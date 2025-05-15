Saudi Arabia Social Commerce Intelligence Report 2025: Market to Grow by 10% to Reach $1.37 Billion this Year - Future Growth Dynamics to 2030

Dublin, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q2 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The social commerce market in Saudi Arabia is expected to grow by 10.0% on annual basis to reach US$1.37 billion in 2025.



The social commerce market in the country experienced robust growth during 2021-2024, achieving a CAGR of 14.9%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2025-2030. By the end of 2030, the social commerce sector is projected to expand from its 2024 value of USD 1.25 billion to approximately USD 1.84 billion.



Saudi Arabia's social commerce landscape is evolving rapidly, driven by technological advancements, changing consumer behaviors, and strategic initiatives by key industry players. The integration of e-commerce features into social media platforms, the rise of live commerce, the growth of influencer partnerships, the adoption of integrated payment solutions, and the emphasis on authenticity and personalization are shaping the future of this sector.



Established e-commerce players like Amazon, Noon, and SHEIN are expanding their digital capabilities, while platforms like Instagram and TikTok are reshaping how consumers shop. Additionally, fintech mergers and regulatory reforms create a more structured and competitive business environment, making it easier for companies to operate and scale.



Over the next 2-4 years, competition in the social commerce sector is expected to intensify as businesses invest in AI-driven personalization, live commerce, and integrated payment solutions. New entrants will bring innovative solutions, while established players will focus on enhancing customer experience to maintain market share. As regulatory changes take effect, businesses that adapt to evolving consumer expectations and compliance requirements will be best positioned for long-term growth in Saudi Arabia's expanding digital economy.



Integration of E-commerce Features into Social Media Platforms

Social media platforms in Saudi Arabia increasingly integrate e-commerce features, allowing users to complete purchases directly within the apps. Platforms like Instagram and TikTok have introduced shopping functionalities that enable seamless browsing and purchasing, eliminating the need for users to switch between multiple applications. This shift makes social media a key sales channel for businesses looking to capitalize on high engagement rates and growing digital consumer behavior.

The rise of social commerce is driven by Saudi Arabia's strong social media usage and mobile-first consumer behavior. Businesses leverage these platforms to expand their reach, using targeted advertising and influencer partnerships to boost product visibility. Integrating social interaction with shopping has proven effective in enhancing customer engagement, increasing conversion rates, and strengthening brand-consumer relationships.

Over the next 2-4 years, social commerce in Saudi Arabia is expected to become a dominant e-commerce channel. More businesses will prioritize social-first strategies, while platforms will continue refining their shopping features with AI-driven recommendations and payment integrations. As competition intensifies, brands that effectively adapt to this shift and invest in social commerce capabilities will be well-positioned to capture a larger share of the digital retail market.

Rise of Live Commerce

Live commerce is emerging as a significant sales channel in Saudi Arabia. It combines live streaming with online shopping to create an interactive consumer experience. Brands and influencers leverage platforms like Instagram and TikTok to host live sessions to demonstrate products, answer real-time customer queries, and offer exclusive deals. This approach enhances consumer trust and engagement, making live shopping a compelling alternative to traditional e-commerce.

The growing popularity of live commerce is driven by Saudi consumers' preference for interactive and engaging shopping experiences. Early adopters, particularly in the beauty, fashion, and electronics sectors, have successfully used live streaming to drive immediate purchasing decisions. As a result, more businesses are investing in this format, recognizing its potential to increase conversions and foster direct consumer relationships.

Over the next 2-4 years, live commerce will become a mainstream retail strategy in Saudi Arabia. Businesses will likely enhance their live shopping experiences by integrating advanced features such as augmented reality (AR) for virtual product trials and AI-driven chatbots for real-time assistance. As competition intensifies, brands that innovate in live commerce will gain a competitive advantage, benefiting from increased customer engagement and higher sales.

Growth of Influencer Partnerships

Influencer partnerships have become a key driver of social commerce in Saudi Arabia, with brands increasingly collaborating with content creators to promote their products. Social media influencers leverage their credibility and loyal following to introduce and endorse products engagingly and authentically. This trend is particularly strong in the beauty, fashion, and electronics sectors, where consumers seek trusted recommendations before purchasing.

The rise of influencer marketing is driven by Saudi consumers' trust in influencers, perceived as more relatable than traditional advertisements. Many consumers rely on influencers for product reviews, tutorials, and shopping inspiration, making influencer collaborations an effective way for brands to reach targeted audiences. Businesses are allocating larger budgets to influencer marketing campaigns, especially on platforms like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, with high engagement rates.

Over the next 2-4 years, influencer partnerships in Saudi Arabia are expected to become more structured and data-driven. The emergence of micro-influencers, who cater to niche audiences, will allow brands to refine their marketing strategies and increase engagement at a lower cost. Additionally, brands will focus on performance-based collaborations, integrating live commerce and AI-powered analytics to measure campaign effectiveness and optimize influencer-driven sales.

Adoption of Integrated Payment Solutions

Integrating seamless payment solutions within social media platforms transforms social commerce in Saudi Arabia by streamlining the purchasing process. Platforms like Instagram and TikTok have introduced in-app payment systems that allow users to browse, select, and pay for products without leaving the app. This development reduces transaction friction, making social commerce more efficient and attractive for consumers and businesses.

The demand for secure, fast, and user-friendly payment methods is a key driver of this trend. Consumers in Saudi Arabia increasingly expect frictionless transactions, and businesses are responding by adopting integrated payment solutions that enhance convenience. Digital wallets, mobile banking integrations, and one-click payment options are becoming more prevalent, helping to build trust and encourage more frequent online purchases.

Over the next 2-4 years, integrated payment solutions will become a standard feature across social commerce platforms in Saudi Arabia. Consumers will expect quick and seamless transactions, prompting more businesses to invest in secure and efficient payment technologies. As competition intensifies, platforms that offer the most convenient and secure payment options will likely gain a competitive edge, driving higher customer retention and increasing overall sales volumes.

Emphasis on Authenticity and Personalization

Saudi consumers value authenticity and personalized interactions when engaging with brands on social media. Businesses that focus on genuine communication and meaningful engagement are more likely to build long-term relationships with their audience. This shift drives brands from generic marketing to more tailored, interactive content.

Consumer expectations for transparency and personalized experiences fuel the growing demand for authenticity. Saudi shoppers are likelier to engage with brands that provide customized recommendations, relevant content, and direct interaction. As a result, businesses are investing in AI-driven personalization tools and consumer insights to enhance their social commerce strategies.

Over the next 2-4 years, authenticity and personalization will become essential differentiators for brands competing in Saudi Arabia's social commerce landscape. Consumers will continue to favor businesses that provide tailored shopping experiences and meaningful engagement, pushing companies to refine their digital marketing strategies. Brands integrating authenticity with data-driven personalization will gain a competitive edge, increasing customer loyalty and driving higher conversion rates.

Current State of the Social Commerce Market

Saudi Arabia's social commerce sector is experiencing rapid growth, driven by integrating e-commerce functionalities into popular social media platforms. 2024 the industry is expected to grow by 30.6% to reach approximately $1.72 billion. This expansion is fueled by high social media engagement and increased consumer trust in online transactions.

Social media and e-commerce convergence have led to innovative shopping experiences, such as live commerce and influencer partnerships, which resonate with Saudi consumers. As a result, businesses are increasingly leveraging these platforms to enhance customer engagement and drive sales.

Key Players and New Entrants

The Saudi e-commerce landscape features major players like Amazon, Noon, Haraj, AliExpress, and SHEIN Group, which have established strong market positions through various strategic initiatives.

These companies increasingly focus on product innovation by integrating artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics to enhance personalized shopping experiences and improve operational efficiency.

In addition to these established entities, social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok have emerged as significant players in the social commerce space. Their seamless integration of shopping features allows users to discover and purchase products directly within the apps, contributing to the sector's growth.

