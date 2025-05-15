Meta Earth Aims to Build a Modular Public Blockchain: ME Network to Power the Next Generation of Decentralized Applications and Global UBI

DUBAI, UAE, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

In a bold move to reshape the digital economy, Meta Earth has unveiled its vision for ME Network, a modular public blockchain infrastructure designed to support scalable Web3 applications and enable a self-sustaining, decentralized global Unconditional Basic Income (UBI) system. As automation and artificial intelligence disrupt traditional labor markets worldwide, Meta Earth offers a blueprint for a more equitable digital future.



The founder of Meta Earth, Patrick Oerer, brings over two decades of experience in global finance. Now, Oerer is applying his financial expertise to blockchain to tackle one of the 21st century’s most pressing challenges: wealth inequality. "Technology should not widen the gap between rich and poor," he said. "We're building ME Network to create a decentralized, inclusive economic system where every user can participate and benefit."







Modular Blockchain for a Scalable Future



At the heart of Meta Earth's strategy is ME Network, a next-generation modular blockchain that separates core functions—such as consensus, execution, data availability, and settlement—into independent modules. This design dramatically increases scalability, security, and flexibility, allowing the network to handle high transaction volumes while maintaining low gas fees.



Key features of ME Network include:



High Throughput: Optimized consensus mechanisms and parallel processing enable high transactions-per-second (TPS), supporting large-scale decentralized applications.



Low Gas Fees: Efficient resource allocation reduces the cost of transactions, promoting mass adoption and financial accessibility.



Cross-Chain Interoperability: ME Network is compatible with major blockchain ecosystems, ensuring smooth integration and liquidity across platforms.



These capabilities make ME Network a robust foundation for real-world Web3 applications across finance, entertainment, commerce, and social networking.



Empowering Users Through ME ID and Blockchain-Based UBI



A major innovation within Meta Earth's ecosystem is ME ID, a decentralized digital identity system built using advanced cryptographic technologies such as Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) and Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKPs). Through the ME Pass app, users undergo a one-time KYC process to receive a tamper-proof, privacy-preserving identity.



This digital ID unlocks access to Meta Earth's blockchain-based UBI model, where each verified user receives a permanently staked MEC token. This token, while non-transferable, generates daily yield—a sustainable form of "on-chain permanent basic income" that doesn't rely on government subsidies or philanthropic funding.



The MEC token supply is capped at 20 billion units, with 50% locked permanently and the remaining 50% gradually released via staking rewards, halving annually. Users also earn additional rewards by contributing to the ecosystem, aligning individual participation with network growth.







Building a Self-Sustaining Digital Economy



Unlike traditional UBI initiatives that face scalability and funding limitations, Meta Earth's model is designed for long-term viability. By combining a high-performance blockchain infrastructure with a verified identity system and a utility-based token economy, Meta Earth enables a self-reinforcing economic loop: users engage with applications, earn rewards, and reinvest in the ecosystem.



This vision extends beyond token distribution. Meta Earth is laying the groundwork for a functional, equitable digital economy where decentralized finance (DeFi), social platforms, e-commerce, and even virtual worlds are interconnected through ME Network.



"We are not just building a blockchain—we are creating a fairer future," said Oerer. "ME Network represents a leap forward in digital infrastructure, but more importantly, it represents a shift in mindset: from centralized control to user empowerment, from extraction to inclusion."



The Road Ahead



As Web3 evolves, Meta Earth stands at the frontier of technological and economic transformation. Its modular blockchain infrastructure and decentralized identity system offer a promising pathway to address both technological scalability and global income disparity.



Meta Earth's decentralized UBI initiative is not merely a theoretical concept—it is an operational system with real-world potential. Over the coming months, the team will continue rolling out the ME Network framework, onboarding users, developers, and global partners who share the vision of a borderless, self-sustaining digital economy.



