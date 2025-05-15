HR Asia Celebrates a Decade of Recognizing Hong Kong’s Best Workplaces Amid Evolving Talent Challenges

HONG KONG, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HR Asia, a brand under Business Media International proudly marks the 10th anniversary of its prestigious “HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia – Hong Kong”, honoring 48 organizations that exemplify excellence in human capital strategy and workplace culture. This milestone comes at a time when Hong Kong’s corporate landscape faces unprecedented challenges in talent retention, multigenerational workforce integration, and the evolving expectations of a new generation of employees.

Hong Kong companies are increasingly adopting flexible and inclusive workplace policies to attract and retain talent. Experts emphasize the need for multilingual environments and recognition of diverse generational needs to make workplaces more appealing.

Work-life balance has emerged as a pivotal factor in talent attraction and retention. According to Randstad Hong Kong, it has overtaken salary and benefits as the most important employee value proposition, highlighting a shift in employee priorities.

Moreover, managing a multigenerational workforce presents unique challenges. Organizations are encouraged to tailor learning and development strategies to accommodate varying preferences across age groups, ensuring effective upskilling and engagement.

As Hong Kong navigates the complexities of a dynamic workforce landscape, the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia continue to recognize organizations that exemplify adaptability, inclusivity, and innovation. These companies not only set industry standards but also inspire others to reimagine their approaches to human capital management in an ever-evolving world.

“Over the past decade, we’ve seen a seismic shift in how organizations engage with talent — and the most successful companies are those that don’t just react, but anticipate,” said William Ng, Group Publisher of HR Asia. “In Hong Kong, where generational diversity and digital disruption converge, the best employers are those that listen deeply, adapt swiftly, and empower boldly. This year’s winners exemplify what it means to build not just a workforce, but a future-ready culture.”

2025 marks the launch of the HR Asia Tech Empowerment Awards, a new category that celebrates organizations at the forefront of workplace innovation. This accolade honors companies that harness cutting-edge technology — whether through hardware or software — to elevate employee experience, streamline operations, and drive meaningful productivity gains. It reflects a growing recognition that digital empowerment is now central to building agile, future-ready workplaces.

Another major highlight of this year’s event was the recognition of Platinum winners — companies that have achieved the extraordinary distinction of being named Best Companies to Work for in Asia for ten consecutive years. This rare accomplishment underscores a decade-long dedication to cultivating world-class workplace cultures. The 2025 Platinum honorees in Hong Kong are Avery Dennison Hong Kong B.V. and Lee Kum Kee Group — both examples of consistency, innovation, and unwavering people-first values.

The award covers fifteen markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam, making this the largest recognition program and survey in the region for employee engagement. For more information about the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2025 - Hong Kong awards and a complete list of winners, please visit https://hr.asia/awards/

LIST OF WINNERS OF HR ASIA BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN ASIA 2025 (HONG KONG EDITION) IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:

  1. AGEAS ASIA SERVICES LIMITED
  2. AIA HONG KONG & MACAU
  3. ARROW ASIA PAC LTD
  4. AS WATSON GROUP
  5. AVERY DENNISON HONG KONG B.V.
  6. BAT GLOBAL TRAVEL RETAIL HONG KONG
  7. BELKIN ASIA PACIFIC LIMITED
  8. CASETIFY
  9. CHINA MOBILE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
  10. CHINA TELECOM GLOBAL LIMITED
  11. CHINACHEM GROUP
  12. CHRISTIAN DIOR FAR EAST LTD.
  13. CHUBB HONG KONG
  14. CIGNA WORLDWIDE GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
  15. CMB INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED
  16. CRYSTAL INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED
  17. CTF LIFE
  18. DAH CHONG HONG HOLDINGS LIMITED
  19. DELOITTE TOUCHE TOHMATSU
  20. DFI RETAIL GROUP
  21. GUOTAI JUNAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
  22. HAECO GROUP
  23. HAITONG INTERNATIONAL SECURITIES GROUP LIMITED
  24. HANG LUNG PROPERTIES LIMITED
  25. HARNEY WESTWOOD & RIEGELS
  26. HONG KONG PRODUCTIVITY COUNCIL
  27. HONGKONG LAND LIMITED
  28. ISS FACILITY SERVICES LTD.
  29. KNIGHT FRANK
  30. LANGHAM HOSPITALITY GROUP
  31. LEE KUM KEE COMPANY LIMITED
  32. LEE KUM KEE GROUP
  33. LIBERTY INTERNATIONAL INSURANCE LIMITED
  34. LINK ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED
  35. MANULIFE (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED
  36. MEDTRONIC HONG KONG MEDICAL LIMITED
  37. PEAK REINSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
  38. PRUDENTIAL HONG KONG LIMITED
  39. SF SUPPLY CHAIN (HONG KONG) LIMITED
  40. STARBUCKS HONG KONG AND MACAU
  41. SWIRE COCA-COLA HK LIMITED
  42. TF INTERNATIONAL SECURITIES GROUP LIMITED
  43. THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LIMITED
  44. THE MARKETING STORE WORLDWIDE (ASIA) LIMITED
  45. TOPPAN NEXUS LIMITED
  46. TUNG WAH GROUP OF HOSPITALS
  47. ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.
  48. ZURICH INSURANCE (HONG KONG)

WINNERS OF HR ASIA DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION AWARDS 2025

  1. AIA HONG KONG & MACAU
  2. BAT GLOBAL TRAVEL RETAIL HONG KONG
  3. CASETIFY
  4. CIGNA WORLDWIDE GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
  5. DFI RETAIL GROUP
  6. HAITONG INTERNATIONAL SECURITIES GROUP LIMITED
  7. LANGHAM HOSPITALITY GROUP
  8. LIBERTY INTERNATIONAL INSURANCE LIMITED
  9. PEAK REINSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
  10. ZURICH INSURANCE (HONG KONG)

WINNERS OF HR ASIA MOST CARING AWARDS 2025

  1. AGEAS ASIA SERVICES LIMITED
  2. CASETIFY
  3. CIGNA WORLDWIDE GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED
  4. DAH CHONG HONG HOLDINGS LIMITED
  5. GUOTAI JUNAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
  6. PEAK REINSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

WINNERS OF HR ASIA SUSTAINABLE WORKPLACE AWARDS 2025

  1. AIA HONG KONG & MACAU
  2. ARROW ASIA PAC LTD
  3. AVERY DENNISON HONG KONG B.V.
  4. BELKIN ASIA PACIFIC LIMITED
  5. CASETIFY
  6. DAH CHONG HONG HOLDINGS LIMITED
  7. HANG LUNG PROPERTIES LIMITED
  8. LANGHAM HOSPITALITY GROUP
  9. PEAK REINSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

WINNERS OF HR ASIA TECH EMPOWERMENT AWARDS 2025

  1. AIA HONG KONG & MACAU
  2. ARROW ASIA PAC LTD
  3. HONG KONG PRODUCTIVITY COUNCIL

