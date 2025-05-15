CORA Group Announces the Appointment of Beth McCoy to President of CORA Loyalty

WARMINSTER, Pa., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CORA Group (“CORA”), an operating portfolio of Jonas Software, a subsidiary of Constellation Software Inc., announced today that Beth McCoy was promoted to President of CORA Loyalty, reporting to Denis Brosnan, Portfolio CEO at CORA Group. Her primary focus will be driving organic growth and ensuring operational excellence for CORA Loyalty.

“I am honored to lead the growth and execution for CORA Loyalty,” said Beth McCoy. “The loyalty portfolio has expanded significantly as of late, adding complementary solutions that position it for solid organic growth. Seven years spent driving business strategy and operational efficiencies at RewardOps has given me the technical and cultural insights needed to position the group for success. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team and building business opportunities across the CORA Loyalty portfolio.”

Beth became President of RewardOps in 2022 after joining as Vice President of Partnerships in 2018. Previously, she served as the Vice President of MyAXS Inc., a Canadian Loyalty and Incentive Company, and worked with The Fairlane Group, a global leader in the development and execution of full-service customer loyalty and employee recognition programs. She will continue leading RewardOps in addition to her new responsibilities overseeing Points at Work, Carlson Marketing Solutions and building the unified CORA Loyalty brand.

“Working with Beth and seeing firsthand the impact she has made at RewardOps has been a highlight of my career,” said Denis Brosnan, Portfolio CEO of CORA Group. “She is a natural leader, she knows the business and she will drive CORA Loyalty to the next level. Under Beth’s leadership, CORA Loyalty will continue its trajectory of growth, serving enterprise customers worldwide.”

About CORA Group

CORA Group is a collective organization redefining advancement through the acquisition, strengthening, and growth of over 30 independent software brands worldwide. Our roots in construction and food service have expanded to include debt collection & recovery, wine/spirits, moving/storage, loyalty, legal, and long-term care verticals. Today, we are proud to serve over 50,000 customers in 10+ markets with industry-leading enterprise software and related services. CORA operates as one of the primary operating groups under Jonas Software, a subsidiary of Constellation Software Inc. This relationship reinforces CORA’s commitment to delivering industry-leading solutions and benefiting from the extensive resources and support provided by Jonas Software and Constellation Software Inc.

MEDIA CONTACT:

George Chalmers

Director, M&A Corporate Development

george.chalmers@thecoragroup.com

https://www.coraloyalty.com