SINTX Technologies Provides Business Update Highlighting Strategic Focus to Medical Device Commercialization 

Salt Lake City, UT , May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT), an advanced ceramics company pioneering medical and antipathogenic applications of silicon nitride (Si₃N₄), today provided a comprehensive update on its operational progress, strategic initiatives, and financial position for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

“We are executing a disciplined transformation that aligns our core capabilities in advanced ceramics with fast-growing, high-impact healthcare applications. This transition positions us for sustainable value creation,” said Eric K. Olson, CEO and President of SINTX Technologies.

Refocusing on High-Growth Medical Markets

SINTX has accelerated its transition from a diversified industrial-ceramics business to a pure-play medical device innovator. Silicon nitride’s proven biocompatibility, antimicrobial properties, and pro-regenerative properties uniquely position it for:

Orthopedic implants

Spinal fusion devices

Dental products

Medical Textiles including: wound care, surgical masks, sutures, drapes and other antipathogenic surfaces

This strategic redirection aims to address large, underserved clinical needs where infection resistance and osteogenesis and tissue healing are critical.

Technology & Market Development

Recent scientific and commercial initiatives include:

New R&D programs targeting implantable and antipathogenic products

An active technology pipeline focused on surgical-grade silicon nitride devices

Partnerships and licensing discussions with leading medical OEMs

SINTX’s Salt Lake City facility remains only FDA-registered and ISO 13485 certified, silicon nitride ceramic manufacturer

Improved Financial Position

$6.5 million cash on hand as of March 31, 2025 – nearly doubling from $3.6 million at year-end

Recent $5.0 million private placement in February 2025 supported strategic runway along with potential to raise an additional $5.0 million dollars from the exercise of warrants with an exercise price of $3.32 per share of common stock

Reduced operating cash burn from $2.7M in Q1 2024 to $1.3M in Q1 2025 due to cost optimization





Operational Streamlining

Sale of non-core subsidiary TA&T to Tethon Corporation

Workforce reduction and shut down of underperforming Armor subsidiary

Initiated negotiations to reduce long-term lease liabilities, particularly at the Armor facility





These actions are expected to further unlock capital for high-return growth projects.

Strengthened Governance and Leadership

In Q2, the Company welcomed a reconstituted Board of Directors with new appointments across all Board committees, reinforcing corporate oversight. In parallel, the Company entered into new long-term employment agreements with CEO Eric Olson and CIO Gregg Honigblum .

Path Forward

SINTX is now strategically aligned around:

Expanding the use of silicon nitride in medical and antipathogenic markets

Licensing and commercialization of proprietary technologies

Select asset divestitures and disciplined capital investment

Building long-term shareholder value through innovation and execution

“We are grateful for the support of our shareholders during this transformation. With a stronger balance sheet, a focused mission, and world-class technology, SINTX is well-positioned for a new era of innovation and impact in healthcare,” Olson added.

