available for free, while using the toilets and shower facilities incurs a low charge. The smart toilet is expected to offer cleanliness, convenience, and comfort, with the maintenance personnel and other amenities such as a dinosaur photo point for kids around.

LAMEA: The LAMEA region is slowly embracing smart toilets with the help of urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, and increased awareness towards hygiene and sustainability. Though the market remains in its infancy stage, Brazil and the UAE are poised to take advantage of sophisticated bathroom technology. Brazilian consumers are looking for sophisticated, effective bathroom technologies, and there is increasing demand for advanced bathroom solutions. They like products offering convenience and hygiene. Similarly, luxury and smart home technologies’ focus in the UAE has resulted in smart toilet popularity growing in upscale residential and commercial developments. This market will probably sustain its steady uptake as knowledge and infrastructure improve.

List of the prominent players in the Smart Toilet Market:

Toto Ltd

Kohler Co.

Roca Sanitario S.A

LIXIL Group Corporation

GWA Group Limited

Duravit AG

Jomoo Group

Villeroy & Boch

Dongpeng Ceramic

Huida Sanitary Ware Co. Ltd.

Others

The Smart Toilet Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Wall Hung Toilet

Close-Coupled

Single Floor Standing Toilet

One-Piece Toilet

By Connectivity

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

By Usage

Residential

Commercial

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

