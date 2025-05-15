Bratz Unveils the Ultimate Collector's Dream: The Ultra-Premium Bratzaversary Doll Featuring Fan-Favorite Jade to Celebrate 24 Years of Iconic Bratz Style!

LOS ANGELES, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bratz ® , the on-trend lifestyle and fashion doll brand from MGA Entertainment (MGA), announced today its Bratzaversary 2025 Collector Doll – an ultra-premium release designed for today’s trendsetters. The doll debuts as the first in an all-new annual Bratz anniversary collection where one iconic character gets a bold, fashion-forward look. The first drop in the collection, the 2025 Bratzaversary Collector Doll gives fan-favorite Jade a complete head-turning makeover with a never-before-seen look fans won’t want to miss.

“This new drop is not just fashion – it’s a vision,” said Jasmin Larian Hekmat, Bratz Creative Director. “With 24 years behind us and a huge anniversary on the horizon, now is the perfect moment to introduce one of our most elevated, stunning looks yet. She represents where the brand stands today and where we’re heading. Get ready – next year is going to be big.”

Bratz is raising the bar once again with this new fashion icon rewritten for the runway. In a dazzling clash of high fantasy and avant-garde elegance, Jade’s look channels a gothic fairytale with unapologetic drama. The deep oxblood gown commands attention with corset-style lacing that snakes up the sides. As for the accessories, Jade is wearing a whimsical, cloud-edged lace veil, a soft counterpoint to the fierce architecture of the gown. The sky-scraping platform heels, wrapped gladiator-style with ribbons and pearls, make a real statement. They’re not just shoes; they’re power moves, elevating the entire look to couture fantasy heights.

But wait – that’s not all. Jade is rocking bleached blonde hair for the first time ever with a cascade of platinum braids, artfully styled into exaggerated lengths and thick, regal plaits. The makeup is a masterclass in doll-like surrealism – serving equal parts ethereal and editorial. The muted lavender lips, razor-sharp liner and pearlescent eyeshadow contour the face like a living porcelain figurine. The doll also comes in premium cylinder packaging so you can see the decadence from all sides and includes next-level Bratz art.

Mark your calendars and set your alarms, this collector’s dream will be available for $55 on Bratz.com on May 21 at 8am PST – the official Bratz birthday – followed quickly by its release at Target on May 22 and Amazon soon after. Celebrate the Bratz way and get in on the action with curated content on Instagram and TikTok now.

Also, to celebrate Bratz’s 24th alongside the new collector doll, the brand is launching several apparel items via print-on-demand on Amazon featuring Jade in her celebratory new look. Six different graphics featuring the doll will delight fans on various shirts, hoodies and other tops starting on May 21.

About Bratz™

Since their debut in 2001 from MGA Entertainment, Bratz™ has taken the global toy and fashion industries by storm with their unyielding commitment to inclusivity, self-expression, and, of course, a passion for fashion. Celebrating nearly 22 years since their introduction, the brand is as popular today as ever, maintaining cultural relevance. Bratz continues to celebrate their community of fans who grew up loving the inclusive dolls and who have found inspiration in their beloved “it” girl attitudes throughout the decades. To stay up to date with the latest Bratz news and view exclusive content, check out www.bratz.com and thee Bratz social media channels: Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is the largest privately held toy and entertainment company in the U.S., known for its commitment to creativity, quality, and innovation. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices globally, the company creates innovative, proprietary, and licensed consumer products and entertainment properties, including toys, games, dolls, apparel, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery, sporting goods, movies, and television series. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, Bratz®, MGA’s Miniverse™, Yummiland™, CarTuned™, Wonder Factory™, BABY born®, and Zapf Creation®. For more information, please visit www.mgae.com or check out at LinkedIn, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

