Incannex Healthcare Inc. Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Business Updates

NEW YORK and MELBOURNE, Australia, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incannex Healthcare Inc. (Nasdaq: IXHL), (Incannex), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leading the way in developing oral combination medicines, today reported fiscal second quarter financial results and provided business highlights for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

“The third quarter of 2025 represents a pivotal period of progress for Incannex as we continue to execute on our IHL-42X development program,” said Joel Latham, President and CEO of Incannex. “With the rapid completion of Phase 2 enrollment in the Phase 2/3 RePOSA, recent positive and confirmatory PK and safety clinical results, and the addition of expert sleep medicine clinical advisory leadership, we are well-positioned to deliver on key upcoming milestones and to advance IHL-42X as a potential treatment for millions of underserved patients living with OSA.”

Operational Highlights

Secured $12.5 million USD in private placement funding, priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. Proceeds will support the ongoing IHL-42X Phase 2/3 obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) clinical program, including completion of the Phase 2 study, topline data readout, and expansion into Phase 3.

Announced the formation of an OSA Clinical Advisory Board and the appointment of Alison Wimms, Ph.D., representing ResMed. Dr. Wimms brings over 20 years of sleep medicine industry and research expertise. The establishment of this new advisory board marks an important step in advancing collaboration and the late-stage clinical development of IHL-42X for the treatment of OSA, as the Incannex progresses its ongoing Phase 2/3 RePOSA clinical study.

Clinical Highlights

Completed dosing of more than 120 patients across 11 clinical trials sites in the Phase 2 portion of the RePOSA Phase 2/3 study of IHL-42X, an oral once-daily treatment for OSA. The trial is evaluating two doses of IHL-42X (2.5 mg dronabinol/125 mg acetazolamide and 5 mg dronabinol/250 mg acetazolamide) compared to placebo over a four-week treatment period. The results from this study will inform the selection of the optimal dose to advance into the larger, pivotal Phase 3 study. The study is structured to support potential regulatory submissions, including a future 505(b)(2) New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). End-of-study follow-up assessments are expected to conclude May 17, 2025 and topline data is anticipated in July 2025.

RePOSA Phase 3 planning is underway and will be conducted exclusively at U.S. sites to improve operational efficiency. This decision was supported by U.S. clinical site and patient enthusiasm.

Reported positive topline results from a pharmacokinetics (PK) and safety study of IHL-42X. The data demonstrated that both active components in the fixed-dose combination were bioavailable, with pharmacokinetic profiles comparable to their respective reference listed drugs—further de-risking the program and establishing a clear scientific bridge to existing safety and toxicology data.



Financial Results

General and Administration (G&A) expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2025 were $2.27 million USD, compared to $4.14 million USD for the same period in 2024, due to cost-saving initiatives and reduced overhead expenditures.

Research and Development (R&D) expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2025 totaled $2.74 million USD, compared to $3.28 million USD for the same period in 2024.

Net loss for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025 was $3.97 million USD, compared to $6.03 million USD for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2025 were $6.71 million USD, compared to $2.09 million USD as of December 31, 2024, including proceeds from financing activities and R&D tax incentive receivables.

About IHL-42X

IHL-42X is designed to treat OSA by targeting its underlying pathophysiology. An oral fixed-dose combination of dronabinol and acetazolamide, IHL-42X is currently advancing through the RePOSA Phase 2/3 clinical trial, which is expected to enroll more 560 patients at sites worldwide.

Designed to act synergistically, IHL-42X uniquely targets two physiological pathways associated with the intermittent hypoxia (IH) and hypercapnia that characterize OSA. In a prior Australian Phase 2 clinical trial, IHL-42X was shown to reduce the Apnea-Hypopnea Index (AHI) in all dosage strengths, with the lowest dose reducing AHI by an average of 51 percent relative to baseline. RePOSA, a global Phase 2/3 clinical trial is underway, evaluating IHL-42X in individuals with OSA who are either non-compliant, intolerant, or naïve to positive airway pressure devices, including CPAP, with the Phase 2 portion conducted in the United States. A topline readout from the U.S. Phase 2 portion is anticipated in July 2025.

About Incannex Healthcare Inc.

Incannex is leading the way in developing combination medicines that target the underlying biological pathways associated with chronic conditions, including obstructive sleep apnea, rheumatoid arthritis and generalized anxiety disorder. The company is advancing three clinical-stage product candidates based on evidence-based innovation, and supported by streamlined operations. Incannex's lead clinical program, IHL-42X, is an oral fixed-dose combination of dronabinol and acetazolamide designed to target underlying mechanisms and act synergistically in the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. In a Phase 2 development program, IHL-675A is an oral fixed-dose combination of cannabidiol and hydroxychloroquine sulfate designed to act synergistically to alleviate inflammatory conditions, such as rheumatoid arthritis. Approved for Phase 2 clinical development, PSX-001 is an oral synthetic psilocybin treatment for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder. Incannex's programs target disorders that have limited, inadequate, or no approved pharmaceutical treatment options. For additional information on Incannex, please visit our website at www.incannex.com.

INCANNEX HEALTHCARE INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(expressed in U.S. Dollars, unless otherwise stated) March 31, 2025 June 30,

2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,711 $ 5,858 Prepaid expenses and other assets 416 507 Assets pledged as security for short-term debt 1,397 - Research and Development (“R&D”) tax incentive receivable 7,105 9,837 Total current assets 15,629 16,202 Property, plant and equipment, net 277 472 Operating lease right-of-use assets 291 373 Total assets $ 16,197 $ 17,047 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Trade and other payables $ 1,067 $ 612 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 4,718 4,845 Short-term debt 1,397 - Operating lease liabilities, current 186 163 Total current liabilities 7,368 5,620 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 104 210 Long-term debt - - Warrant liabilities 1,322 - Convertible rights - - Total liabilities 8,794 5,830 Commitments and contingencies (Note 8) Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value – shares 100,000,000 authorized;

17,785,235 and 17,642,832 shares issued and outstanding at

December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024 respectively 2 2 Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 10,000,000 shares

authorized; no shares issued or outstanding at December 31, 2024

and June 30, 2024, respectively - - Additional paid-in capital 136,849 125,218 Accumulated deficit (125,953 ) (110,671 ) Foreign currency translation reserve (3,495 ) (3,332 ) Total stockholders’ equity 7,403 11,217 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 16,197 $ 17,047



