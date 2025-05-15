Mexico Social Commerce Market Intelligence Report 2025: Market to Surpass $10.5 Billion by 2030 - Facebook Remains the Dominant Player, with Over 90% of Social Commerce Consumers

Dublin, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexico Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q2 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The social commerce market in Mexico is expected to grow by 20.8% on annual basis to reach US$5.09 billion in 2025. The social commerce market in the country experienced robust growth during 2021-2024, achieving a CAGR of 26.2%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 15.6% during 2025-2030. By the end of 2030, the social commerce sector is projected to expand from its 2024 value of USD 4.21 billion to approximately USD 10.52 billion.



Mexico's social commerce sector is experiencing rapid growth, driven by high consumer adoption rates and the increasing integration of shopping features within social media platforms. Facebook continues to dominate the market, offering businesses access to a vast user base and advanced advertising tools. At the same time, TikTok is expanding its e-commerce operations, positioning itself as a competitive player. As consumer reliance on social commerce intensifies, businesses are expected to refine their strategies, focusing on personalization and engagement.



Looking ahead, the competitive landscape of social commerce in Mexico is expected to evolve with technological advancements and consumer preferences. Brands that prioritize personalized shopping experiences, leverage influencer partnerships, and adopt emerging technologies such as augmented reality will likely gain a competitive edge.



However, businesses must also navigate the regulatory environment, which has seen recent changes to enhance consumer protection and data privacy. Staying abreast of these developments will be crucial for companies operating in Mexico's social commerce sector. The market is poised for continued growth, with increased competition driving innovation and improved consumer experiences.

The Dominance of Facebook in Social Commerce

Facebook remains the dominant platform for social commerce in Mexico, with over 90% of social commerce consumers making purchases through the platform. Its extensive user base allows businesses to reach a broad audience, making it a preferred channel for small and large sellers. The platform's Marketplace and integrated shopping features enable seamless product discovery and transactions, further strengthening its role in Mexico's digital retail ecosystem.

A key factor behind Facebook's dominance is its advanced advertising tools, allowing businesses to target potential buyers precisely. The platform also facilitates direct interactions between sellers and consumers through Messenger and live selling, increasing engagement and conversion rates. Additionally, its ability to host various types of content - including video promotions and interactive posts - gives businesses flexibility in marketing their products.

Over the next two to four years, Facebook is expected to maintain its stronghold in Mexico's social commerce sector. Still, competition from other platforms such as TikTok and Instagram could challenge its market share. As these competitors enhance their e-commerce features, Facebook must continue innovating to retain users and sellers. Future developments may include AI-driven shopping recommendations, improved live shopping tools, and deeper integration of payment solutions to streamline purchases.

Expansion of TikTok's E-commerce Operations

TikTok is expanding its e-commerce operations in Mexico, aiming to capture a growing share of the social commerce market. Despite facing regulatory challenges in other countries, the platform has actively introduced shopping features to enable seamless transactions. By integrating commerce with its short-form video content, TikTok is positioning itself as a competitor to established platforms such as Facebook and Instagram in Mexico's digital retail space.

The platform's appeal among younger consumers and highly engaging video format drive its e-commerce expansion. Brands leverage TikTok's algorithm-driven content discovery to promote products through influencers, live shopping events, and direct product tagging. This combination of entertainment and commerce allows businesses to connect with audiences more interactively and engagingly than traditional online shopping experiences.

Over the next two to four years, TikTok's role in Mexico's social commerce sector is expected to grow, intensifying competition among social media platforms. If its e-commerce features gain widespread adoption, TikTok could reshape consumer purchasing habits and push other platforms to innovate. The success of its expansion will depend on factors such as regulatory developments, consumer trust, and continued investment in e-commerce infrastructure.

Key Players and New Entrants

The Mexican social commerce landscape is dominated by major platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, which have integrated shopping features to cater to the local market. Facebook stands out as the leading platform, with over 90% of consumers who engaged in social commerce having purchased it.

In addition to these established players, local companies are increasingly entering social commerce, utilizing these platforms to reach a broader audience and compete effectively in the digital marketplace. This influx of new entrants intensifies competition and drives innovation within the sector.

Rapid Growth in Social Commerce Adoption

Mexico's social commerce sector is experiencing significant expansion. In 2022, approximately 67% of online consumers in Mexico reported having made purchases via social media platforms. This high adoption rate underscores the growing importance of social commerce in the country's retail landscape.

The widespread use of smartphones and increased internet connectivity have facilitated easier access to social media platforms. Additionally, the convenience of in-app shopping features and targeted advertising strategies have made it more appealing for consumers to shop directly through social media channels.

As more consumers become comfortable with online shopping, especially through social media, businesses are likely to invest further in optimizing their social commerce strategies. This could lead to more personalized shopping experiences and the integration of advanced technologies to enhance user engagement.

Regulatory Environment and Platform Accessibility

Despite security concerns raised in other countries, Mexico's regulatory environment remains open to social media platforms, with the government ruling out bans on major services such as TikTok. This decision ensures that businesses and consumers can continue to engage with social commerce without disruptions. By allowing unrestricted access to these platforms, the government supports a thriving digital economy where social media plays a key role in e-commerce growth.

The government's stance is driven by its commitment to freedom of expression and the economic benefits associated with social media-based commerce. Platforms such as Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram allow businesses to reach new customers, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that rely on digital channels for sales. Ensuring platform accessibility allows businesses to leverage advertising, influencer marketing, and direct selling without barriers.

This regulatory stability is expected to create a favorable environment for the continued expansion of social commerce in Mexico over the next two to four years. However, businesses should remain attentive to potential regulatory shifts, especially regarding data privacy, consumer protection, and platform-specific policies. Companies operating in the digital space must comply with evolving regulations while maximizing opportunities within Mexico's rapidly growing social commerce landscape.

Regulatory Changes

Over the past year, Mexico has introduced regulatory changes to enhance consumer protection and data privacy within the digital marketplace. Notably, Mexican legislators approved eliminating autonomous regulatory agencies, transferring their functions to the executive branch, raising concerns about increased government control over the economy and potential impacts on transparency.

Additionally, Mexico has imposed a 19% tax on imports from countries without free-trade agreements, affecting Chinese retailers such as Shein and Temu. Imports from the U.S. and Canada are exempt from duties for purchases under $50, with a 17% duty for those between $50 and $117. This development is expected to benefit platforms such as Amazon and MercadoLibre by reducing competition from Asian companies.

Scope

Mexico Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2021-2030

Mexico Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2021-2030

Mexico Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2021-2030

Clothing & Footwear

Beauty and Personal Care

Food & Grocery

Appliances and Electronics

Home Improvement

Travel

Hospitality

Mexico Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Consumer Segment, 2021-2030

B2B

B2C

C2C

Mexico Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2021-2030

Mobile

Desktop

Mexico Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2021-2030

Domestic

Cross Border

Mexico Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2021-2030

Tier-1 Cities

Tier-2 Cities

Tier-3 Cities

Mexico Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2021-2030

Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital & Mobile Wallet

Other Digital Payment

Cash

Mexico Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms

Video Commerce

Social Network-Led Commerce

Social Reselling

Group Buying

Product Review Platforms

Mexico Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour, 2024

By Age

By Income Level

By Gender

