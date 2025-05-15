Christophe Girardier, CEO of Glimpact, to Speak at Three Public Events During hub.brussels’ Impact Mission 2025 in New York

NEW YORK, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christophe Girardier, CEO of Glimpact the first platform for analyzing the overall systemic environmental impact of products and organizations, will speak at three public events hosted by hub.brussels during Impact Mission 2025 in New York City, May 12–15. In addition to being a serial entrepreneur, Christophe is an advisor to the European Commission’s “Single Market for Green Products” initiative. Each event will take place at the Consulate General of Belgium in New York, highlighting global collaboration on sustainability, the dangers of greenwashing, updates around urban innovation, and regulatory alignment.

Girardier will share insights on European environmental regulations, impact transparency, and the need for robust tools to drive real environmental change. His participation follows the recent launch of Global Impact Score, Glimpact’s new free tool that allows users to measure the full environmental footprint of fashion products using the EU’s PEF (Product Environmental Footprint) methodology. Early analysis of apparel items from Patagonia, Reformation, H&M, Ralph Lauren, and Alo Yoga revealed that carbon alone is not the primary driver of environmental harm - underscoring the need for a comprehensive vision of environmental footprint.

Speaking Schedule

From Vision to Action: Building a Sustainable Future

May 14, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM ET

Consulate General of Belgium, 885 2nd Ave, 41st Floor



Girardier will present on Glimpact’s role in scaling environmental transparency and outline how EU policy frameworks like ESPR are shaping global ESG practices. He will also discuss CSRD and the implications of this legislation for notable brands.

Innovative Solutions in Green Economy from New York and Brussels

May 14, Afternoon (Time TBD)



This panel will explore how startups and corporations alike can move from sustainability goals to measurable action, and how the EU’s footprint methodology helps companies comply and compete.

Redesigning the Post-Pandemic Neighborhood

May 15, 8:00 AM – 10:00 AM ET



Girardier will speak on a panel focused on leveraging hybrid work, Scope 3 emissions reduction, and the dangers of greenwashing. He will emphasize the importance of identifying high-impact actions through transparent measurement.

“The environmental crisis is systemic - not just about carbon, but about how we understand and act on the full picture of impact,” said Christophe Girardier, CEO of Glimpact. “What’s missing in most sustainability efforts today is transparency and true measurement. We need scientifically rigorous tools that expose the real stakes of the ecological transition and identify action leverage for meaningful impact reduction.”

About Glimpact

Glimpact, a sustainability venture with operations in New York, France and Belgium, is the first digital platform enabling the assessment of the overall environmental impact of products and organizations based on the new scientific doctrine of the EU. It provides access to the Product Environmental Footprint (PEF) methodology, developed by the European scientific community and adopted by the EU in 2021. Glimpact allows all stakeholders to not only measure the environmental footprint of their products or organizations but more importantly, to identify effective actions to reduce it.

The French government has selected Glimpact as the coordinator for one of the methods considered in the government experiment on environmental labeling of food and textile products. The company is a member of the technical committee assisting the Ministry of Ecological Transition in defining the modalities of environmental labeling mandated by the Climate and Resilience Law. Glimpact has been chosen by the European Commission, following a global tender, to implement legislation for the battery and photovoltaic solar panel sectors. This legislation will require these actors to display the environmental footprint of their products measured using the PEF methodology.

Glimpact already boasts solid expertise and experience with major players in the industry and distribution, including Lacoste, Decathlon, Mars, Gant, Carrefour, Puratos, Manutan, Spadel, Adeo, Lyreco, Pimkie, Chantelle, Celio, Aigle, Galler, and Bewital.

Media Contact

Olivia Ludington

Firecracker PR for Glimpact

olivia@firecrackerpr.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4313ba92-d246-4732-9040-b00d15d8a6a3