Press release no. 2-2025

Copenhagen, May 15, 2025

Konsolidator launches FP&A project to fully automate Cash Flow forecasting

Konsolidator announces the launch of a new Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A) project aimed at delivering automated predictive forecasting for finance teams in corporate groups. The new tool is a significant step in Konsolidator's 2025–2027 Resilient Growth strategy, broadening the company's financial software suite.

Fits well into Konsolidator's existing platform

With cloud ERP adoption and access to real-time financial data, the timing is right to bring automated predictive forecasting into the financial operations of corporate groups. The new tool will integrate into Konsolidator's core offering, enabling finance teams to take greater control of budgeting and forecasting using the financial data within the platform. This includes offering automated cash flow forecasting, a pain point for many CFOs. Cash flow forecasting at a group level is one of the most complex and essential things to get right. The future CFO won't just report the past; they will be enabled to predict the future.

Data accessibility has evolved significantly in the finance functions with the adoption of cloud technology, especially ERP systems. AI’s ability to analyze complex and large data sets makes predictive forecasting an obvious choice for CFO's.

New Head of FP&A will lead the development

Konsolidator has appointed Frederik Meinertsen as Head of FP&A, a newly established role that marks a significant step in the company's 2027 strategy, Resilient Growth. Frederik Meinertsen brings two decades of experience in the financial and technology sector, having worked in management consulting and led teams of FP&A specialists. As Head of FP&A, he will be responsible for developing, testing, and launching the new product.

Frederik Meinertsen, Head of FP&A at Konsolidator, says, "Forecasting cash flows and doing proper consolidation are complex tasks. Making seamless solutions available to group finance on the same platform is not only logical, but it will also enable the utilization of Business Intelligence and AI at a whole new level.“





2025-2027 strategy: Broader product offerings

The FP&A tool is part of Konsolidator's broader Build, Buy, Partner approach, one of four strategic pillars of the Resilient Growth strategy.

"This is a logical next step for Konsolidator," says Claus Finderup Grove, CEO at Konsolidator. "Our customers have been asking for a more advanced way to budget and forecast. With the data already flowing through our platform and Frederik leading the development, we're now in a strong position to deliver a tool that does exactly that. By way of this development, Konsolidator elevates our product offering to not only provide reliable but also predictive financial data."

Additional details, including the product name and pricing model, will be announced closer to the launch. Finance teams and partners interested in early access or beta participation are encouraged to contact Konsolidator directly.

Contacts

CEO: Claus Finderup Grove, mobile +45 2095 2988, cfg@konsolidator.com

CFO: Jack Skov, mobile +45 2282 8845, js@konsolidator.com

About Konsolidator

Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making. Konsolidator was listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in 2019. Ticker Code: KONSOL

Attachment