Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market Forecast Report 2025-2030 | PVDF's Pivotal Role in Innovative Battery Technology for Electric Vehicles

Dublin, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.85% from 2025 to 2030. PVDF is a high-reactive thermoplastic fluoropolymer, known for its semi-crystalline structure and low permeation values.

With applications spanning multiple industries such as electrical, electronic, construction, oil-and-gas, biomedical, and food, PVDF's unique piezoelectric and pyroelectric properties enhance products like lithium-ion batteries, which are critical not only for electric vehicles but also for electronics and energy storage systems.

In the electric vehicle industry, increasing demands for high-performance batteries have boosted the PVDF market. Notably, Solvay's recent achievement of securing a US$178 million grant under the American Battery Materials Initiative is a testament to the escalating importance of PVDF in battery production.

This growth is further driven by U.S. legislative incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, encouraging electric vehicle expansion and national charging network investments.

Regionally, the PVDF market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific, with the latter emerging as a dominant player. China's focus on advanced manufacturing, exemplified by the "Made in China 2025" initiative, illustrates the significant investments made in technology to position itself at the forefront of the global market.

Major companies in this space include RTP Company, Syensqo, Kureha Corporation, Arkema Global, Solvay, and 3M, among others. These players are adapting strategic maneuvers to capture new market segments and solidify their competitive positioning.

Key Benefits of this Report:

Provides detailed insights into global and regional market dynamics, including consumer segments and socio-economic factors.

Delivers competitive landscape analysis and strategic maneuvers of key players.

Explores market drivers and future trends shaping the market landscape.

Offers actionable recommendations for leveraging new business opportunities.

Cost-effective for various stakeholders, from startups to large enterprises.

Report Coverage:

Data covering 2022-2024 and forecasts from 2025-2030.

Analysis of growth opportunities, supply chain outlook, and regulatory framework.

Assessment of competitive strategies and market share.

Revenue forecasts across segments and regions.

Profiles of companies with information on strategies, products, financials, and key developments.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type: Powders, Pellets, Latex

Powders, Pellets, Latex By Application: Pipes and Fittings, Films and Sheets, Wires, Coatings, Membranes

Pipes and Fittings, Films and Sheets, Wires, Coatings, Membranes By End-Use Industry: Oil and Gas, Electrical and Electronics, Chemical Processing, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Construction

Oil and Gas, Electrical and Electronics, Chemical Processing, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Construction By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America

Companies Featured

RTP Company (Miller Waste Mills, Inc.)

Syensqo

Kureha Corporation

Arkema Global

Solvay

3M

GFL - Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited

Ensinger Plastics

Vizag Chemicals

Shanghai Ofluorine Co., Ltd.

The Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market is segmented and analyzed as follows:

By Product Type

Powders

Pellets

Latex

By Application

Pipes and Fittings

Films and Sheets

Wires and Semiconductor Processing

Coatings

Membranes

Others

By End-Use Industry

Oil and Gas

Electrical and Electronics

Chemical Processing

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Construction

Others

By Geography

North America United States Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Others

Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Spain Others

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Others

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Taiwan Thailand Indonesia Others



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ddj8ih

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.