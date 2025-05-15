HR Asia Celebrates a Decade of Recognizing Hong Kong’s Best Workplaces Amid Evolving Talent Challenges

HONG KONG, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HR Asia, a brand under Business Media International proudly marks the 10th anniversary of its prestigious “HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia – Hong Kong”, honoring 48 organizations that exemplify excellence in human capital strategy and workplace culture. This milestone comes at a time when Hong Kong’s corporate landscape faces unprecedented challenges in talent retention, multigenerational workforce integration, and the evolving expectations of a new generation of employees.

Hong Kong companies are increasingly adopting flexible and inclusive workplace policies to attract and retain talent. Experts emphasize the need for multilingual environments and recognition of diverse generational needs to make workplaces more appealing.

Work-life balance has emerged as a pivotal factor in talent attraction and retention. According to Randstad Hong Kong, it has overtaken salary and benefits as the most important employee value proposition, highlighting a shift in employee priorities.

Moreover, managing a multigenerational workforce presents unique challenges. Organizations are encouraged to tailor learning and development strategies to accommodate varying preferences across age groups, ensuring effective upskilling and engagement.

As Hong Kong navigates the complexities of a dynamic workforce landscape, the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia continue to recognize organizations that exemplify adaptability, inclusivity, and innovation. These companies not only set industry standards but also inspire others to reimagine their approaches to human capital management in an ever-evolving world.

“Over the past decade, we’ve seen a seismic shift in how organizations engage with talent — and the most successful companies are those that don’t just react, but anticipate,” said William Ng, Group Publisher of HR Asia. “In Hong Kong, where generational diversity and digital disruption converge, the best employers are those that listen deeply, adapt swiftly, and empower boldly. This year’s winners exemplify what it means to build not just a workforce, but a future-ready culture.”

2025 marks the launch of the HR Asia Tech Empowerment Awards, a new category that celebrates organizations at the forefront of workplace innovation. This accolade honors companies that harness cutting-edge technology — whether through hardware or software — to elevate employee experience, streamline operations, and drive meaningful productivity gains. It reflects a growing recognition that digital empowerment is now central to building agile, future-ready workplaces.

Another major highlight of this year’s event was the recognition of Platinum winners — companies that have achieved the extraordinary distinction of being named Best Companies to Work for in Asia for ten consecutive years. This rare accomplishment underscores a decade-long dedication to cultivating world-class workplace cultures. The 2025 Platinum honorees in Hong Kong are Avery Dennison Hong Kong B.V. and Lee Kum Kee Group — both examples of consistency, innovation, and unwavering people-first values.

The award covers fifteen markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam, making this the largest recognition program and survey in the region for employee engagement. For more information about the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2025 - Hong Kong awards and a complete list of winners, please visit https://hr.asia/awards/

LIST OF WINNERS OF HR ASIA BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN ASIA 2025 (HONG KONG EDITION) IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:

AGEAS ASIA SERVICES LIMITED AIA HONG KONG & MACAU ARROW ASIA PAC LTD AS WATSON GROUP AVERY DENNISON HONG KONG B.V. BAT GLOBAL TRAVEL RETAIL HONG KONG BELKIN ASIA PACIFIC LIMITED CASETIFY CHINA MOBILE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED CHINA TELECOM GLOBAL LIMITED CHINACHEM GROUP CHRISTIAN DIOR FAR EAST LTD. CHUBB HONG KONG CIGNA WORLDWIDE GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED CMB INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED CRYSTAL INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED CTF LIFE DAH CHONG HONG HOLDINGS LIMITED DELOITTE TOUCHE TOHMATSU DFI RETAIL GROUP GUOTAI JUNAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED HAECO GROUP HAITONG INTERNATIONAL SECURITIES GROUP LIMITED HANG LUNG PROPERTIES LIMITED HARNEY WESTWOOD & RIEGELS HONG KONG PRODUCTIVITY COUNCIL HONGKONG LAND LIMITED ISS FACILITY SERVICES LTD. KNIGHT FRANK LANGHAM HOSPITALITY GROUP LEE KUM KEE COMPANY LIMITED LEE KUM KEE GROUP LIBERTY INTERNATIONAL INSURANCE LIMITED LINK ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED MANULIFE (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED MEDTRONIC HONG KONG MEDICAL LIMITED PEAK REINSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED PRUDENTIAL HONG KONG LIMITED SF SUPPLY CHAIN (HONG KONG) LIMITED STARBUCKS HONG KONG AND MACAU SWIRE COCA-COLA HK LIMITED TF INTERNATIONAL SECURITIES GROUP LIMITED THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LIMITED THE MARKETING STORE WORLDWIDE (ASIA) LIMITED TOPPAN NEXUS LIMITED TUNG WAH GROUP OF HOSPITALS ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD. ZURICH INSURANCE (HONG KONG)

WINNERS OF HR ASIA DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION AWARDS 2025

AIA HONG KONG & MACAU BAT GLOBAL TRAVEL RETAIL HONG KONG CASETIFY CIGNA WORLDWIDE GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED DFI RETAIL GROUP HAITONG INTERNATIONAL SECURITIES GROUP LIMITED LANGHAM HOSPITALITY GROUP LIBERTY INTERNATIONAL INSURANCE LIMITED PEAK REINSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED ZURICH INSURANCE (HONG KONG)

WINNERS OF HR ASIA MOST CARING AWARDS 2025

AGEAS ASIA SERVICES LIMITED CASETIFY CIGNA WORLDWIDE GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED DAH CHONG HONG HOLDINGS LIMITED GUOTAI JUNAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED PEAK REINSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

WINNERS OF HR ASIA SUSTAINABLE WORKPLACE AWARDS 2025

AIA HONG KONG & MACAU ARROW ASIA PAC LTD AVERY DENNISON HONG KONG B.V. BELKIN ASIA PACIFIC LIMITED CASETIFY DAH CHONG HONG HOLDINGS LIMITED HANG LUNG PROPERTIES LIMITED LANGHAM HOSPITALITY GROUP PEAK REINSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

WINNERS OF HR ASIA TECH EMPOWERMENT AWARDS 2025

AIA HONG KONG & MACAU ARROW ASIA PAC LTD HONG KONG PRODUCTIVITY COUNCIL