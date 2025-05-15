Lion Copper and Gold Corp. to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Investor Conference on May 22nd

YERINGTON, Nev., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (OTCQB:LCGMF / CSE:LEO), based in Yerington, Nevada focused on its Yerington Copper Project, today announced that John Banning, Chief Executive Officer, will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Hybrid Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on May 22nd, 2025.

DATE: May 22nd, 2025

TIME: 2:00 PM ET

LINK: REGISTER HERE

This will be a live, interactive in-person and online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If you would like to attend in-person, please email johnv@otcmarkets.com for an attendee pass. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Lion Copper and Gold Corp.

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. is advancing its flagship copper project in Yerington, Nevada through an Option to Earn-in Agreement with Nuton LLC, a Rio Tinto Venture.

