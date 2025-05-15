XRP News: 24 Hours to Go! Vaultro Finance Set to Reveal the First Decentralized Index Fund Dashboard on XRPL

SINGAPORE, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The countdown is nearly over. In less than 24 hours, Vaultro Finance will officially unveil the first-ever decentralized index fund dashboard built entirely on the XRP Ledger — a breakthrough that’s already igniting excitement across the crypto and DeFi communities.





The upcoming dashboard reveal on May 16, 2025 marks a historic moment for the XRP ecosystem. It will introduce a clean, intuitive user interface that allows anyone to create, manage, and invest in on-chain tokenized index funds — without custodians, without complexity, and without barriers.

From Vision to Reality — Vaultro Is Built for the Future of Crypto Investing

Vaultro Finance isn’t just launching a product — it’s delivering an entirely new category of investment infrastructure. The dashboard will give users direct access to:

Custom index fund creation



Asset allocation and rebalancing tools



Real-time fund performance tracking



Staking dashboards



Governance participation





Whether you're tracking top XRPL tokens, AI, DeFi, or stablecoins — Vaultro makes it possible to do it all in one click.

This is what decentralized portfolio management should look like — non-custodial, permissionless, and community-powered.

Powered by $VLT — And Already Gaining Steam

At the core of the protocol is $VLT, the utility token driving the Vaultro ecosystem. With over 20% of the presale softcap already filled, early backers are locking in their positions ahead of tomorrow’s reveal.

And with Vaultro confirming a 30% higher listing price, presale participants are already eyeing early upside.

Presale Price: 1 XRP = 8 VLT



Mark the Date: May 16, 2025

The future of decentralized investing on XRPL begins tomorrow. Vaultro’s dashboard will be more than a launch — it’s a signal that the XRPL DeFi era is here, and it’s powered by real tools, not just hype.

Secure your $VLT tokens today and take part in the future of on-chain investing — before it lists 30% higher.

24 hours left. Don’t wait to be told — be one of the first to see it, use it, and own it.

For more details on Vaultro Finance and the $VLT presale visit;

