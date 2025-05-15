AmpliTech Group Reports Q1 FY2025 Results and Signals Positive Outlook with Record Bookings and Strategic IP Advancements

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG, AMPGW), a leader in the design and manufacture of advanced signal processing components for satellite, public and private 5G, and other communications systems, today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. Although Q1 results were not stellar, the company also shared encouraging revenue guidance for FY2025, driven by significant customer demand and the successful execution of IP-centered strategic initiatives.

Q1 FY2025 Highlights and Strategic Progress

Revenue reached $3.6 million, marking a 57% increase over Q1 FY2024 and the strongest quarterly performance since Q4 FY2023.

Bookings surged, with April included, resulting in the highest order backlog in company history, a strong indicator of sustained momentum.

Improved market demand was seen across both the core Low Noise Amplifier (LNA) division and semiconductor distribution business, reflecting an encouraging recovery trend.

The company ended the quarter with $19.1 million in cash and receivables, $24.6 million in working capital, and zero debt, underscoring its strengthened financial position.

Inventory remains healthy with over $7 million in raw materials and finished goods to meet immediate demand.

Guidance and Forward-Looking Growth

AmpliTech has already booked $12 million in firm orders from its recently announced Letters of Intent totaling over $118 million, with all booked revenue scheduled for delivery in FY2025. As of April 30, 2025, the company confirmed a record $19.6 million backlog, supporting full-year revenue guidance of at least $21 million, more than double the sales of the prior fiscal year.

This strong forward guidance is supported by major operational milestones achieved in the first four months of FY2025:

CE, FCC, and REACH certifications were secured for AmpliTech’s ORAN 5G radio systems, enabling domestic and global deployment, a transformative IP advancement.

The company’s core division, AmpliTech Inc., expanded its proprietary LNB product line, targeting the satellite market with next-gen performance based on AmpliTech’s low-noise IP foundation.

Based on quoting activity and demand trends, LNB revenues are projected to match core LNA sales within 12 months, further elevating IP-driven valuation.

AmpliTech continues to build its global 5G brand presence through participation in key industry events, including Mobile World Congress, IEEE MILCOM (U.S. Defense focus), and LEAP 2026 in Saudi Arabia.

CEO Commentary: Enhancing IP and Investor Value

Fawad Maqbool, CEO of AmpliTech, stated: "This quarter reflects a turning point in AmpliTech’s growth trajectory. In addition to securing the largest backlog in company history, we have substantially strengthened our intellectual property portfolio, including patents and certifications that enhance the underlying valuation of the company. Our FY2025 guidance confidently reflects this foundation, more than doubling last year’s revenue, while keeping expenses tightly managed."

Jorge Flores, COO of AmpliTech, stated: "Our certified ORAN 5G radios are already being deployed globally. The successful acquisition of over $118 million in signed LOIs, $12 million of which is already funded, confirms our emergence as a top-tier provider of ORAN 5G infrastructure. Shipments to a Tier 1 MNO in Canada are underway, and more are expected. At the current pace, we anticipate reaching or exceeding last year’s revenue total within the first six months of FY2025."

Looking Ahead

With a record-breaking backlog, a healthy balance sheet, an expanding portfolio of proprietary 5G and satellite technologies, and global certifications now in place, AmpliTech is positioned to deliver successive quarters of growth, enhanced shareholder value, and a significantly stronger IP valuation in 2025 and beyond.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc., comprising five divisions, AmpliTech Inc., Specialty Microwave, Spectrum Semiconductors Materials, AmpliTech Group Microwave Design Center, and AmpliTech Group True G Speed Services is a leading designer, developer, manufacturer, and distributor of cutting-edge radio frequency (RF) microwave components and 5G network solutions. Serving global markets including satellite communications, telecommunications (5G & IoT), space exploration, defense, and quantum computing, AmpliTech Group is committed to advancing technology and innovation. For more information, please visit www.amplitechgroup.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its oﬃcers with respect to, among other things, that these financial results and revenue projections will lead to further production orders, work from additional customers, growth and profitability. The words "may" "would" "will" "expect" "estimate" "anticipate" "believe" "intend" for LNA, LNB, 5G orders and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identiﬁed and described in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s ﬁlings with the SEC, which are available on our website and with the SEC at sec.gov. We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

