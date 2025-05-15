GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, YBUOJ announced its successful acquisition of the U.S. SEC license. As one of the most influential financial regulatory bodies in the world, the SEC imposes extremely stringent oversight on digital asset platforms. The ability of YBUOJ to clear this hurdle undoubtedly signifies the platform comprehensive maturity in compliance capabilities, technical strength, and risk control systems.





The announcement immediately garnered significant market attention. CEO of YBUOJ, Berton Hosea, stated, “We have always believed that compliance is the cornerstone of the long-term and stable development of the platform. Obtaining the SEC-issued digital asset trading license is not only a high recognition of our compliance system but also represents our ability to conduct fully compliant trading services globally. This achievement marks a milestone in the implementation of our compliance strategy.”

As the cryptocurrency market matures, obtaining regulatory licenses has become a crucial indicator of the comprehensive strength of a platform. Since its inception, YBUOJ has adhered to a development philosophy that emphasizes both technology and compliance. From acquiring the U.S. MSB license and building a multi-dimensional compliance engine system to obtaining the SEC trading license, YBUOJ has consistently demonstrated its strong focus on compliant operations.

While the industry seeks a balance between “speed and rules”, YBUOJ has found its direction. CEO Berton Hosea stated, “We are not striving to be the fastest platform, but we aim to be the most reliable and transparent one. Compliance is just the beginning; we will continue to iterate on technology and trust, making the platform the most dependable partner in the digital asset journey of global users.”

Looking ahead, YBUOJ will “use compliance as the axis, technology as the engine, and global collaboration as the fuel” to build a highly credible crypto financial ecosystem connecting global users, institutions, and regulators. As the blockchain industry approaches a new era of scale and institutionalization, YBUOJ has demonstrated through concrete actions that compliance is not a limitation but a key to unlocking trust and value.

