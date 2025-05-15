LPL Financial Asks What If You Could? in New Brand Campaign

SAN DIEGO, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC launched today a strategic marketing campaign designed to reach new audiences and elevate the firm’s brand strength by asking the simple yet provocative question, What If You Could?

Featuring actor Anna Kendrick, the first-of-its-kind campaign for the company launches this month and includes a series of video, social, out-of-home, print and digital ads that will run across business, sports and lifestyle outlets throughout the country.

“Our business was founded on the aspiration of broadening access to personalized financial advice for all who need it,” said Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial Chief Executive Officer. “We've been quietly delivering on that purpose ever since, focusing on the technology, services and breadth of capabilities that today empower more financial professionals than any other firm in the industry.*

“Based on advisor feedback, we're introducing LPL Financial to the consumer market for the first time, establishing a connection with the people who rely on LPL advisors and affiliated institutions to help them reach their goals,” he added. “Through this investment, we’re ready for our brand to be as powerful as the services we provide.”

Formed in 1989 as an accessible alternative to traditional Wall Street firms, LPL Financial is now among the most successful companies in wealth management. Through the company’s vast network of independent financial advisors as well as advisors affiliated with financial institutions, including banks, credit unions and insurance companies, LPL now services and custodies approximately $1.8 trillion in assets on behalf of approximately 7 million Americans.

“We’re stepping into the spotlight to embrace the same ambition of our founders,” said Christa Carone, managing director, chief marketing and communications officer at LPL Financial. “For a company that operates in service of helping people realize their dreams, we believe the only question really should be, What If You Could? It’s through this innovative spirit that LPL is taking ownership of its market position, amplifying our brand presence to align with the firm’s growing scale and success.”

In partnering with Anna Kendrick, LPL’s storytelling brings a fresh perspective to wealth management marketing, creating memorable moments that spark curiosity and encourage aspiration.

“What If You Could? is such a powerful question that provokes endless possibilities for everyone,” said Kendrick. “Just imagine the potential when the greener grass is always on your side. LPL is in a position to make this happen. It’s really cool to partner with the company that is helping people see all that their future can hold.”

To review the creative assets for the campaign, including a behind-the-scenes video from the TV shoot with Anna Kendrick, visit whatifyoucould.com .

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports over 29,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,200 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $1.8 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 7 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit www.lpl.com.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “ Investor Relations ” or “ Press Releases ” section of our website.

* U.S. Broker/Dealer Marketplace 2024 and 2024 RIA Marketplace report

Media Contact:

Media.relations@LPLFinancial.com

Tracking #736574