Risk Control Has Never Been So Precise: YBUOJ Builds Next-Generation Trading Security Ecosystem with AI at Its Core

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, YBUOJ announced the launch of its new AI risk assessment system. This system can evaluate the risk levels of platform user behavior in real-time and is one of the industry leading technologies with automated, dynamic, and intelligent identification capabilities.





“We do not just aim to solve problems; we want to predict and prevent them,” stated YBUOJ CEO Berton Hosea during an internal strategic communication meeting. “The launch of this AI risk assessment system is a key milestone in the long-term commitment of YBUOJ to security mechanisms and building an intelligent trading ecosystem. It provides users with greater peace of mind and enhances the platform foresight in handling complex financial risks.”

The newly released AI risk assessment system of YBUOJ is not merely an adjunct to traditional KYC and AML processes but a complete, independently operating technological engine. The system integrates and analyzes historical user behavior data to generate multidimensional risk scoring models.

In traditional financial risk control systems, platforms often rely on reacting to abnormal user behavior, which is a “post-event defense” form of passive protection. The YBUOJ AI system breaks this limitation by establishing a full lifecycle risk control system, achieving a complete loop of “pre-event identification, in-event response, and post-event review”.

“All financial platforms will inevitably move towards smarter risk management in the future,” stated YBUOJ CEO Berton Hosea. “We believe it is better to proactively identify risk sources with an AI system and interrupt potential threats early, ensuring true safety for user assets.”

Berton Hosea emphasized that this system is a crucial starting point for the platform journey toward “intelligent compliance” and “smart security”, and it will become a strategic pillar for advancing the platform to higher global standards.

As market participants continue to increase, the trading security of crypto platforms will become a core competitive factor. The strategic positioning of YBUOJ in this area is clearly ahead, and its “AI + security” strategy is gradually revealing long-term value.

