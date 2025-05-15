Europe Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Market Analysis Report 2024-2034: Rising Investment in Agri-Tech Startups, Emergence of Collaborative Partnerships and Ecosystems Fueling Opportunities

Dublin, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service Market: Focus on Application, Service Type, Pricing, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe agriculture technology-as-a-service market, valued at $1.07 billion in 2024, is expected to reach $3.90 billion by 2034, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 13.81% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

The increasing demand for food production, climate change challenges, and the need for resource-efficient farming practices are major factors propelling market expansion. The region is seeing a surge in adoption of smart agriculture due to government initiatives and growing awareness of data-driven decision-making in farming.

Cloud-based farm management platforms, AI-driven predictive analytics, and the integration of robotics and drones for precision agriculture are some of the emerging trends in the European market. Agri-TaaS is essential to lowering input costs, minimizing environmental impact, and maximizing crop yields as sustainable farming methods gain traction.



Europe's Agri-TaaS market is expected to grow, transforming conventional farming practices and influencing the direction of agriculture, thanks to rising investments in agritech startups and collaborations between technology companies and agricultural enterprises.



How can this report add value to an organization?



Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the different applications of agriculture technology-as-a-service and their potential in Europe. Moreover, the study gives the reader a detailed understanding of the end-use industries and different products offered by different regulations, consortiums and associations, and government programs impacting agriculture technology-as-a-service manufacturers for various purposes.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The Europe agriculture technology-as-a-service market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and joint venture. The favored strategy for the companies has been partnership, collaboration, and joint venture activities to strengthen their position in the Europe agriculture technology-as-a-service market.



Competitive Strategy: Key players in the Europe agriculture technology-as-a-service market analyzed and profiled in the study involve agriculture technology-as-a-service providers, including market segments covered by distinct product kinds, applications served, and regional presence, as well as the influence of important market tactics employed. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the Europe agriculture technology-as-a-service market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the agriculture technology-as-a-service market.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies that are profiled in the report have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, application, and market penetration.



Some prominent names established in the market are:

Hexagon AB

365FarmNet GmbH

AGRIVI

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 70 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.07 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $3.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.8% Regions Covered Europe



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Scope and Definition



1 Market: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Increasing Food Consumption Due to Rise in Population

1.1.2 Increasing Need for Sustainable Agricultural Practices

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.2.1 Value Chain Analysis

1.2.2 Pricing Forecast

1.2.3 Break-Even Analysis

1.2.3.1 Introduction

1.2.3.2 Key Components

1.2.3.3 Calculation

1.2.3.4 Case Study: Break-even Analysis of Smart Agriculture Solutions in Indonesia

1.3 Research and Development Review

1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend (by Country and Company)

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Stakeholder Analysis

1.5.1 Use Case

1.5.2 End User and Buying Criteria

1.6 Market Dynamics Overview

1.6.1 Market Drivers

1.6.1.1 Growing Adoption of Precision Agriculture

1.6.1.2 Low Capital Investment for Farmers

1.6.2 Market Challenges

1.6.2.1 Insufficient Technical Expertise among Farmers

1.6.2.2 Inadequate Infrastructure and Workforce for EaaS Solutions

1.6.3 Market Opportunities

1.6.3.1 Rising Investment in Agriculture Technology Startups

1.6.3.2 Emergence of Collaborative Partnerships and Ecosystems



2 Regions

2.1 Regional Summary

2.2 Europe

2.2.1 Regional Overview

2.2.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

2.2.3 Factors Challenging the Market

2.2.3.1 Application

2.2.3.2 Product

2.2.4 Germany

2.2.4.1 Application

2.2.4.2 Product

2.2.5 France

2.2.5.1 Application

2.2.5.2 Product

2.2.6 U.K.

2.2.6.1 Application

2.2.6.2 Product

2.2.7 Italy

2.2.7.1 Application

2.2.7.2 Product

2.2.8 Rest-of-Europe

2.2.8.1 Application

2.2.8.2 Product



3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Next Frontiers

3.2 Geographic Assessment

3.3 Company Profiles

3.3.1 AGRIVI

3.3.1.1 Overview

3.3.1.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

3.3.1.3 Top Competitors

3.3.1.4 Target Customers

3.3.1.5 Key Personnel

3.3.1.6 Analyst View

3.3.1.7 Market Share, 2023

3.3.2 AIRBUS

3.3.3 BASF SE

3.3.4 Hexagon AB

3.3.5 365FarmNet GmbH



4 Research Methodology

