Pathos AI Secures $365 Million in Series D Financing to Advance Oncology Drug Development Through AI

NEW YORK, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pathos AI, a leading AI-driven biotech company applying cutting-edge artificial intelligence to drug development, today announced its $365 million Series D financing, bringing its post-money valuation to approximately $1.6 billion.

This financing marks a major milestone for Pathos as it expands its AI-enabled platform to drive greater speed, precision, and success in oncology drug development. The proceeds will support advancement of the company’s clinical-stage pipeline and continued investment in its proprietary AI Foundation Model purpose-built for oncology.

As part of this next phase, Pathos is developing the largest multimodal foundation model in oncology. This groundbreaking effort leverages deep clinical, molecular, and imaging data to improve clinical asset selection, clinical trial design, biomarker discovery, and therapeutic innovation across the oncology landscape.

"Pathos was founded to transform drug development by harnessing the full potential of multimodal data and AI," said Iker Huerga, CEO of Pathos AI. "With this financing, we’re building one of the most advanced AI engines, designed to accelerate development, deepen clinical insight, and ensure the right therapies reach the patients who need them most."

Founded to accelerate innovation in oncology, Pathos is pioneering a new model for AI-enabled drug development. One that leverages multimodal data, advanced Artificial Intelligence, and deep clinical insight to bring new therapies to patients faster. With a strong focus on Artificial Intelligence, clinical development, and clinical execution, Pathos is committed to improving patient outcomes by accelerating the path from molecule to medicine.

