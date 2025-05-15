BEN Expands into Hospitality with AI Concierge

WILMINGTON, Del., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What happens when an AI innovator enters one of the world’s most service-driven industries? For BEN, it enters a new vertical—reimagining hospitality with personalized, intelligent AI. That journey begins at one of Eastern Europe’s top luxury hotels, delivering a next-generation guest experience that blends high-touch service with human-like intelligence.

Brand Engagement Network Inc. (BEN) (Nasdaq: BNAI), an innovator in AI-powered customer engagement, announced it has entered into a formal agreement with Seven Visions Resort & Places, The Dvin (The Dvin), to develop and deploy BEN’s expert Concierge AI Agent at the iconic Yerevan destination. This collaboration signifies BEN’s entry into the hospitality sector, which the parties believe will establish a new standard for AI-enhanced luxury guest experiences on a larger scale.





A Two-Phase Pilot Initiative Designed for Impact

The collaboration will begin with a two-phase pilot initiative, starting with a 24/7 Concierge AI Agent and following with a Reservation AI Agent. Both are powered by BEN’s modular iSKYE platform, allowing clients to deploy high-impact use cases quickly and scale across the guest journey.

With this initiative, BEN enters the hospitality industry, offering secure, guest-first AI tailored for high-touch customer experience, marking a strategic expansion into a new vertical.

A Setting Built for Innovation

“Introducing AI at this level isn’t just about adopting new technology—it’s about redefining luxury,” said Dvin owner Artak Tovmasyan, who also holds a 30% stake in a cybersecurity firm serving over 85% of Dubai’s hotels. “We chose BEN for their secure, guest-first platform—designed with trust, speed, and world-class execution in mind.”

“This is an opportunity to demonstrate the versatility of BEN’s AI platform in a setting where service excellence is paramount,” said Paul Chang, CEO of Brand Engagement Network.

About Seven Visions Resort & Places, The Dvin

Seven Visions Resort & Places, The Dvin stands as Armenia’s crown jewel — a historical and cultural entertainment destination where timeless heritage meets bold innovation. Globally recognized with 15 international awards and several Guinness nominations, it stands as a symbol of excellence on the world stage — including titles such as World’s Leading Hotel Dining & Entertainment Experience 2023 and 2024, World’s Best New MICE Hotel 2023, as well as multiple awards as Europe’s and Armenia’s Leading Hotel. Seven Visions plays a key role in making Armenia a top MICE destination for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions worldwide. Its mission is clear: to place Armenia on the global touristic map. The resort features 153 artfully appointed rooms and suites, providing guests with unparalleled comfort and an immersive stay. At the heart of Seven Visions Resort & Places lies The Dvin Music Hall — the largest ceremony venue in the region, having hosted weddings, prestigious events, and prominent guests. The One & Only Theatre, home to the world’s only ceiling-stage, redefines live entertainment with an immersive experience. Hayrik Restaurant by Seven Visions elevates Armenian cuisine, blending tradition with modern techniques and global influences in a warm, welcoming atmosphere. For a unique entertainment experience, the Stage Gastro Show Club pairs fine cuisine with live acrobatic performances, creating a memorable sensory experience. Relaxation flows seamlessly at The Pool, a breathtaking infinity pool designed for inspiration and serenity. Guests can also focus on wellness at Body & Soul Fitness Center, featuring advanced training equipment, a tennis court, and a Cross Fit zone. For business meetings, Hartak Meeting Places offers 12 high-tech venues ideal for conferences, networking events, expos, summits, and exclusive gatherings. The resort also houses ARTaments in Future Tower, a premium business center where only market-leading companies rent exclusive office spaces. Finally, N7 Beach Club, located 1,111 meters above sea level and enclosed by a one-glass facade, boasts the 4th biggest infinity pool of its kind in the world, making it one of the most iconic aquatic experiences globally. And this is just the beginning — with visionary new projects on the horizon, including a world-class casino and an opulent, internationally acclaimed spa, Seven Visions Resort & Places, The Dvin continues to shape the future of hospitality, culture, and global tourism.

About Brand Engagement Network Inc. (BEN)

Brand Engagement Network Inc. (BEN) (Nasdaq: BNAI) innovates in AI-powered customer engagement by delivering safe, intelligent, scalable solutions. Its proprietary Enterprise Language Model (ELM™) and Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG™) architecture enable highly personalized interactions supported by customers’ curated data in closed-loop environments. BEN develops AI-driven engagement solutions for the life sciences, automotive, and retail industries, featuring AI-powered avatars for outbound campaigns, inbound customer service, and real-time recommendations. With a global AI research and development team, BEN provides secure cloud-based and on-premises deployments, granting complete control of the technology stack and ensuring compliance with GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and SOC 2 Type 1 standards. The company holds 21 patents, with 28 pending, demonstrating its commitment to advancing AI-driven consumer engagement.

