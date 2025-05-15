Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC) Partners with Guident to Redefine Campus Safety with AI-Powered Inspection and Surveillance Technology

Boca Raton, FL, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC), a 1.7-million-square-foot multi-tenant office campus and IBM’s former R&D facility, is partnering with Guident Corp. (“Guident”) on the deployment of Guident’s cutting-edge Autonomous Surveillance & Inspection Robot, known as WatchBot™. This collaboration reflects BRiC’s commitment to leveraging advanced technologies and innovation to enhance security and operational efficiency, while delivering an exceptional tenant experience and a vibrant community destination.

'Guident Watch Bot' Source: Guident Corp

The WatchBot™, provided by Guident, a BRiC-based leader in teleoperation and autonomous systems, could represent the future of campus safety. This advanced autonomous solution provides real-time monitoring, AI-driven analytics, and automated security operations, allowing BRiC to proactively address security concerns while optimizing maintenance strategies and operational processes.

Harald Braun, Chairman & CEO of Guident, stated, "We are proud to partner with BRiC to deliver cutting-edge autonomous solutions that redefine campus management. WatchBot™ is the culmination of Guident’s commitment to innovation and safety, and we are thrilled to contribute to BRiC’s vision of creating a world-class environment for technology and life sciences tenants. Together, we are setting a new standard for operational efficiency and intelligent campus management."

This collaboration reinforces BRiC’s position as a leader in technological advancement and demonstrates its dedication to fostering a forward-thinking campus that meets the needs of its tenants and the broader community.

ABOUT BRiC

Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRIC) is the state's largest single-facility office building at 1.7 million square feet. Designed by Marcel Breuer, the campus was originally built in 1969 for IBM and is home to the invention of the first personal computer. The campus was acquired by CP Group in 2018 with the vision of building off BRiC's history and evolving the campus into a science and technology hub. An ideal landing spot for companies with large footprints, BRiC is currently home to 18 national headquarters and 19 regional offices, including Baptist Health, Kroger, Modernizing Medicine, and Canon. To learn more about the campus, visit http://workatbric.com.

ABOUT GUIDENT

Guident delivers proprietary technology solutions to enhance the safety, efficiency, and functionality of autonomous vehicles and ground-based surveillance and inspection robots. To learn more, please visit http://guident.com.

For more information or media inquiries, please contact:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group

Scott Powell

scott@skylineccg.com



CP Group

Giana Pacinelli

Director of Communications CP Group

gpacinelli@cpgcre.com







Attachment