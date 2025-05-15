Crypto Influencer Crypto Costa Joins BYDFi as Global Brand Ambassador

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto trading platform BYDFi has announced that leading crypto content creator Crypto Costa has joined the company as a Global Brand Ambassador, in a partnership unveiled during Token2049 Dubai.





Costa, a Poland-based trader and educator, is known for breaking down complex crypto strategies into accessible insights through YouTube and X (Twitter). With a growing global audience, Costa will work with BYDFi to produce educational content, activate campaigns, and support community engagement initiatives worldwide.

“BYDFi is fast, intuitive, and globally-minded. I’ve used many exchanges, but BYDFi feels like it’s built for both traders and creators,” Costa said during a live video interview at the BYDFi booth.

BYDFi Expands Global Reach with Creator-Led Branding

BYDFi.com is one of the fastest-rising platforms in the crypto trading space, known for its intuitive interface, futures leverage of up to 200x, and a growing global user base. With 1,000,000+ registered users, BYDFi continues to expand its product lineup across spot, futures, and Web3 tools—including the recently launched MoonX , a MemeCoin trading tool offering real-time alpha analytics and zero-fee trading.

The partnership with Crypto Costa signals BYDFi’s broader push toward a creator-led brand presence, leveraging educational content and community engagement to reach global audiences.





“Costa brings a unique voice to our global vision,” said Michael Hung, Co-Founder of BYDFi. “His content-first approach and focus on education align perfectly with our mission to make crypto more accessible to everyone.”

MoonX: BYDFi’s Web3 MemeCoin Trading Tool

Also highlighted during Token2049 was MoonX, BYDFi’s latest Web3 innovation tailored for MemeCoin traders, featuring:

Degen portfolio tracking

Real-time token trends across Solana and BNB Chain

Smart money tracking and copy-trade functionalities



Learn more: https://www.bydfi.com/moonx

About Crypto Costa

Crypto Costa is well known for simplifying complex crypto topics through videos on YouTube and X. His approachable, direct style has earned him a large and loyal following. As Global Brand Ambassador, he will support educational campaigns and engage with crypto communities worldwide.

“This isn’t just a sponsorship. It’s a partnership built on mutual trust and the shared goal of helping users grow in crypto,” Costa added.

About BYDFi

Founded in 2020, BYDFi has grown to serve over 1,000,000 users across 190+ countries and regions. Recognized by Forbes as one of the Top 10 Global Crypto Exchanges, the platform holds multiple MSB licenses, is a member of South Korea’s CodeVASP alliance, and advances the transparency and professionalism of its operations.

BYDFi is committed to providing a world-class crypto trading experience for every user. BUIDL Your Dream Finance.

