Canadian Students Illuminate Nation’s Energy Future

CALGARY, Alberta, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the federal government pledges to position Canada as a global energy superpower, five young Canadians are already leading the charge. Through the national Energy Creates scholarship program, each has been awarded up to $100,000 for their bold and creative contributions to the energy conversation.

To earn their scholarships, students from across the country submitted original creative works—including short films, music, paintings, dance, animations, inventions, and essays—expressing their perspectives on the impact of the Canadian energy sector. From hundreds of submissions nationwide, winners were selected by an independent panel of judges based on originality, clarity of message, impact, and real-world relevance.

“The caliber of work we received was truly outstanding,” said Mathew Embry, founder of Energy Creates. “I was blown away by how thoughtful and forward-thinking their work was, especially given the national energy conversations we’re having today. Their work shows a level of insight and maturity we’d be wise to pay attention to.”

Launched in 2024, Energy Creates encourages youth to explore the vital role of Canada’s energy sector, recognizing the foundational role of oil and gas, innovation, renewables, Indigenous rights, environmental stewardship, and the need for a balanced, diversified approach to meeting the energy needs of Canada and the world.

Energy Creates is proud to announce Season Two, with up to another $500,000 in scholarships now available to Canadians aged 15–25. Young people across the country are invited to apply and share their creative works to engage with the future of Canada’s energy sector. Apply now: www.energycreates.com

2024 Scholarship Winners

Emma-Leigh Hinds

Animation and Energy: What Does Canadian Energy, Animation, and Global Changes Have in Common?

“Being a part of Energy Creates was one of the best things that could happen to me. I got to make my mark on an important topic while using my own comedic charm.”

Keni Liang

NRG Efficiency

“Energy Creates has given me and many other young creatives the opportunity to express ourselves through any creative medium, while also inspiring the world to think about the Canadian energy sector as something more than just an industry.”

Max Hagenow

A Day in the Life with the Energy Sector

“I think we're always given the narrative that the energy sector, it's not always the best thing. So I looked at it from the other perspective. I wanted to see all the good sides of it. And I put that into my video, how important it is to us.”

Casper Dong

Solving the Canadian Oil Education Problem: Innovative Video Game and Digital Arts Curriculum!

“Energy Creates let me blend my passion for art and technology to fully pay off my tuition! It also helped me gain insight about the Canadian energy industry.”

Josiah Steeves

The Framework of Our Energy Future

“If there’s one takeaway that anyone gets from my project, I want it to be that problems can’t be solved through division and fighting; problems are best solved through unity and collaboration.”

