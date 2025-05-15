$72.18 Bn Language Services Market Outlook, 2025-2030: Rise of AI and Machine Translation, Increased Demand for Multilingual Content, and Mergers & Acquisitions in Language Service

Dublin, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Language Services Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Language Services Market was valued at USD 53.91 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 72.18 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 4.98%



The global language services market is led by a few major global players such as TransPerfect, Lionbridge Technologies, RWS, LangaugeLine Solutions, Iyuno, and others which leverage economies of scale, extensive linguistic networks, and proprietary technology to maintain their competitive edge. These companies have made significant investments in AI, machine translation, and automation to improve efficiency and reduce costs. Mid-sized players, including Seprotec Multilingual Solutions, provide a balance between scalability and personalized service, often differentiating themselves through industry specialization or strong regional presence.



APAC holds the most significant share of the global language services market, accounting for over 45% in 2024. In APAC, rapid economic growth, increased cross-border trade, and digital expansion have created immense opportunities for translation and localization, particularly in China, Japan, India, and South Korea. China's stringent regulatory landscape requires specialized linguistic services, while India's booming IT and media industries fuel localization needs.

Furthermore, in North America, particularly the U.S. and Canada, the language services market is driven by a high demand for translation, localization, and interpretation services due to the region's multicultural population and globalized business environment. Europe follows closely, remaining one of the most mature language service markets. Countries like Germany, France, the UK, and Spain play a significant role, with the European Union's multilingual policies and regulatory requirements fueling demand for high-quality translations across legal, financial, and public sectors. While Western Europe is home to well-established Language Service Providers, Eastern European nations such as Poland have become key outsourcing hubs, offering cost-effective solutions and access to a strong talent pool.



Meanwhile, Latin America is experiencing steady growth due to expanding e-commerce, media content consumption, and trade agreements with global partners. Brazil and Mexico are key players in the region's language service market, with a growing demand for Spanish and Portuguese translations, particularly in legal, financial, and entertainment industries.

The Middle East and Africa region presents unique challenges and opportunities, with Arabic being a dominant language in business, government, and media, while Africa's linguistic diversity drives demand for translation in sectors like education, health, and NGOs. The UAE and Saudi Arabia are hotspots for legal and business translations due to international investments and tourism, while South Africa serves as a strategic hub for African language services.

MARKET TRENDS & OPPORTUNITIES

Rise of AI and Machine Translation



AI translation technology has been a game-changer in the language services market for years, with advancements making a significant impact on translation quality, speed, and cost-effectiveness. This revolution continues to reshape the industry due to the power of Neural Machine Translation (NMT), which enhances translation accuracy and fluency. By combining the efficiency of AI with the contextual understanding of human experts, translation services now offer a balance of speed, precision, and reliability.



Language service providers are collaborating with AI developers to create AI-powered localization and automation tools. This improves speed and reduces costs while maintaining quality. For instance, in October 2024, RWS expanded its collaboration with AWS through a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement to develop generative AI-powered language and content solutions. This partnership aims to enhance efficiency in content creation, translation, and delivery. RWS is already working with AWS on 25 new product features and proofs of concept. By providing innovative solutions, these companies can improve client retention and satisfaction.



Rising Use of Social Media & Online Content



Social media localization tailors content to fit the cultural, linguistic, and regional preferences of target audiences. It goes beyond translation, focusing on cultural nuances, local trends, and audience behaviors. This approach can boost brand engagement, with 72% of engagement occurring on localized web pages. Localizing content helps make messages more relatable, increasing effectiveness and driving action. In addition, nearly 50% of millennials prefer influencer recommendations over traditional ads. Translating social media content leverages this influence and helps create a culturally relevant experience, fostering stronger, lasting connections with a global audience.



As of October 2024, there were 5.22 billion social media users, making up 63.8% of the global population. With the emergence of social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and TikTok, businesses and content creators can connect with audiences in different parts of the world. These platforms facilitate the creation and distribution of content on an unprecedented scale, thus generating demand for language services to ensure this content reaches its global audience and supports the language services market growth.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Shortage of Skilled Linguists



The shortage of skilled linguists is a growing issue that has profound implications for industries ranging from government services to private companies, academia, and the broader global communication landscape. The demand for qualified linguists has surged in recent years, driven by globalization, technological advancements, and the increasing need for cross-cultural communication. This shortage is particularly pronounced in fields that require specific linguistic expertise, such as translation for legal, medical, and diplomatic contexts, as well as in emerging fields like machine learning and AI language development.



In 2024, in India, the National Institute for Career Service (NICS) published a report, as per an international report, there would be a requirement of more than 1.6 million foreign language experts in the coming two decades. As businesses, governments, and individuals become more interconnected internationally, India could experience a heightened need for translation, interpretation, and linguistic consulting services across various languages. This would drive growth in the language services market as companies and organizations seek to bridge communication gaps, particularly in emerging markets.



Recent Developments in the Global Language Services Market

In January 2025, Onvida Health partnered with AMN Language Services to enhance patient care with seamless language access solutions like VRI and OPI. This collaboration boosts trust, efficiency, and market leadership, ensuring exceptional healthcare for diverse communities.

In July 2024, GLOBO, one of the providers of interpreting and translation services, is now integrated into Epic's Toolbox, enabling clinicians to access on-demand interpretation services for over 430 languages. This integration aims to improve healthcare for the 68 million people in the U.S. with limited English proficiency (LEP), addressing language barriers that often lead to poorer health outcomes. The company can tap into a wide variety of healthcare settings, increasing its service usage and, consequently, its revenue.

In June 2024, Acolad partnered with DeepL to enhance AI-driven language solutions, combining market expertise with advanced AI and LLM technology. The collaboration focuses on tech integration, AI adoption, and expert-in-the-loop services, driving innovation in machine translation and automated content creation.

In April 2024, TransPerfect acquired South Africa-based Content Lab to expand its media services in Africa, strengthening its audiovisual localization capabilities. Renamed TransPerfect Media South Africa, it enhances the company's regional presence alongside offices in Nigeria, Kenya, and Morocco.

In January 2024, Iyuno acquired Unidub Brazil, strengthening its presence in South America's dubbing industry. Unidub, led by CEO Wendel Bezerra, serves major entertainment clients with top-tier dubbing and localization services. This move enhances Iyuno's global reach and commitment to high-quality media localization.

