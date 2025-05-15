AI-Native Vehicle OS Introduced by Olympian Motors–Foxconn Partnership

BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olympian Motors has announced a strategic partnership with Foxconn to develop Olympus OS, the first AI-Defined Vehicle Operating System.

Olympus OS is a next-generation vehicle and software operating system designed to replace the legacy stack of vehicle data systems, software, and top-hat electronics. It serves as the core operating layer for AI-native electric vehicles. The first technical pilot is scheduled for Q4 2025 in the Bay Area.

The partnership unites Olympian’s vision for an open modular EV architecture with Foxconn’s (TWSE: 2317) hardware integration capabilities and Google Cloud’s AI and data infrastructure, setting a new standard for AI-defined mobility in the automotive industry.

Olympus OS: The first AI-Defined Vehicle Operating System

Olympus OS is a developer-grade, AI-native vehicle operating system built for the next era of automotive software. It provides a unified platform for managing vehicle data and signalization, from the skateboard chassis to the cloud application layer.

Built on an innovative centralized gateway module, Olympus OS digitizes the full stack —chassis, body electronics, infotainment, diagnostics, and in-cabin systems. It replaces closed, proprietary stacks with an open, hardware-agnostic platform that natively supports agentic AI workloads.

Powered by Google Cloud and NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin

Olympus OS runs on Google Cloud Platform to manage and activate vehicle data at scale, through a coordinated effort between Olympian Motors, Foxconn, and Google Cloud. Leveraging Google’s AI toolset, Olympus OS enables natural language interfaces, real-time analytics, and edge-to-cloud synchronization. In parallel, Olympian Motors recently expanded its collaboration with NVIDIA Corp, to accelerate the development of Olympus OS using NVIDIA’s DRIVE AGX Orin and CUDA-based AI frameworks.

Q4 2025 Pilot Deployment: New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco

Olympus OS will be deployed in live pilot programs across New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco in Q4 2025. These deployments will demonstrate Olympus OS in a range of open-platform EVs, including the Model 84 SUV and Model 42 VAN, along with agentic AI applications. OEMs, urban mobility partners, and developers are invited to collaborate and test Olympus OS in both real-time and simulated environments.

Eren Canarslan, CEO of Olympian Motors, stated:

“Electric vehicles will soon be built and managed like smartphones. If smartphones had Android, EVs now have Olympus. Olympus OS delivers the open data layer, software stack, and electronics infrastructure to power that future. Our collaboration with Foxconn and Google Cloud … future of AI-defined vehicles.”

“Automotive software is a decade behind—closed, fragmented, and resistant to change. Olympus OS moves the industry forward with an open, AI-native, and developer-first foundation, replacing black-box systems and outdated control architectures.”

Core Technical Capabilities of Olympus OS

Centralized Gateway for Vehicle Control and Signalization: Integrates and routes all key vehicle signals across subsystems through a single, digital layer. Unified Data Infrastructure: Enables seamless data flow, storage, and real-time access across vehicle, cloud, and mobile interfaces. Open and Modular Architecture: Easily configurable across different vehicles, components, use cases, and third-party systems. Provides full access to Data, APIs, SDKs, and developer documentation. Olympus Automotive AI Agent: Multimodal, context-aware AI agent, enabling seamless HMI, hyper-personalized interaction, and real-time adaptation. Processes sensor data, user input, and vehicle signals for intelligent navigation, control, and comfort. Native Connectivity Stack: Built-in support for 5G, Bluetooth, and NFC ensures secure, high-speed communication across modules. Scalable by Design: OEM-grade, white-label ready platform optimized for modular deployment, cross-model scaling, and ISO 26262 / ASPICE-compliant development.

Join the Olympus OS Initiative

Olympus OS enables rapid development cycles, real-time vehicle and system adaptability, and a shared foundation for both startups and OEMs to develop future capabilities of AI-native vehicles.



Olympus OS is now onboarding OEMs, Tier-1 suppliers, AI researchers, and mobility engineers to deploy and test the next generation of AI-defined electric vehicles. Join our pilot programs in California and New York and gain early access to Olympus OS.

To learn more, please visit:

https://olympianmotors.com/olympus-os

About Olympian Motors:

Olympian Motors is an electric vehicle and technology company based in Brooklyn, New York. Olympian designs and manufactures timeless electric vehicles, built on its next-generation modular EV architecture and operating system.

About Foxconn:

Foxconn (TWSE: 2317) is the world’s largest electronics manufacturer and a global leader in advanced manufacturing technologies. As Apple’s primary manufacturing partner, Foxconn brings unparalleled expertise in hardware integration and production.

