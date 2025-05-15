OPKO Health to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

MIAMI, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPKO Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPK) announced today that management will be participating in two investor conferences over the coming weeks.

H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference at Nasdaq, May 20 in New York City. Management will hold one-on-one meetings with investors and will participate in a fireside discussion at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time.

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, June 3-5 at the Marriott Marquis in New York City. Management will hold one-on-one meetings with investors on Wednesday, June 4th and will participate in a fireside discussion on Wednesday, June 4th at 11:05 a.m. Eastern time.



The fireside discussions at both conferences will be webcast live and available for replay in the Investors section of OPKO Health’s website and accessible by clicking here.

About OPKO Health

OPKO is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets by leveraging its discovery, development, and commercialization expertise and novel and proprietary technologies. For more information, visit www.opko.com.

Contacts:

Alliance Advisors IR

Yvonne Briggs, 310-691-7100

ybriggs@allianceadvisors.com

or

Bruce Voss, 310-691-7100

bvoss@allianceadvisors.com