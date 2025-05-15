List of Exceptional Featured Winners Released In 2025 Outdoor Innovation Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outdoor Innovation , the industry’s most robust recognition platform for the innovators and leaders of the Outdoor and Sports Recreation Industry, today announced the featured winners in their 2nd Annual Outdoor Innovation Awards Program. These noteworthy winners represent the finest in innovation and commitment to meeting the needs of modern outdoor adventurers while empowering individuals to explore the great outdoors safely, consciously and enthusiastically. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from all over the world.

With consumers spending 887 billion dollars annually on outdoor recreation, the dynamic industry is evolving while also embracing advancements in outdoor technology, equipment, safety, sustainability, and changing consumer preferences. Outdoor enthusiasts the world over are looking for adventure along with a primal connection with nature and its many mental and physical benefits.

The mission of the annual Outdoor Innovation Awards program is to recognize and showcase the companies and products that exemplify a commitment to quality and the advancement of outdoor and sports experiences. These products and services span a wide range including hiking equipment and camping gear, safety equipment, apparel, and personalized outdoor experiences.

In the past year, the outdoor and sports recreation industry has navigated a dynamic landscape—shifting from specialized gear to casual, lifestyle-oriented products, embracing direct-to-consumer models, and adapting to evolving consumer behaviors that prioritize affordability, functionality, inclusivity, and sustainability,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Mindful Awards. “This year’s featured winners set a new bar for companies seeking to transform outdoor recreation. These elite innovators and entrepreneurs are not only enhancing outdoor experiences, technology, and promoting sustainability; they are completely redefining outdoor adventure. We’re thrilled to shine a spotlight on them and their incredible achievements.”

This years’ list of 2025 Featured Winners include:

LIFESTYLE

Fitness Product of the Year: AXIL Brands

Foam Roller Product of the Year: Rolflex

Reusable Water Bottle of the Year: Ocean Bottle

SkinCare Product of the Year: True Ocean

OVERLAND & TRAVEL

Cooler Product of the Year: Dometic

Game Product of the Year: PaddleSmash

Light Systems Product of the Year: Barebones

Luggage Product of the Year: Paravel

Roof Top Tent Product of the Year: Yakima

Sleep Gear Product of the Year: Rumpl

Storage Product of the Year: VanEssential

CAMP & HIKE

Cooking Equipment Product of the Year: MiiR

Health Product of the Year: Jase Medical

Hiking Apparel Product of the Year: TEREN

Hiking Shoe Product of the Year: Merrell

Stove Product of the Year: Mountain Safety Research (MSR)

Tent Product of the Year: Good inTents

CLIMB

Apparel Product of the Year: The North Face

Shoe Product of the Year: SCARPA

WATER

Apparel Product of the Year: Outerknown

SNOW

Boots Product of the Year: The Rossignol Group

Snow Product of the Year: Mammut

About Outdoor Innovation

Part of the Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories. The Outdoor Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding Outdoor Sports Retail Industry. The Outdoor Innovation Awards provides public recognition for the achievements of the outdoor sports industry’s companies and products including Camp & Hike, Climb, Run & Cycle, Water, Snow, Leadership, and more. For more information visit: www.outdoorinnovationawards.com

Media Contact:

Travis Grant

Outdoor Innovation Awards

travis@independentinnovationawards.com

949.667.4475