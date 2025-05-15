Reflect Scientific Advances Market Presence by Transitioning from OTCQB to OTCIQ

OREM, Utah, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflect Scientific, Inc. (Symbol: RSCF), a provider of innovative cryogenic technologies for the life sciences and biotech industries, today announced that it is actively transitioning from the OTCQB Venture Market to the OTCIQ platform. This move is designed to streamline regulatory compliance and strengthen communication with investors.

The transition to OTCIQ reinforces Reflect Scientific’s ongoing commitment to transparency, growth, and long-term shareholder value. The OTCIQ platform offers an efficient, centralized environment for corporate disclosures, filings, and investor outreach, supporting broader capital market access and improved reporting consistency.

“This is a strategic step in strengthening our visibility and accessibility as we expand our investor base,” said Kim Boyce, CEO of Reflect Scientific. “It positions us well for our next phase of development.”

Investors and stakeholders can continue to follow the Company’s progress, view filings, and access the latest news through the official OTC Markets page: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/RSCF/disclosure

Reflect Scientific develops advanced cryogenic systems, including ultra-low temperature freezers used in pharmaceutical research, vaccine storage, and other critical scientific applications.

About Reflect Scientific, Inc.

Reflect Scientific, Inc., based in Orem, Utah, develops and markets innovative, proprietary technologies in cryogenic cooling for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical, and transportation markets. Among Reflect Scientific’s products are low-temperature freezers and refrigerated systems for laboratory, transportation, and computer server room uses. Visit reflectscientific.com for more information. See us on Twitter @ReflectSci and LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/reflect-scientific .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of the disclosures contained in the filings of the Company that are contained in the OTC Markets Group, LLC under the trading symbol “RSCF” and related prior filings by the Company that are referenced therein and contained in the EDGAR Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission under the heading “Disclosure,” including those identified in such filings as “forward-looking statements.”