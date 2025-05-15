Tradoor Unveils ‘Fastest DEX on TON’ Following $3.2m in Financing

HONG KONG, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tradoor , the first triple Perps, Options, and SocialFi DEX on The Open Network (TON), has announced $3.2 million in total funding to bring CEX-grade trading to Telegram. The rounds were led by TON Ventures and Kenetic Capital, with participation from Sigil Fund, Protagonist, VentureSouq, T Fund, TONX, Re7 Capital, and BitsLab. The financing also includes a $1.5 million token purchase commitment, which will support Tradoor’s roadmap to deliver high-frequency trading on TON, and an upcoming ‘Turbo Rewards’ trade to earn campaign.

Tradoor introduces groundbreaking features such as Turbo Mode and Turbo Accounts, which dramatically enhance trading speed and user experience. Turbo Mode enables transactions at 10,000 TPS with confirmation times as fast as 50 milliseconds. Turbo Accounts allow seamless one-click trades and multi-chain deposits from networks such as Ethereum, BNB Smart Chain, or Solana, and ensure zero price slippage for unmatched trading efficiency.

“Think of Tradoor as ‘Hyperliquid in your pocket’, on Telegram,” said core contributor Balal Khan. “With Turbo Mode, users enjoy instant trades at speeds 600x faster than before, fully onchain on TON, with the lowest gas fees on the network. Users can open a Turbo Account in just one step, no KYC required, and start trading with a single click. The Price Lock mechanism guarantees zero slippage, making your trading efficient and worry-free.”

Tradoor is set to launch token swap functionality and innovative AI-powered features, including text-to-trade, which lets users execute trades via text commands, and a social copy trading product, allowing users to replicate the trades of top-performing community traders.

The “Turbo Rewards” trade to earn campaign will offer reward trading activity in the form of $DOOR points - Tradoor’s in-app reward - with points awarded for trading volume.

Jehan Chu of Kenetic Capital commented, “Tradoor’s integration on Telegram brings CEX-grade trading into the hands of hundreds of millions of users. With its innovative Turbo Mode, we believe Tradoor is uniquely positioned to introduce high-frequency trading into TON’s rapidly growing ecosystem.”





Telegram, already a prominent global messaging platform, continues to gain significant traction within the crypto community. TON, its underlying blockchain ecosystem, has 42 million activated wallets and supports a wide array of decentralized applications — further amplifying Tradoor’s potential reach and impact.

Tradoor's new multi-collateral pool now includes support for tgBTC, which could provide liquidity providers with attractive double-digit yields on USDT, Toncoin, tgUSD, and Bitcoin. tgBTC functions as a tokenized version of Bitcoin within the Telegram and TON ecosystems, designed to enable users to access DeFi benefits while retaining exposure to Bitcoin.

Since its launch in Q3 2024, Tradoor has reached several key milestones, including over $400 million in trading volume, 360,000 total active users, and a record-breaking $49 million in daily trading volume — the highest on TON to date. The platform has also earned industry recognition, winning both the Open League 6 contest organized by TON Society and the TON Code Summer Asia Hackathon.

About Tradoor

Tradoor is the first triple Perps + Options + SocialFi decentralized protocol on TON, a fast and self-custodial all-in-one trading tool for Telegram and Web App users. It’s unique 'Turbo Mode' offers one-click confirmations and a high throughput of 10K TPS, 50ms execution time, with the lowest gas fees on TON. Users experience zero price slippage with the Price Lock guarantee and fair pricing with the AI-enhanced Liquidity Shield. Turbo Accounts enhance usability with one-click trades and multi-chain deposit support.

Website: tradoor.io ｜ Mini App ｜ User Guide ｜ Twitter/X ｜ Telegram News

