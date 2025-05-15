Adyton announces $11M funding round from Venrock, Khosla and new deployment with the U.S. Navy

DALLAS, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Adyton announced its $11M funding round, led by Venrock with participation from Khosla Ventures, Liquid 2 Ventures, Alumni Ventures, Initialized Capital, Kindred Ventures, and Leblon Capital.

The company also announced a multi-year deal worth up to $7M with U.S. Naval Aviation to deploy its technology, the Adyton Operations Kit (AOK), to thousands of sailors on multiple aircraft carriers, including the USS Stennis.

AOK is the operating system for defense, built specifically for the warfighter. AOK is mobile-first technology that generates net new, real-time data about personnel, equipment, and munitions from the individual-level up through the chain of command, increasing readiness, operational agility, and lethality of America’s forces.

“America’s success in the next conflict will be defined by how quickly we can learn, adapt, and innovate relative to our rivals, and how quickly we can convert data into action. In order to maintain force supremacy, we have to change the design of the systems that generate and distribute data for everyone in the Armed Forces, from the individual warfighter to four-star generals and admirals,” said James Boyd, CEO and co-founder of Adyton, and former member of the Army Special Forces. “AOK digitizes and automates operational processes, meaning the warfighter spends less time on paperwork and more time preparing for the mission, and Commanders have accurate, ground-truth data that does not exist today.”

“As a Naval officer, I’ve seen firsthand how few technologies are built specifically with the warfighter in mind,” said Morgan Hitzig, Venrock’s lead investor in Adyton’s round. “James and JJ didn’t just interview users, they were the users. That authenticity and mission-intimacy puts Adyton in a position to build technology that gives our military a decisive tempo advantage necessary to succeed during the next conflict we hope not to fight, but must be prepared to win.”

The number of active units with AOK deployed has increased more than 500% during 2024, including being in use in all Special Forces Groups and over 60% of Army Brigade Combat Teams. Troops use AOK to operate with greater agency and empowerment because they have instantaneous access to information, resources, supplies, and support platforms. AOK generates ground-level truth for Commanders to radically improve decision velocity and accuracy.

“Adyton’s technology generates data about the ground-truth status of personnel and equipment that, until now, the Department of Defense has never had access to,” said Sven Strohband, Partner and Managing Director at Khosla Ventures.

“My focus is finding the right people who I believe will succeed. James and JJ have the mettle and mission-focus to radically improve how the warfighter operates. We’ve been an early supporter of Adyton, and we’re proud to reaffirm our dedication to Adyton,” said Joe Montana, Managing Partner at Liquid 2 Ventures.

About Adyton

Adyton is a public benefit corporation, founded by former non-commissioned officers and U.S. Special Forces operators in 2019. Confronted with the operational challenges every member of the Armed Forces experiences, Adyton built the Adyton Operations Kit (AOK) to digitize and automate operational processes like equipment and inventory management and personnel availability and readiness.

By reducing hours or days of paperwork and manual drudgery to minutes or seconds, AOK enhances warfighters’ level of battlefield effectiveness. Adyton’s technology is also used to provide accurate, individual-level data to Command, enabling leadership to confidently deploy troops for any mission, from kinetic action to humanitarian assistance and disaster recovery.

Adyton is backed by leading investors at Venrock, Khosla Ventures, Liquid 2 Ventures, Initialized Capital, Kindred Ventures, Alumni Ventures, and Leblon Capital.

Contact

Ian Martorana

ian@aimcomms.xyz