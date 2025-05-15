HeartCore Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

NEW YORK and TOKYO, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTCR) (“HeartCore” or the “Company”), a leading enterprise software and consulting services company based in Tokyo, reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

First Quarter 2025 and Recent Operational & Financial Highlights

Announced strategic partnership with NEC Solutions Innovators, Ltd. to enhance CMS implementation process

Established new business development team aimed at strengthening customer success across HeartCore’s CMS business

Announced plans to expand the Go IPO consulting business into South Korea. The Company adjusted its scheduled South Korea IPO seminar event to September 2025



Management Commentary

HeartCore CEO Sumitaka Kanno commented: “We continued to make meaningful strategic advancements across our software business this quarter, the cornerstone of HeartCore Enterprises. Building on the foundational improvements implemented last year, we launched a dedicated business development team this past quarter focused on strengthening customer success initiatives to better serve our CMS customers and maintain our strong retention rate. Our subsidiary Sigmaways has also made encouraging progress in reducing costs and has narrowed its losses compared to the same period last year. We will continue to closely monitor and prudently manage costs across Sigmaways’ operations. The deficit on our balance sheet this quarter does not directly reflect the performance of our core business but is rather attributable to the SBC Medical Group shares we hold. The subsequent decline in their stock price has ultimately reduced the value of the assets held by HeartCore. Nevertheless, these shares continue to offer additional liquidity options if needed. Furthermore, a few of our Go IPO clients are expected to begin trading in 2025, which will in turn provide us with additional equity in these companies following their listings. With our upcoming South Korea IPO seminar scheduled for September, we are preparing our efforts to expand our footprint beyond Japan into new APAC regions. We look forward to announcing incremental updates across both businesses throughout the rest of the year.”

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenues were $3.6 million compared to $5.0 million in the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to decreased on-premise software revenue, decreased customized software development and services revenue attributed to the business slowdown of Sigmaways, and decreased Go IPO consulting services revenue as no new IPO consulting orders were entered this quarter.

Gross profit was $1.1 million compared to $2.0 million in the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease of gross profit from on-premises software and Go IPO consulting services.

Operating expenses decreased 14% to $2.3 million, compared to $2.7 million in the same period last year. The improvement was primarily due to a decrease in general and administrative expenses.

Net loss was $3.1 million, compared to $1.5 million in the same period last year, as a result of the aforementioned decrease in revenue and gross profit for the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA for the year totaled a loss of $1.3 million, compared to a loss of $0.3 million in the same period last year.

As of March 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $0.7 million, compared to $2.1 million on December 31, 2024.

About HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, HeartCore Enterprises is a leading enterprise software and consulting services company. HeartCore offers Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and worldwide. The Company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create tailored web experiences for their clients through best-in-class design. HeartCore’s customer experience management platform (CXM Platform) includes marketing, sales, service and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. HeartCore also operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. HeartCore’s GO IPOSM consulting services helps Japanese-based companies go public in the U.S. Additional information about the Company’s products and services is available at and https://heartcore-enterprises.com/.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Disclaimer

This document includes references to adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. For the purposes of this presentation, adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adjusting net loss to exclude depreciation and amortization, impairment of intangible asset, and impairment of goodwill.

This measure is presented as supplemental information and is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Management believes that this adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors by highlighting the company’s core operational performance, excluding non-cash and non-recurring items. However, non-GAAP financial measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Item FY25 Q1 FY24 Q1 Net Loss -$3.1 million -$1.5 million (+) Depreciation and amortization expense $0.0 million $0.2 million (+) Changes in fair value of investments in marketable securities $1.8 million $0.2 million (+) Changes in fair value of investment in warrants $0.1 million $0.7 million (+) Interest income $0.0 million $0.0 million (+) Interest expenses $0.0 million $0.0 million Adjusted EBITDA -$1.3 million -$0.3 million



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believed,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “potential,” “continue,” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks, and uncertainties are discussed in HeartCore’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond HeartCore’s control which could, and likely will materially affect actual results, and levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects HeartCore’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy, and liquidity. HeartCore assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The contents of any website referenced in this press release are not incorporated by reference herein.

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31, December 31, 2025 2024 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 738,984 $ 2,121,089 Accounts receivable 2,114,655 1,950,050 Investments in marketable securities 2,251,276 4,495,703 Prepaid expenses 537,970 458,839 Current portion of long-term note receivable 100,000 100,000 Due from related party 42,453 40,139 Other current assets 278,961 251,545 Total current assets 6,064,299 9,417,365 Non-current assets: Accounts receivable, non-current 694,302 752,930 Property and equipment, net 438,243 584,854 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,830,486 1,936,097 Long-term investment in warrants 526,165 577,786 Long-term note receivable 100,000 100,000 Deferred tax assets 115,802 152,300 Security deposits 325,441 307,996 Long-term loan receivable from related party 120,459 123,928 Other non-current assets 7,810 11,778 Total non-current assets 4,158,708 4,547,669 Total assets $ 10,223,007 $ 13,965,034 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,839,759 $ 2,039,323 Accounts payable and accrued expenses - related party 22,814 47,199 Accrued payroll and other employee costs 517,436 675,502 Due to related parties 239 932 Short-term debt 134,689 - Short-term debt - related party 75,000 75,000 Current portion of long-term debts 367,871 401,255 Insurance premium financing 127,567 16,626 Factoring liability 127,053 172,394 Operating lease liabilities, current 279,840 371,951 Finance lease liabilities, current 16,932 15,956 Income tax payables 739,450 822,014 Deferred revenue 1,437,248 1,876,490 Other current liabilities 1,009,373 907,080 Total current liabilities 6,695,271 7,421,722 Non-current liabilities: Long-term debts 1,166,678 1,238,813 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 1,600,977 1,614,996 Finance lease liabilities, non-current 41,854 43,593 Other non-current liabilities 117,940 183,895 Total non-current liabilities 2,927,449 3,081,297 Total liabilities 9,622,720 10,503,019 Shareholders' equity: Preferred shares ($0.0001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024) - - Common shares ($0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 22,075,333 and 21,937,987 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 2,207 2,193 Subscription receivable - (103,942 ) Additional paid-in capital 20,835,864 20,656,153 Accumulated deficit (19,331,835 ) (16,244,843 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 334,685 343,936 Total HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. shareholders' equity 1,840,921 4,653,497 Non-controlling interests (1,240,634 ) (1,191,482 ) Total shareholders' equity 600,287 3,462,015 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 10,223,007 $ 13,965,034





HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss For the three months ended March 31, For the three months ended March 31, 2025 2024 Revenues $ 3,587,026 $ 5,046,732 Cost of revenues 2,486,742 3,014,543 Gross profit 1,100,284 2,032,189 Operating expenses: Selling expenses 291,160 219,707 General and administrative expenses 1,929,388 2,406,303 Research and development expenses 123,893 89,134 Total operating expenses 2,344,441 2,715,144 Loss from operations (1,244,157 ) (682,955 ) Other income (expenses): Changes in fair value of investments in marketable securities (1,781,664 ) (234,082 ) Changes in fair value of investment in warrants (51,621 ) (678,887 ) Interest income 3,020 2,594 Interest expenses (29,133 ) (36,661 ) Other income 35,359 97,016 Other expenses (12,549 ) (25,194 ) Total other expenses (1,836,588 ) (875,214 ) Loss before income tax expense (benefit) (3,080,745 ) (1,558,169 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 56,636 (80,167 ) Net loss (3,137,381 ) (1,478,002 ) Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (50,389 ) (144,652 ) Net loss attributable to HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. $ (3,086,992 ) $ (1,333,350 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustment (8,014 ) 10,295 Total comprehensive loss (3,145,395 ) (1,467,707 ) Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests (49,152 ) (149,563 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. $ (3,096,243 ) $ (1,318,144 ) Net loss per common share attributable to HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. Basic $ (0.14 ) $ (0.06 ) Diluted $ (0.14 ) $ (0.06 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 22,054,029 20,854,714 Diluted 22,054,029 20,854,714



