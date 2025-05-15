CytoDyn Releases ESMO Breast Cancer Meeting Poster

VANCOUVER, Washington, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY) ("CytoDyn" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company developing leronlimab, a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, today shared the Company’s poster presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology’s (“ESMO”) Breast Cancer meeting on May 14-17, 2025, in Munich, Germany.

A copy of the poster is available at the following link: ESMO Poster May 2025

More information about the data CytoDyn presented at ESMO suggesting the novel mechanism of action of leronlimab for the treatment of solid tumors can be found in the Company’s press release issued on May 13, 2025.

About CytoDyn

CytoDyn is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of leronlimab, an investigational humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to bind to C-C chemokine receptor type 5 (CCR5), a protein on the surface of certain immune system cells that is believed to play a role in numerous disease processes. CytoDyn has studied leronlimab in multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology, infectious disease, and autoimmune conditions.

