FitLife Brands Announces First Quarter 2025 Results

OMAHA, NE, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FitLife Brands, Inc. (“FitLife” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FTLF), a provider of innovative and proprietary nutritional supplements and wellness products, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Highlights for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 include:

Total revenue was $15.9 million, 4% lower than the first quarter of 2024.

Online sales were $10.6 million, representing 67% of total revenue and down 2% compared to the first quarter of 2024.

Gross margin was 43.1% compared to 44.0% during the first quarter of 2024.

Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $2.0 million compared to $2.2 million during the same period last year.

Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share were $0.22 and $0.20, respectively, compared to $0.23 and $0.21 for the first quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA was $3.4 million, a 6% decrease compared to the first quarter of 2024.

The Company ended the quarter with $12.0 million outstanding on its term loans and cash of $6.0 million, or total net debt of $6.0 million, equivalent to approximately 0.4x adjusted EBITDA.





For the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, total revenue decreased 4% to $15.9 million compared to $16.5 million during the same period last year. Online revenue for the quarter was $10.6 million, down 2% compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Online revenue accounted for 67% and 65% of the Company’s total revenue during the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Wholesale revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was $5.3 million, a 7% decrease when compared to the same period last year.

Gross margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was 43.1% compared to 44.0% during the same period in the prior year.

Net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $2.0 million compared to $2.2 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share were $0.22 and $0.20, respectively, compared to $0.23 and $0.21 for the first quarter of 2024. Excluding the impact of elevated merger- and acquisition-related expense for the first quarter of 2025, net income and earnings per share would have been comparable or higher than during the first quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was $3.4 million, a decrease of 6% compared to the same period in 2024, bringing adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve months to $13.9 million.

The Company ended the quarter with $12.0 million outstanding on its term loans, no outstanding balance on its line of credit, and cash of $6.0 million, or total net debt of $6.0 million.

Performance of Acquired Brands

One of the primary metrics used by management to evaluate the performance of the Company’s brands is contribution, a non-GAAP financial measure which management defines as gross profit less advertising and marketing expenditures. Other companies may also report contribution as a performance metric, but their definition or calculation of contribution may differ from the Company’s. Management believes that contribution, as defined by the Company, is a particularly relevant performance metric since it incorporates the gross profit associated with a specific brand or collection of brands as well as the advertising and marketing expenditures associated with the same brand or brands. With limited exceptions, other operating expense incurred by the Company is generally not allocable to a specific brand or collection of brands.

Management intends to provide this level of disclosure for acquired brands for no more than two years following a transaction, after which the performance of acquired brands will be reported as part of Legacy FitLife results. Other than for MusclePharm, the numbers in the contribution tables presented below in the body of this press release represent the performance of a collection of brands. Legacy FitLife consists of nine brands and MRC consists of three brands. These collections of brands do not meet the definition of operating segments and are not managed as such.

Legacy FitLife (Unaudited) 2024

2025 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Wholesale revenue 4,506 4,224 3,859 3,210 4,585 Online revenue 2,455 2,578 2,443 2,112 2,714 Total revenue 6,961 6,802 6,302 5,322 7,299 Gross profit 2,928 3,006 2,684 2,115 3,254 Gross margin 42.1 % 44.2 % 42.6 % 39.7 % 44.6 % Advertising and marketing 80 94 70 59 85 Contribution 2,848 2,912 2,614 2,056 3,169 Contribution as a % of revenue 40.9 % 42.8 % 41.5 % 38.6 % 43.4 %





For the first quarter of 2025, Legacy FitLife revenue increased 5% compared to the same period last year, driven by an 11% increase in online revenue and a 2% increase in wholesale revenue.

Gross profit and contribution for Legacy FitLife both increased by 11% compared to the same period last year. Gross margin increased from 42.1% during the first quarter of 2024 to 44.6% during the first quarter of 2025. Contribution as a percentage of revenue increased from 40.9% to 43.4% over the same time period.

Mimi's Rock (MRC) (Unaudited) 2024 2025 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Wholesale revenue 94 90 71 40 63 Online revenue 7,399 7,371 7,139 6,832 6,611 Total revenue 7,493 7,461 7,210 6,872 6,674 Gross profit 3,520 3,597 3,441 3,350 3,030 Gross margin 47.0 % 48.2 % 47.7 % 48.7 % 45.4 % Advertising and marketing 1,062 1,071 929 803 794 Contribution 2,458 2,526 2,512 2,547 2,236 Contribution as % of revenue 32.8 % 33.9 % 34.8 % 37.1 % 33.5 %

For the first quarter of 2025, MRC revenue decreased 11% compared to the same period in 2024. Revenue for the largest MRC brand, Dr. Tobias, decreased 11% while revenue for the skin care brands, Maritime Naturals and All Natural Advice, declined 14% (or 9% on a constant currency basis) for the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024.

For MRC, gross profit declined 14% and contribution declined 9%. Gross margin declined to 45.4% compared to 47.0% in the first quarter of 2024. Contribution as a percentage of revenue increased to 33.5% compared to 32.8% during the first quarter of 2024.

The decrease in gross profit for the MRC brands is primarily the result of lower sales. The decrease in gross margin is primarily driven by the change in product mix within the Dr. Tobias brand. The year-over-year increase in contribution as a percentage of revenue for the MRC brands is the result of continued optimization of advertising spend across all MRC brands.

MusclePharm (Unaudited) 2024 2025 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Wholesale revenue 1,117 1,388 1,231 1,689 658 Online revenue 978 1,279 1,234 1,130 1,305 Total revenue 2,095 2,667 2,465 2,819 1,963 Gross profit 839 977 876 747 590 Gross margin 40.0 % 36.6 % 35.5 % 26.5 % 30.1 % Advertising and marketing 86 161 94 117 174 Contribution 753 816 782 630 416 Contribution as % of revenue 35.9 % 30.6 % 31.7 % 22.3 % 21.2 %

For the first quarter of 2025, MusclePharm revenue decreased 6% compared to the same period last year, with wholesale revenue decreasing 41% and online revenue increasing 33%. As previously disclosed, in an effort to drive revenue growth, the Company is making targeted investments in advertising and promotion in both the wholesale and online channels. During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company offered additional promotional incentives to certain wholesale partners in an effort to drive incremental growth for the MusclePharm brand. The decrease in wholesale revenue during the quarter was primarily due to one wholesale customer that took advantage of the Company’s promotional investment during the fourth quarter of 2024 without increasing their sell-through of the product, which affected their reorder volumes during the first quarter of 2025.

In mid-March 2025, the Company launched the new MusclePharm Pro Series, a collection of premium sports nutrition products, in a pilot in high-volume Vitamin Shoppe stores (consisting of approximately 60% of Vitamin Shoppe’s nationwide store base). If the pilot effort is successful, the Pro Series is anticipated to be added to the assortment in all Vitamin Shoppe stores and will be exclusive to Vitamin Shoppe for a period of 12 months.

As part of these and other efforts to drive revenue growth, the Company is making targeted investments in advertising and promotion for the MusclePharm brand in both the wholesale and online channels. As a result of these investments, gross margin and contribution margin as a percentage of revenue may fluctuate from quarter to quarter.

FitLife Consolidated (Unaudited) 2024 2025 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Wholesale revenue 5,717 5,702 5,161 4,939 5,306 Online revenue 10,832 11,228 10,816 10,074 10,630 Total revenue 16,549 16,930 15,977 15,013 15,936 Gross profit 7,287 7,580 7,001 6,212 6,874 Gross margin 44.0 % 44.8 % 43.8 % 41.4 % 43.1 % Advertising and marketing 1,228 1,326 1,093 979 1,053 Contribution 6,059 6,254 5,908 5,233 5,821 Contribution as % of revenue 36.6 % 36.9 % 37.0 % 34.9 % 36.5 %

For the Company overall, revenue decreased 4%, gross profit decreased 6%, and contribution decreased 4% compared to the first quarter of 2024. Gross margin declined to 43.1% compared to 44.0% during the first quarter last year. Contribution as a percentage of revenue decreased slightly to 36.5% compared to 36.6% during the first quarter last year.

Management Commentary

Dayton Judd, the Company’s Chairman and CEO commented, “As previously disclosed, the first quarter of 2025 was strong for our Legacy FitLife business, but somewhat challenged for MRC and MusclePharm. With regard to Legacy FitLife, we benefitted from a slight increase in wholesale revenue and strong growth in online revenue, which is the most profitable part of our business. These dynamics helped to drive very encouraging increases in gross margin and contribution as a percentage of revenue for Legacy FitLife.

“Wholesale revenue for MusclePharm declined primarily due to reduced purchases from a large customer that took advantage of the increased promotional incentives we offered during the fourth quarter but was not successful in achieving increased sell-through of our products. Orders from this customer thus far during the second quarter of 2025 are higher than for all of the first quarter of 2025. Much of the decline in wholesale revenue for the quarter was offset by strong growth in MusclePharm’s online revenue.

“With regard to MRC’s online revenue, we have previously highlighted the challenging year-over-year comparisons that began in February of 2025 for the Dr. Tobias brand. In January, online revenue for Dr. Tobias increased slightly. February was the most challenging month, with online revenue down 16%, followed by a 12% decline in March.

“One benefit of owning a portfolio of brands is that strong performance by some brands can help offset weaker performance by others. For much of 2024, strong performance by Dr. Tobias helped to offset challenges we were experiencing with some of the Legacy FitLife brands. Thus far in 2025, we are seeing the inverse of that.

“On a consolidated basis, we are encouraged by the Company’s continued strong cash flow generation, which has allowed for further deleveraging of the balance sheet. On a net debt basis, our leverage is now approximately only 0.4x adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve months, and the Company has the financial flexibility to complete a sizable acquisition should a compelling opportunity arise. The current market environment has resulted in elevated deal flow, and we continue to review a number of M&A opportunities.”

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will hold an investor conference call on Thursday, May 15, 2025 at 4:30 pm ET. Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial (833) 492-0064 from the U.S. and provide the conference identification code of 577011. International participants can dial (973) 528-0163 and provide the same code.

About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands is a developer and marketer of innovative and proprietary nutritional supplements and wellness products for health-conscious consumers. FitLife markets more than 250 different products primarily online, but also through domestic and international GNC® franchise locations as well as through various retail locations. FitLife is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. For more information, please visit our website at www.fitlifebrands.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are forward looking involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this news release. Such factors may include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Company to continue to grow revenue, and the Company's ability to continue to achieve positive cash flow given the Company's existing and anticipated operating and other costs. Many of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the Company's control. Reference is made to the discussion of risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.

FITLIFE BRANDS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except per share data)

March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 ASSETS: (Unaudited) CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,941 $ 4,468 Restricted cash 53 52 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $38 and $41, respectively 2,693 1,626 Inventories, net of allowance for obsolescence of $76 and $100, respectively 12,131 11,074 Prepaid expense and other current assets 941 923 Total current assets 21,759 18,143 Property and equipment, net 89 75 Right of use asset 385 412 Intangibles, net of amortization of $161 and $152, respectively 26,234 26,235 Goodwill 13,035 13,022 Deferred tax asset 691 644 TOTAL ASSETS $ 62,193 $ 58,531 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 5,275 $ 4,067 Accrued liabilities 1,121 684 Income taxes payable 1,745 1,415 Product returns 574 564 Term loan – current portion 4,500 4,500 Lease liability – current portion 81 81 Total current liabilities 13,296 11,311 Term loan, net of current portion and unamortized deferred finance costs 7,436 8,550 Long-term lease liability, net of current portion 312 331 Deferred tax liability 2,231 2,213 TOTAL LIABILITIES 23,275 22,405 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000 shares authorized, none outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 - - Common stock, $0.01 par value, 120,000 shares authorized; 9,383 and 9,210 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 94 92 Additional paid-in capital 31,872 31,129 Retained earnings 7,585 5,567 Foreign currency translation adjustment (633 ) (662 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 38,918 36,126 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 62,193 $ 58,531





FITLIFE BRANDS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended March 31, 2025 2024 Revenue $ 15,936 $ 16,549 Cost of goods sold 9,062 9,262 Gross profit 6,874 7,287 OPERATING EXPENSE: Advertising and marketing 1,053 1,228 Selling, general and administrative 2,512 2,508 Merger and acquisition related 332 134 Depreciation and amortization 19 36 Total operating expense 3,916 3,906 OPERATING INCOME 2,958 3,381 OTHER EXPENSE (INCOME) Interest income (26 ) (5 ) Interest expense 244 414 Foreign exchange loss 21 5 Total other expense, net 239 414 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION 2,719 2,967 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 701 807 NET INCOME $ 2,018 $ 2,160 NET INCOME PER SHARE Basic $ 0.22 $ 0.23 Diluted $ 0.20 $ 0.21 Basic weighted average common shares 9,213 9,196 Diluted weighted average common shares 9,926 10,060





FITLIFE BRANDS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended March 31, 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 2,018 $ 2,160 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 19 36 Allowance for credit losses (3 ) 1 Allowance for inventory obsolescence (24 ) (23 ) Stock-based compensation 107 102 Amortization of deferred financing costs 11 10 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,062 ) (242 ) Inventories (1,013 ) 218 Deferred taxes (47 ) 180 Prepaid expense and other current assets 362 1,067 Right of use asset 27 21 Accounts payable 1,168 727 Income taxes payable 318 56 Lease liability (20 ) (30 ) Accrued liabilities 449 800 Product returns 18 (47 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 2,328 5,036 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment (24 ) (10 ) Net cash used in investing activities (24 ) (10 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Payments on term loans (1,125 ) (3,625 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 259 - Net cash used in financing activities (866 ) (3,625 ) Foreign currency impact on cash 36 (9 ) CHANGE IN CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH 1,474 1,392 CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 4,520 1,898 CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF PERIOD $ 5,994 $ 3,290 Supplemental cash flow disclosure Cash paid for income taxes $ 408 $ 168 Cash paid for interest $ 238 $ 417

Non-GAAP Measures

The financial presentation below contains certain financial measures not in accordance with GAAP, defined by the SEC as “non-GAAP financial measures”, including EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. These measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The presentation of this financial information, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in this Quarterly Report in accordance with GAAP.

As presented below, EBITDA excludes interest, foreign exchange gains and losses, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA excludes—in addition to interest, foreign exchange losses, taxes, depreciation and amortization—stock-based compensation and merger and acquisition related expense. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expense and other items that may not be indicative of its core operating results and business outlook. The Company believes that the inclusion of non-GAAP measures in the financial presentation below allows investors to compare the Company’s financial results with the Company’s historical financial results and is an important measure of the Company’s comparative financial performance.

For the three months ended March 31, 2025 2024 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net income $ 2,018 $ 2,160 Interest expense 244 414 Interest income (26 ) (5 ) Foreign exchange loss 21 5 Provision for income taxes 701 807 Depreciation and amortization 19 36 EBITDA 2,977 3,417 Non-cash and non-recurring adjustments Stock compensation expense 107 102 Merger and acquisition related expense 332 134 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,416 $ 3,653





