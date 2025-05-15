Inspired Launches V-Play Football (Soccer) Brazil with Betano

NEW YORK, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (“Inspired” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading B2B provider of gaming content, technology, hardware, and services, is proud to announce the launch of V-Play Football (Soccer) Brazil in partnership with Kaizen Gaming, one of the world’s fastest-growing GameTech companies. The game is now live in Brazil through Kaizen Gaming’s popular Betano brand.

V-Play Football Brazil is the latest addition to Inspired’s award-winning Virtual Sports portfolio, created to capture the excitement, energy, and style of Brazilian football. Tailored specifically for the Brazilian market, the game features hyper-realistic visuals, dynamic match action, and a fully localized experience.

In a landmark development, V-Play Football Brazil will be officially sponsored by the Brasileirão Betano, Brazil’s premier professional football league. The game includes authentic branding, official logos, and visual assets from the Brasileirão Betano, delivering an even more immersive and realistic virtual football experience.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Kaizen Gaming to bring V-Play Football Brazil to Betano players,” said Brooks Pierce, President & Chief Executive Officer of Inspired. “With the addition of Brasileirão Betano branding, we’ve taken realism to the next level. This game doesn’t just reflect the look and feel of Brazilian football – it’s now officially linked to the heart of the sport in Brazil.”

“At Kaizen Gaming, we’re committed to offering best-in-class entertainment experiences,” said Εvangelos Dedoulis, Director of Product at Kaizen Gaming. “With the launch of V-Play Football Brazil, enhanced by the iconic Brasileirão Betano brand, we’re bringing our users an experience that feels closer than ever to the real game.”

This launch marks a significant milestone in Inspired’s expansion into Latin America and reinforces Kaizen Gaming’s leadership in the Brazilian iGaming market.

V-Play Football Brazil is now available on betano.bet.br optimized for both desktop and mobile platforms.

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. Inspired’s gaming, Virtual Sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. Inspired operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; digital games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 terminals.

Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com .

About Kaizen Gaming | Betano

Kaizen Gaming is one of the biggest GameTech companies in the world. With a focus on Technology and People, it aims to continuously evolve the betting experience it offers to millions of customers around the world and entertain sports fans in a fun and responsible way.

Kaizen Gaming owns the premium online sports betting and gaming brand Betano, with an established presence across numerous markets in Europe, the Americas and Africa. It has also recently entered Africa and North America through launches in Nigeria and Ontario. The company employs more than 2,700 people across the globe.

Kaizen Gaming has been recognized as a leading player in the global sports betting and gaming market, having received several industry awards, including a world first of five trophies in a single year at the 2023 EGR Operator Awards (“Sports Betting Operator of the Year”, “Marketing Campaign of the Year”, “Mobile Sports Product of the Year”, “In-House Product of the Year” and “In-Play Sports Operator of the Year”).

For more information visit Kaizen Gaming

