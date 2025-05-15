Chatbot Market Industry Forecast Report 2025-2035, with Profiles of Acuvate, Aivo, Botsify, eGain, Haptik, Helpshift, Inbenta, LiveChat, ManyChat, Next IT, SmartBots, Yellow Messenger and more

Dublin, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chatbot Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Type of Chatbot, Type of Technology, Type of Offering, Mode of Deployment, Areas of Application, Type of End User, Organization Size, Company Size, Type of Business Model and Key Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global chatbot market size is estimated to grow from USD 5.84 billion in the 2025, to USD 61.97 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 23.94% during the forecast period, to 2035

Chatbot Market Growth and Trends

The chatbot industry has experienced considerable growth over recent years. The trend of providing 24/7 customer support, reducing operational costs by assigning tasks to chatbots, and an increase in customer preference for self-service options have all propelled the growth in global chatbot market. Additionally, chatbots that have been developed to integrate with messaging platforms are also facing significant growth and demand within the market.

Furthermore, as companies become more focused on automating sales and customer service, the global chatbot market is expected to grow at a healthy pace during the forecast period.

Chatbot Market: Key Segments



Market Share by Type of Chatbot

Based on the type of chatbot, the global chatbot market is segmented into messenger-based, standalone, web-based. Currently, standalone segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed growing preference among consumers for standalone chatbots, as they enable businesses to enhance operations, lower costs, and provide effective support to customers round-the-clock.

Market Share by Type of Technology

Based on the type of technology, the chatbot market is segmented into artificial intelligence, machine learning, natural language processing (NLP). Currently, artificial intelligence segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the rising adoption of AI technologies by numerous businesses and the creation of more advanced chatbots, which enable them to effectively understand human language. As a result, this will enhance customer interactions and deliver personalized experiences. However, natural language processing (NLP) segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Share by Type of Offering

Based on the type of offering, the chatbot market is segmented into solution and services. Currently, solutions segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the to the widespread adoption of in-house chatbot technologies. However, services segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Market Share by Mode of Deployment

Based on the mode of deployment, the chatbot market is segmented into cloud, hybrid and on-premises. Currently, cloud segment captures the majority share of the market further, this segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR in the future. This can be attributed its flexibility, scalability, and cost-efficiency. Notably, cloud-based systems are advantageous for companies that experience varying demand and require high scalability. It enables these businesses to modify their AI chatbot solutions in real-time, adjusting up or down as necessary, without incurring large expenses for physical infrastructure.

Market Share by Areas of Application

Based on the areas of application, the chatbot market is segmented into customer service, e-commerce assistance, educational support, financial advisory, human resources, healthcare assistance, IT service management, personal assistant, sales & marketing, and travel planning. Currently, customer service segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the increasing trend of businesses adopting chatbots to offer round-the-clock customer support, reduce operational costs, and automate repetitive tasks. Chatbots, particularly conversational AIs, are significantly enhancing customer services by providing timely assistance at reduced costs and ensuring consistent support across various channels. However, sales & marketing segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Share by Type of End Users

Based on the type of end users, the chatbot market is segmented into banking & finance, education, government & public sector, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, retail & e-commerce, travel & hospitality, telecommunications and others. Currently, retail & e-commerce segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the essential role that AI chatbots play in improving customer engagement and optimizing the online shopping experience. E-commerce sites use chatbots to offer immediate customer assistance, such as support solutions, product details, and troubleshooting, which significantly enhances customer satisfaction.

Market Share by Type of Enterprise

Based on the type of enterprise, the chatbot market is segmented into large and small and medium enterprise. Currently, large enterprise segment captures the majority share of the market. However, small and medium enterprise segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Share by Geographical Regions

Currently, North America captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to its strong technological infrastructure and the early embrace of advanced AI technologies in the area.

Additionally, this region benefits from a highly tech-savvy consumer base that tends to quickly adapt to new technologies, creating a favorable environment for the growth of the AI chatbot market.

Key Players in Chatbot Market Profiled in the Report, include:

24/7.ai

Acuvate

Aivo

Artificial Solutions

Avaamo

Botsify

Creative Virtual

eGain

Gupshup

Haptik

Helpshift

IBM

Inbenta

Kasisto

LiveChat

ManyChat

Meta

Microsoft

Nuance Communications

Next IT

Oracle

SAP SE

SmartBots

Verint Systems

Yellow Messenger

Chatbot Market: Research Coverage

The report on the chatbot market features insights on various sections, including:

Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: An in-depth analysis of the chatbot market, focusing on key market segments, including type of chatbot, type of technology, type of offering, mode of deployment, areas of application, type of end-users, company size and geographical regions.

An in-depth analysis of the chatbot market, focusing on key market segments, including type of chatbot, type of technology, type of offering, mode of deployment, areas of application, type of end-users, company size and geographical regions. Competitive Landscape: A comprehensive analysis of the companies engaged in the Chatbot market, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, ownership structure.

A comprehensive analysis of the companies engaged in the Chatbot market, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, ownership structure. Company Profiles: Elaborate profiles of prominent players engaged in the Chatbot market, providing details on location of headquarters, company size, company mission, company footprint, management team, contact details, financial information, operating business segments, Chatbot portfolio, moat analysis, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

Elaborate profiles of prominent players engaged in the Chatbot market, providing details on location of headquarters, company size, company mission, company footprint, management team, contact details, financial information, operating business segments, Chatbot portfolio, moat analysis, recent developments, and an informed future outlook. SWOT Analysis: An insightful SWOT framework, highlighting the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats in the domain. Additionally, it provides Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative impact of each SWOT parameter.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

How many companies are currently engaged in this market?

Which are the leading companies in this market?

What is the significance of edge AI in the chatbot market?

What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

What is the current and future market size?

What is the CAGR of this market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Which type of chatbot is expected to dominate the market?

Reasons to Buy this Report

The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies.

The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.

Additional Benefits

Complimentary Excel Data Packs for all Analytical Modules in the Report

10% Free Content Customization

Detailed Report Walkthrough Session with Research Team

Opportunities in the chatbot market have been distributed across the following segments:

Type of Chatbot

Messenger-based

Standalone

Web-Based

Type of Technology

Artificial Intelligence

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Type of Offering

Solution

Services

Mode of Deployment

Cloud

Hybrid

On-Premises

Areas of Application

Customer Service

E-Commerce Assistance

Educational Support

Financial Advisory

Human Resources

Healthcare Assistance

IT Service Management

Personal Assistant

Sales & Marketing

Travel Planning

Type of End-Users

Banking & Finance

Education

Government & Public Sector

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Retail & E-Commerce

Travel & Hospitality

Telecommunications

Others

Company Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Geographical Regions

North America US Canada Mexico Other North American countries

Europe Austria Belgium Denmark France Germany Ireland Italy Netherlands Norway Russia Spain Sweden Switzerland UK Other European countries

Asia China India Japan Singapore South Korea Other Asian countries

Latin America Brazil Chile Colombia Venezuela Other Latin American countries

Middle East and North Africa Egypt Iran Iraq Israel Kuwait Saudi Arabia UAE Other MENA countries

Rest of the World Australia New Zealand Other countries



