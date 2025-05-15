Thailand Social Commerce Intelligence Report 2025: Market to Grow by 18.6% to Reach $5.2 Billion this Year - Future Growth Dynamics to 2030

Dublin, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q2 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The social commerce market in Thailand is expected to grow by 18.6% on annual basis to reach US$5.20 billion in 2025. The social commerce market in the country experienced robust growth during 2021-2024, achieving a CAGR of 28.8%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during 2025-2030. By the end of 2030, the social commerce sector is projected to expand from its 2024 value of USD 4.38 billion to approximately USD 8.46 billion.



Thailand's social commerce sector is becoming increasingly competitive as established players and new entrants introduce innovative features to capture market share. The widespread adoption of e-commerce and rising internet penetration have driven platforms to enhance user engagement through integrated shopping experiences. Major players such as Facebook, Instagram, LINE Shopping, Twitter, and TikTok continue to dominate, while newer entrants bring disruptive models to the market. As competition intensifies, businesses focus on improving platform capabilities, leveraging influencer marketing, and integrating seamless payment solutions to stay ahead.

Over the next 2-4 years, competition in the social commerce space will intensify as more businesses and platforms invest in innovative shopping experiences. Live streaming, influencer collaborations, and mobile-first strategies will become crucial for capturing consumer attention. Expanding integrated payment systems will further streamline the purchasing process, enhancing consumer trust and boosting online transactions. With these trends shaping the industry, Thailand's social commerce ecosystem is expected to become more sophisticated, offering highly engaging and frictionless consumer shopping experiences.



Integration of E-commerce Features into Social Media Platforms

Social media platforms in Thailand increasingly embed e-commerce functionalities, enabling users to purchase products directly within these applications. For instance, platforms such as Facebook and Instagram have introduced shopping features that allow businesses to showcase products and facilitate in-app purchases. Additionally, live streaming has become a popular sales tactic, with influencers and brands hosting live sessions to showcase products and interact with potential customers in real time.

The widespread adoption of smartphones and high social media engagement among Thai consumers are primary drivers. Businesses are capitalizing on these platforms to reach a broader audience, leveraging the seamless integration of social interaction and shopping to enhance customer engagement and drive sales.

This trend is expected to intensify, with more platforms adopting integrated shopping features and businesses increasingly utilizing social media as primary sales channels. The convenience and personalized shopping experiences offered on these platforms are likely to boost consumer spending, further solidifying social media's role in Thailand's e-commerce ecosystem.

Dominance of Mobile-First Consumers

The dominance of mobile-first consumers in Thailand has reshaped the social commerce landscape, with businesses increasingly focusing on mobile-optimized strategies. Given the high smartphone penetration and affordable data plans, consumers prefer mobile devices for browsing, shopping, and engaging with brands. This shift has led to businesses prioritizing mobile-friendly websites, social media integrations, and app-based platforms to ensure seamless customer experiences.

As mobile adoption continues to grow, social commerce platforms are enhancing their mobile interfaces and investing in features such as in-app payments and AI-driven personalized recommendations. The convenience of mobile transactions and the ability to shop anytime, anywhere fuel the demand for instant and interactive shopping experiences. This has also led to increased usage of mobile payment systems, including digital wallets and QR code-based transactions, further streamlining the consumer purchasing journey.

Over the next 2-4 years, Thailand's mobile-first approach will further intensify, with businesses refining their mobile commerce strategies to remain competitive. Companies will likely invest in augmented reality (AR) technologies for virtual product trials and AI-powered chatbots for real-time customer support. The continuous advancement of 5G networks will also enhance mobile commerce capabilities, making social shopping faster and more immersive, ultimately solidifying mobile as the dominant channel for e-commerce in Thailand.

Expansion of Live Commerce

Live commerce is gaining momentum in Thailand as brands and influencers leverage live streaming to engage with consumers in real time. This format allows businesses to showcase products dynamically, answer customer queries instantly, and drive impulse purchases through exclusive promotions. The interactive nature of live commerce makes it an effective tool for increasing consumer trust and encouraging immediate purchasing decisions, positioning it as a key component of Thailand's evolving social commerce ecosystem.

The growing popularity of live commerce is largely driven by Thai consumers' preference for engaging and immersive shopping experiences. Early adopters of live streaming sales, particularly in fashion, beauty, and electronics, have demonstrated their effectiveness in capturing consumer attention and boosting sales. The widespread usage of Facebook Live, Instagram Live, and TikTok Shop has further incentivized businesses to incorporate this strategy, with many small and medium enterprises (SMEs) seeing notable success through influencer-led live selling.

Over the next 2-4 years, live commerce will become a mainstream sales channel in Thailand, prompting businesses to refine their approaches with advanced technologies. Innovations such as augmented reality (AR) for virtual try-ons and AI-driven chatbots for real-time interaction will likely enhance the live shopping experience. As competition intensifies, brands that integrate live commerce effectively with seamless checkout options and personalized engagement will gain a significant competitive advantage in Thailand's digital retail landscape.

Growth of Influencer Partnerships

Influencer collaborations have become crucial in Thailand's social commerce landscape, with brands increasingly leveraging social media personalities to promote their products. Influencers engage directly with their followers, creating personalized content that enhances product appeal and encourages purchasing decisions. As social commerce grows, businesses invest more in influencer partnerships to increase brand visibility and drive online sales.

The success of influencer marketing in Thailand is driven by the strong trust consumers place in digital creators. They view their recommendations as more authentic than traditional advertisements. Many Thai consumers prefer purchasing decisions based on influencer endorsements, particularly in beauty, fashion, and electronics. Recognizing this trend, brands are expanding their influencer marketing budgets and collaborating with macro- and micro-influencers to target specific customer segments.

Over the next 2-4 years, influencer marketing in Thailand is expected to evolve, emphasizing micro-influencers catering to niche communities. Brands will likely develop more structured influencer marketing strategies, incorporating data-driven insights and performance-based partnerships to optimize engagement. Additionally, emerging technologies such as AI-driven influencer matchmaking and live-stream shopping integrations will refine how businesses collaborate with influencers, making the social commerce experience more personalized and effective.

Adoption of Integrated Payment Solutions

Adopting integrated payment solutions transforms Thailand's social commerce landscape by enabling seamless transactions within social media platforms. Businesses and consumers benefit from in-app payment systems such as LINE Pay, which streamline the purchasing process and eliminate the need for external payment gateways. This frictionless experience enhances user convenience, encouraging impulse purchases and higher engagement with social commerce platforms.

The increasing demand for fast, secure, and user-friendly transactions is a key driver behind this trend. Thai consumers expect digital payment methods that integrate seamlessly with their online shopping habits, reducing checkout abandonment rates. As a result, businesses are rapidly integrating digital wallets, QR-based payments, and buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) options to enhance customer satisfaction and drive conversion rates.

Over the next 2-4 years, integrated payment solutions will become a standard feature across Thailand's social commerce ecosystem. Businesses will continue investing in digital payment infrastructure, while social media platforms will likely introduce more localized payment options to cater to consumer preferences. As seamless transactions become a key competitive advantage, brands that adopt advanced payment technologies will see improved customer retention and higher sales volumes.

Key Players and New Entrants

Prominent platforms in Thailand's social commerce landscape include Facebook, Instagram, LINE Shopping, Twitter, and TikTok. These platforms have established substantial user bases and offer integrated shopping features to capitalize on the growing online consumer market.

The market also sees the entry of new players aiming to disrupt the existing dynamics. These entrants often introduce innovative approaches or cater to niche markets, contributing to the diversification and expansion of the social commerce ecosystem in Thailand.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8li2tw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.