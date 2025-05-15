Meriaura Group Plc: Rasol Oy Launches Sunplussa – A New Smart Energy Management Solution for Properties

Meriaura Group Plc

Investor news 15 May 2025 at 12.00 a.m. (CEST)

Rasol Oy Launches Sunplussa – A New Smart Energy Management Solution for Properties

Meriaura Group’s subsidiary Rasol Oy has annouced the launch of ’Sunplussa’, a smart system that integrates local energy production, storage, and consumption control for homes and buildings. The comprehensive solution includes solar panels and a battery storage dimensioned according to the customer’s energy consumption profile. These components are connected via a smart control system that can also manage property-level energy usage, such as heating and hot water storage.

The AI-based control system enables the optimization of electricity production, storage, and consumption based on both electricity market prices and weather conditions. The system enables cost savings by utilizing the cheapest hours of the electricity market by storing electricity in the battery and avoiding the most expensive price peaks by discharging it for property use when electricity is expensive, or consumption is high. Sunplussa can also be connected to the reserve market.

The user interface is device-independent and designed for ease of use. The system has been piloted e.g. in the first phase of the previously announced Skogby Strand project.

Rasol Oy CEO Antti Lilleberg comments:

“Local energy production, storage, and intelligent consumption control are the cornerstones of future energy systems—vital for both grid stability and the energy efficiency of individual properties. Sunplussa offers an easy-to-use and reliable solution that allows property owners to significantly reduce both their energy costs and carbon footprint in a safe and controlled manner.”

Further information:

Rasol Oy

CEO Antti Lilleberg

Phone: +358 40 596 2905

Meriaura Group Plc and Summa Defence Oy to merge with a share exchange

On 29 January 2025, Meriaura Group Plc signed a conditional share exchange agreement to acquire the entire share capital of Summa Defence Oy, which brings together defence and security companies. The transaction will create a strong group of companies focusing on safety and security of supply in Finland, in which dual-use technology will play a significant role. In connection with the arrangement, the Marine Logistics business (Meriaura Oy and its wholly owned subsidiary VG-EcoFuel Oy) will be sold to Meriaura Invest Oy. The name of the new listed company will be Summa Defence Plc. The holding of Meriaura Group’s current shareholders in the new group of companies will be 11.8%, and that of Summa Defence’s shareholders will be 88.2%.

Meriaura Group’s company release about the conditional share exchange agreement can be found at:

https://meriauragroup.com/meriaura-group-oyj-inside-information-meriaura-group-plc-and-summa-defence-oy-to-merge-into-a-new-group-of-companies-in-the-defence-sector/

Meriaura Group Plc in brief

Meriaura Group Plc has two business areas: Marine Logistics and Renewable Energy.

Meriaura Oy, which engages in the Marine Logistics business, is a major provider of transport for bulk cargo and demanding project deliveries in Northern Europe, especially in the Baltic Sea and North Sea regions. The company provides its customers with competitive low-emission marine transport services, which are based on long-term affreightment agreements, a modern fleet and the active development of operational sustainability. In addition, Meriaura has a strong market position as a marine transport provider in renewable energy construction projects.

The Marine Logistics business also includes VG-EcoFuel Oy, which produces biofuels from bio-oils and recycled oils generated as industrial by-products.

The Renewable Energy business focuses on comprehensive clean energy solutions. Meriaura Energy Oy designs and delivers clean energy production systems as comprehensive deliveries for industry and district heat production. Energy production is built around large-scale solar thermal systems implemented using high-performance solar thermal collectors manufactured by the company. The Renewable Energy business also includes Rasol Oy, which provides high-quality solar power systems for buildings, businesses and solar parks.

Meriaura Group’s shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden under the symbol MERIS and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland under the symbol MERIH.

www.meriauragroup.com

The company’s Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel. +46 8-604 22 55.