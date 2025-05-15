Xenon MRI Featured Prominently at ATS 2025 Across Broad Clinical Spectrum

DURHAM, NC and LONDON, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polarean Imaging plc (AIM: POLX) (“Polarean” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage medical imaging technology leader in functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging ("MRI") of the lungs, will be featured at the American Thoracic Society’s (ATS) 2025 Respiratory Innovation Summit (RIS), taking place May 16–17 at the Marriott Marquis in San Francisco, California. Polarean will also attend the ATS 2025 International Conference from May 18–21, continuing its active engagement with leaders across pulmonary medicine.



Polarean’s selection as a featured company at RIS 2025 underscores the growing recognition of the company’s Xenon MRI platform as an innovative tool for both clinical imaging and pharmaceutical drug development. RIS brings together key innovators, investors, clinicians, and patient advocacy groups for cross-sector dialogue on the future of respiratory care.

At the ATS 2025 International Conference, Xenon MRI will be featured in over 30 posters and presentations from more than 10 leading clinical sites. This robust presence reinforces the sustained momentum behind Xenon MRI as a powerful and enduring technology in pulmonary medicine. The breadth and depth of research presented this year further demonstrate its expanding role in both clinical care and clinical trials—signaling that Xenon MRI is not just innovative, but a lasting part of the respiratory care landscape.



The presentations listed below will highlight Xenon MRI’s versatility across a wide spectrum of respiratory conditions, including asthma, bronchopulmonary dysplasia, COPD, COVID-19, cystic fibrosis, pulmonary arterial hypertension, radiation-induced lung injury, and post-transplant lung monitoring.

Polarean representatives will be on-site throughout RIS and the ATS International Conference to connect with clinicians, researchers, industry partners, and patient advocates. As excitement continues to build around functional lung imaging, Polarean remains at the forefront — visualizing hidden disease, personalizing treatment, and accelerating the future of respiratory medicine.

Christopher von Jako, PhD, CEO of Polarean, said: “We are honored to return as a featured company at the Respiratory Innovation Summit. RIS and the ATS International Conference provide vital opportunities to engage with thought leaders, strengthen partnerships, and highlight the growing body of clinical evidence supporting Xenon MRI. With over 30 presentations this year, it’s clear that Xenon MRI is not only gaining traction—it’s shaping the future of functional lung imaging and respiratory care.”

See the listing below for details on the presentation title, abstract number, session time, and location.







ATS Abstract Title Presentation Time Format Session Location Clinical Focus Area Distinguishing Dose-dependent Radiation Lung Injury Using Hyperpolarized 129Xe Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy May 18, 2025

11:30 AM – 1:15 PM Poster Board

# P893 Area G, Hall F (North Building, Exhibition Level), Moscone Center Radiation Induced Lung Injury (RILI) 129Xe Gas Exchange MRI in Obesity-associated Asthma: Clinical Correlates and Regional Patterns May 18, 2025

11:30 AM – 1:15 PM Poster Board

# P873 Area G, Hall F (North Building, Exhibition Level), Moscone Center Asthma Same-session Repeatability of 129Xe MRI/MRS Measures of Gas Exchange in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis May 18, 2025

11:30 AM – 1:15 PM Poster Board

# P885 Area G, Hall F (North Building, Exhibition Level), Moscone Center Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Assessment of Regional Ventilation by Hyperpolarized 129Xe MRI in Patients With Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis and Asthma May 18, 2025

11:30 AM – 1:15 PM Poster Board

# P894 Area G, Hall F (North Building, Exhibition Level), Moscone Center Asthma, Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Regional Patterns of Obstruction and Air-trapping Before and After Exacerbation in Severe Asthma May 18, 2025

2:15 PM – 4:15 PM Poster Board

# 503 Room 3010/3012 (West Building, Level 3),

Moscone Center Asthma Utilizing Hyperpolarized 129Xe MRI as a Biomarker for Asthmatics on Biologic Treatments May 18, 2025

2:15 PM – 4:15 PM Poster Board

# 506 Room 3010/3012 (West Building, Level 3),

Moscone Center Asthma Investigating the Effects of Vaping on Lung Structure-Function With 129Xe MRI and CT May 19, 2025

9:15 AM – 11:15 AM Poster Board

# 924 Room 3009/3011 (West Building, Level 3),

Moscone Center Vaping Data-Efficient Lung Segmentation Using Foundational Models: Improving Clinical Workflow With Segment Anything Model (SAM) for Hyperpolarized Gas MRI May 19, 2025

9:15 AM – 11:15 AM Poster Board

# 909 Room 3009/3011 (West Building, Level 3),

Moscone Center Clinical Workflow Mapping the Chemical Shift of 129Xe in Red Blood Cells as a Biomarker for Pulmonary Hypertension May 19, 2025

9:15 AM – 11:15 AM Poster Board

# 407 Room 301-302 (South Building, Level 3),

Moscone Center Pulmonary Hypertension (PH) Hyperpolarized 129Xe MRI Captures Elevated Regional Ventilation Heterogeneity in Patients With Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Following Hematopoietic Stem-cell Transplantation in Children May 19, 2025

9:15 AM – 4:15 PM Poster Board

# P341 Area C, Hall F (North Building, Exhibition Level), Moscone Center Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (HSCT), Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome (BOS) Xenon Gas Magnetic Resonance Imaging to Characterize Viable Regions of Ventilation and Perfusion Prior to Removal of Endobronchial Valves May 19, 2025

9:15 AM – 4:15 PM Poster Board

# P141 Area B, Hall F (North Building, Exhibition Level), Moscone Center Endobronchial Valves (EBV) Xe MRI Imaging Findings in the TRANSPIRE Cohort May 19, 2025

12:48 PM – 1:00 PM Mid-day Symposium Room 3000/3002/3004 (West Building, Level 3), Moscone Center Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (HSCT) Exploring the Impact of Inflammation on Gas Exchange Efficiency in Cannabis-smoking Individuals Using 129XeMRI May 19, 2025

4:03 PM – 4:15 PM Mini Symposium Room 2005/2007 (West Building, Level 2),

Moscone Center Cannabis Smoking Characterization of Pulmonary Dysfunction in Children With Systemic Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis Using Xe MRI May 20, 2025

9:15 AM – 11:15 AM Poster Board

# 901 Room 3009/3011 (West Building, Level 3),

Moscone Center Systemic Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (sJIA) Single-breath Fractional Ventilation Derived From 129Xe MRI: Repeatability in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis May 20, 2025

9:15 AM – 11:15 AM Poster Board

# 920 Room 3009/3011 (West Building, Level 3),

Moscone Center Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Hyperpolarized129Xe MRI Membrane Uptake Associates With 12-month Changes in Lung Function in Patients With Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Initiating Therapy May 20, 2025

9:15 AM – 11:15 AM Poster Board

# 616 Room 2002/2004 (West Building, Level 2),

Moscone Center Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Lung Volume Correction Increases Repeatability of 129Xe Gas Exchange MRI in IPF May 20, 2025

9:15 AM – 11:15 AM Poster Board

# 919 Room 3009/3011 (West Building, Level 3),

Moscone Center Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Dynamic Imaging of Physiological Dead Space and Effective Alveolar Ventilation in Patients Undergoing Endobronchial Valve Therapy Using Hyperpolarized Xenon May 20, 2025

11:30 AM – 1:15 PM Poster Board

# P357 Area C, Hall F (North Building, Exhibition Level), Moscone Center Endobronchial Valves (EBV) Image-guided Bronchoscopy in Severe Asthma Reveals Inflammatory and Epithelial Remodeling in Post-exacerbation Ventilation Defects May 20, 2025

2:15 PM – 4:15 PM Poster Board

# 301 Room 213-214 (South Building, Level 2),

Moscone Center Asthma Pulmonary 129Xe Ventilation MRI Predicts Severe Exacerbations in People With CF May 20, 2025

2:39 PM – 2:51 PM Mini Symposium Room 211-212 (South Building, Level 2),

Moscone Center Cystic Fibrosis (CF) MRI-based Ventilation-perfusion (V/Q) Matching Using Hyperpolarized Xenon and Dynamic Contrast-enhanced MRI in Long COVID Patients May 21, 2025

8:15 AM – 10:15 AM Poster Board

# 609 Room 2002/2004 (West Building, Level 2),

Moscone Center Long-COVID Analyzing the Impact of Fitted Transit Time on Simulated Alveolar Septal Wall Thickness Measurements With Hyperpolarized Xenon-129 MRI May 21, 2025

8:15 AM – 10:15 AM Poster Board

# 621 Room 2002/2004 (West Building, Level 2),

Moscone Center Cellular Mechanisms Assessment of Dyspnea of Unknown Origin With Hyperpolarized Xenon-129 Gas MRI: A Case Series May 21, 2025

8:15 AM – 10:15 AM Poster Board

# 202 Room 207-208 (South Building, Level 2),

Moscone Center Unexplained Dyspnea Pulmonary Regional Differences Highlight Profibrotic Airway Epithelial Cell Signaling in Obese Asthma May 21, 2025

9:15 AM – 9:27 AM Mini Symposium Room 3014/3016/3018 (West Building, Level 3), Moscone Center Asthma Continued Lung Ventilation Improvement in People With Cystic Fibrosis Receiving Highly Effective Modulator Therapy May 21, 2025

9:39 AM – 9:51 AM Mini Symposium Room 3006/3008 (West Building, Level 3),

Moscone Center Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Precision Imaging Meets Lung Transplantation: Hyperpolarized Gas Magnetic Resonance Imaging and Transcriptomic Signatures Transform Rejection Detection May 21, 2025

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Poster Board

# 1018 Room 3022/3024 (West Building, Level 3),

Moscone Center Lung Transplantation Assessing Post-Transplant Lung Function Alterations Using Free-Breathing Hyperpolarized Xenon MRI May 21, 2025

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Poster Board

# 401 Room 301-302 (South Building, Level 3),

Moscone Center Lung Transplantation Comparison of Healthy Reference Models for 129Xe Pulmonary Gas Exchange May 21, 2025

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Poster Board

# 403 Room 301-302 (South Building, Level 3),

Moscone Center Healthy Lung XeLHC: Initial Impressions From Hyperpolarized 129Xe MRI Measurements of Regional Lung Health in Participants From the Lung Health Cohort May 21, 2025

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Poster Board

# 408 Room 301-302 (South Building, Level 3),

Moscone Center Healthy Lung Multi-site Analysis of Functional Gas Exchange Measures on 129Xe MRI Among Healthy Volunteers May 21, 2025

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Poster Board

# 411 Room 301-302 (South Building, Level 3),

Moscone Center Healthy Lung The Age-dependent Upper Limit of Normal for Hyperpolarized 129Xe MRI Ventilation Defect Percent in Healthy Individuals Using a Multi-center Database May 21, 2025

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Poster Board

# 421 Room 301-302 (South Building, Level 3),

Moscone Center Healthy Lung Multifunctional Xe MRI to Assess Alveolar Microstructure and Gas-exchange in Women With Lymphangioleiomyomatosis May 21, 2025

11:48 AM – 12:00 PM Mini Symposium Room 3006/3008 (West Building, Level 3),

Moscone Center Lymphangioleio-myomatosis (LAM)







About Polarean

Polarean is a revenue-generating medical imaging technology company revolutionizing pulmonary medicine through direct visualization of lung function by introducing the power and safety of MRI to the respiratory healthcare community. This community is in desperate need of modern solutions to accurately assess lung function. The Company strives to optimize lung health and prevent avoidable loss by illuminating hidden disease, addressing the global unmet medical needs of more than 500 million patients worldwide suffering from chronic respiratory disease. Polarean is a leader in the field of hyperpolarization science and has successfully developed the first and only hyperpolarized Xenon MRI inhaled contrast agent, XENOVIEW™, which is now FDA-approved in the United States. Polarean is dedicated to researching, developing, and commercializing innovative imaging solutions with its non-invasive and radiation-free pulmonary functional MRI platform. This comprehensive drug-device platform encompasses the proprietary Xenon gas blend, gas hyperpolarization system, as well as software and accessories, facilitating fully integrated modern respiratory imaging operations. Founded in 2012, with offices in Durham, NC, and London, United Kingdom, Polarean is committed to increasing global awareness of and broad access to its XENOVIEW MRI technology platform. For the latest news and information about Polarean, please visit www.polarean.com .



XENOVIEW IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Indication

XENOVIEW®, prepared from the Xenon Xe 129 Gas Blend, is a hyperpolarized contrast agent indicated for use with magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) for evaluation of lung ventilation in adults and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older.

Limitations of Use

XENOVIEW has not been evaluated for use with lung perfusion imaging.

CONTRAINDICATIONS

None.

Warnings and Precautions

Risk of Decreased Image Quality from Supplemental Oxygen: Supplemental oxygen administered simultaneously with XENOVIEW inhalation can cause degradation of image quality. For patients on supplemental oxygen, withhold oxygen inhalation for two breaths prior to XENOVIEW inhalation, and resume oxygen inhalation immediately following the imaging breath hold.

Risk of Transient Hypoxia: Inhalation of an anoxic gas such as XENOVIEW may cause transient hypoxemia in susceptible patients. Monitor all patients for oxygen desaturation and symptoms of hypoxemia and treat as clinically indicated.

Please see full prescribing information at www.xenoview.net.





