Automox Leads the Autonomous Endpoint Management Charge with New CEO, Fresh Capital, and Rapid Product Innovation

AUSTIN, TX, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automox, a leader in cloud-native Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM), today announced the appointment of Justin Talerico as Chief Executive Officer. Talerico steps into the role following four years as Chief Marketing Officer, bringing more than two decades of experience scaling high-growth technology companies. His appointment signals a renewed focus on product innovation, customer-centric leadership, and accelerated company growth.

Talerico’s track record spans rapid growth, product-led innovation, and successful acquisitions. During his tenure as CMO, Automox quadrupled its growth and cemented its position at the forefront of AEM. His prior leadership roles at A Cloud Guru (acquired by Pluralsight in 2021) and Linux Academy (acquired by A Cloud Guru in 2019) further underscore his expertise in scaling SaaS businesses.

“Justin’s data-driven leadership, extensive understanding of the business, and deep rapport across the company make him the ideal executive to lead Automox into its next phase,” said Dmitri Alperovitch, Executive Chair of the Automox Board of Directors. “With insider-led fresh growth capital extending the prior fundraise, Automox is well-positioned to define the future of Autonomous Endpoint Management.”

Alperovitch also extended appreciation to outgoing CEO Tim Lucas for his leadership and contributions to Automox’s growth and market position.

Advancing Product Innovation and Customer Impact

Under Talerico’s leadership, Automox enters a new chapter marked by turbo-charged product velocity and enterprise readiness. Since January, Automox has released several key innovations:

FastAgent: A next-generation agent delivering superior reliability, performance, and speed, paired with an enriched end-user experience.

A next-generation agent delivering superior reliability, performance, and speed, paired with an enriched end-user experience. Custom Roles: Introduced in February, supporting least-privilege access to device data and management for scalable enterprise-grade administration.

Introduced in February, supporting least-privilege access to device data and management for scalable enterprise-grade administration. Automox Analytics: Launched in March, enabling IT and security teams to get actionable AI-enriched insights into remediation trends and security posture across the enterprise.

Launched in March, enabling IT and security teams to get actionable AI-enriched insights into remediation trends and security posture across the enterprise. Enhanced Device Attributes: Released in May, surfacing hundreds of actionable hardware and software attributes to accelerate visibility into device health, configuration, and compliance metrics.

“Our pace of innovation is translating into direct customer outcomes, overwhelming market enthusiasm and upmarket momentum,” said Talerico. “With the Board’s backing and new capital in place, Automox is delivering the scalability, visibility, and control that modern IT teams need. I'm honored to lead the company into this next phase of impact and growth.”

About Automox

Automox is the autonomous endpoint management platform for small to medium enterprises. Policy-driven, human-controlled automation empowers IT and security professionals to prove vulnerabilities are fixed, slash cost and complexity, win back hours in their days, and delight end users. Automox's cloud-native, automation-first platform helps IT and security leaders reduce risk and improve efficiency by delivering 65% faster patching and 44% more efficient security teams with automated configuration management across Windows, macOS, and Linux devices and servers worldwide.

