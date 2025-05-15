The Conference Board of Canada Acquires Vicinity Jobs Inc., Strengthening Market Position and Expanding Capabilities

OTTAWA, Ontario, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Conference Board of Canada, the country’s leading independent research organization, has announced the purchase of Vicinity Jobs Inc., Canada’s leader in real-time big-data labour market information.

“Vicinity Jobs’ technology and data capabilities will allow us to continue providing innovative and tailored research products with targeted insights on the country’s labour market," said Dr. Susan Black, President and CEO of The Conference Board of Canada. "This move provides an exciting enhancement to our organization and builds on our commitment to provide Canada’s leaders with deep insights and unparalleled research.”

The two organizations share a common purpose delivering unique evidence-based insights as they tackle Canada’s toughest problems. All Vicinity Jobs employees have transitioned to The Conference Board of Canada, and all customers will continue to have full access to the Vicinity Jobs’ capabilities.

“This acquisition is a major milestone for our organization and testament to the incredible work of our team and the trust our customers have placed in us,” said Strac Ivanov, President & CEO of Vicinity Jobs Inc. “Our staff are excited to join The Conference Board of Canada and continue leveraging our tools and technology to provide insights on labour markets nationally.”

The transition is already underway, with a dedicated integration team working to ensure a smooth process for employees and customers alike. Further updates on the merger will be provided in the coming months.

