Toni Laaksonen confirmed to join FLSmidth on 1 June 2025 as President, Mining Service Business Lines

PRESS RELEASE

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

15 May 2025, Copenhagen, Denmark





As announced on 18 February 2025, FLSmidth has appointed Julian Soles as President, Mining Products Business Line, and Toni Laaksonen as President, Mining Service Business Line. While Julian Soles officially started with FLS on 1 May 2025, Toni’s start date was yet to be announced. It has now been confirmed, and Toni will start on 1 June 2025.





Contacts:



Media

Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

Investor Relations

Andreas Holkjær, +45 24 85 03 84, andh@flsmidth.com

Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com





